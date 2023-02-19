 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Homeowner throws hands in the air and gives up after band of criminal squatters reclaim property ...after a SWAT team raid that found guns, stolen cars   (kiro7.com) divider line
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hayes said while he's involved in the criminal investigation, evicting squatters is a civil process typically left up to the property owner."

Squatting is trespassing. It should be illegal, period. Evictions should be only for those who had a contract that is being disputed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Try squatting on a wealthy person's property, and see just how tied those police hands really are.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like some careless smoking is in order
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squatters took over a homeowner's property

You know what? Good. Either sell your house or live in it.  Stop "investing" in real estate, you pieces of shiat.  Same with you, whoever is reading this while getting pissed at the "hard work" it takes to collect a rent check.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


There are some bad mofo's in that town.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

koder: Squatters took over a homeowner's property

You know what? Good. Either sell your house or live in it.  Stop "investing" in real estate, you pieces of shiat.  Same with you, whoever is reading this while getting pissed at the "hard work" it takes to collect a rent check.


Username checks bounce
 
kbronsito
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
blogdrew1.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.


The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This must be what it felt like during pioneer days.
Good. Hahaha. Hahaha. Hahaha.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: Squatters took over a homeowner's property

You know what? Good. Either sell your house or live in it.  Stop "investing" in real estate, you pieces of shiat.  Same with you, whoever is reading this while getting pissed at the "hard work" it takes to collect a rent check.


Only four comments until someone ridiculed the homeowner. Not a bad record for a Fark thread about landlords.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: "Hayes said while he's involved in the criminal investigation, evicting squatters is a civil process typically left up to the property owner."

Squatting is trespassing. It should be illegal, period. Evictions should be only for those who had a contract that is being disputed.


Isn't the US squatting on different tribal lands? So. Please.  Jump in a lake. Wait.  No. Go jump in the Atlantic.  🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

adamatari: austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.

The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.


Then why does it seem there are a number of cases of people leaving the country on vacation for a few weeks and coming home to find out they can't live in their house any more? Surely that doesn't qualify as abandonment, does it?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: koder: Squatters took over a homeowner's property

You know what? Good. Either sell your house or live in it.  Stop "investing" in real estate, you pieces of shiat.  Same with you, whoever is reading this while getting pissed at the "hard work" it takes to collect a rent check.

Only four comments until someone ridiculed the homeowner. Not a bad record for a Fark thread about landlords.


🙄🤷‍♂🍇🤮
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: adamatari: austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.

The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.

Then why does it seem there are a number of cases of people leaving the country on vacation for a few weeks and coming home to find out they can't live in their house any more? Surely that doesn't qualify as abandonment, does it?


There's no laws that allow this. It's just cops refusing to enforce trespassing laws, and people not having enough large and convincing friends to do what the cops won't.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like some concerned citizens need to form an angry mob with the contemporary version of torches and pitchforks, whatever that may be.
 
adamatari
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It sounds to me like the owner originally rented the place to some member of the group and after that they stopped paying rent? The story clearly has more to it that isn't included in the article. I feel the owner has no idea what they're doing and probably never started any civil action against them, which should have been done like a year ago.

The owner seems to me to either be very naive, negligent, or is lying and is complicit, because the article claims the problems have been ongoing a long time.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.


You see it all goes back to the Black Death and a whole bunch of un attended properties...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's not a homeowner. That's a slumlord. I own a couple of rental properties and for a long time, I didn't count the profits from rent as income. All of it would be put aside for maintenance, emergency or otherwise, so my tenants wouldn't be inconvenienced. It also served as a slush fund in case I had problems finding renters and I had to take a loss on the rent when I was still paying off the mortgage.

Squatters aren't blameless, of course. The can be deterred by a property owner not being a slumlord and keeping the place rented no matter the cost. Hell, even letting a manager/super live there rent free for a time in exchange for maintenance is a good idea.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SecretAgentWoman: "Hayes said while he's involved in the criminal investigation, evicting squatters is a civil process typically left up to the property owner."

Squatting is trespassing. It should be illegal, period. Evictions should be only for those who had a contract that is being disputed.

Isn't the US squatting on different tribal lands? So. Please.  Jump in a lake. Wait.  No. Go jump in the Atlantic.  🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


Excitable Boy
Youtube fZokPAuhD6k
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a house down the road from me that had this happen. They renovated the house, rented it out to a guy, then a full-scale tweaker compound emerged. They were at least able to to eventually evict the tenant. Now it's been on the market as an as-is fixer-upper for a mere 400k.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know, if you ask the right people you might be able to find a few of these.  It's not like the house will be in sellable condition anyway

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: "Hayes said while he's involved in the criminal investigation, evicting squatters is a civil process typically left up to the property owner."

Squatting is trespassing. It should be illegal, period. Evictions should be only for those who had a contract that is being disputed.


Trespassing on private property is always illegal. If it's being treated as a civil issue you can assume it's a tenancy dispute, not squatting properly so called.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

adamatari: austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.

The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.


Moreover adverse possession typically doesn't kick in until ten years. If the landowner is unaware they had squatters for ten years they deserve to lose.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: adamatari: austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.

The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.

Then why does it seem there are a number of cases of people leaving the country on vacation for a few weeks and coming home to find out they can't live in their house any more? Surely that doesn't qualify as abandonment, does it?


Because you believe stupid shut you read in local news? If you read a case with that fact pattern then some major detail, such as a disputed lease or a probate issue, is being left out.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.


That's because it isn't what you think. Check out the wiki article and you'll see that it doesn't apply here and where it does makes sense.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SecretAgentWoman: "Hayes said while he's involved in the criminal investigation, evicting squatters is a civil process typically left up to the property owner."

Squatting is trespassing. It should be illegal, period. Evictions should be only for those who had a contract that is being disputed.

Isn't the US squatting on different tribal lands? So. Please.  Jump in a lake. Wait.  No. Go jump in the Atlantic.  🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄


Adverse possession by now.
 
Slappy McCynical
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
evicting squatters is a civil process

If someone steals your car, and the cops catch them, they're gonna be arrested and hauled off to jail. But if someone steals a far more expensive house then the cops throw up their hands and say take it to court. Does this really make any sense? It almost seems like if it's one guy in a car it's easy to handcuff him beat him for a little while and take him to jail, but when it's a dozen people that have taken over a home, well, that becomes real work.
 
assjuice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Perfect setup for my lifelong fantasy: justifiable homicide.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Then why does it seem there are a number of cases of people leaving the country on vacation for a few weeks and coming home to find out they can't live in their house any more?


Because you get your news from the Daily Mail?

It's just disinformation pushed by those mad at the anti-eviction laws.  If you maintain your property and keep an eye on it and call the cops immediately when alerted to breaking and entering you'll be okay.  If you are a slumlord who "forgets" about their property then don't be surprised to come around and find someone living there.

If the cops don't do their job, then that's a problem with the cops not enforcing the laws.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I used to have a landlord who stole from me come into my apartment every day and berate me and when I'd tell the cops they'd just say "it's his place he can do whatever he wants" so I'm getting a real kick outta these replies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I used to have a landlord who stole from me come into my apartment every day and berate me and when I'd tell the cops they'd just say "it's his place he can do whatever he wants" so I'm getting a real kick outta these replies.


He was your dad wasn't he?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [upload.wikimedia.org image 312x312]

There are some bad mofo's in that town.


We now know who the gangstas Al wanted to bowl with are
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: Squatters took over a homeowner's property

You know what? Good. Either sell your house or live in it.  Stop "investing" in real estate, you pieces of shiat.  Same with you, whoever is reading this while getting pissed at the "hard work" it takes to collect a rent check.


Squatters generally are not nice people who move in to make the best use of property.  The ones in the article were running a chip shop.  I have a friend who had squatters move into a house across the street that had been foreclosed, they were selling drugs and using the house as a brothel, and threw all their garbage in the yard since they had no solid waste service.  And that attracted bears. It took around a year to get them out, and the whole time it was lawless chaos.  So fark you and your idiotic opinions.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

adamatari: austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.

The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.


Squatting =/= adverse possession.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hayes said the Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force (SNOCAT) had been looking into the property for about six months."

Hayes later added that he does not understand how acronyms are supposed to work.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Hayes said the Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force (SNOCAT) had been looking into the property for about six months."

Hayes later added that he does not understand how acronyms are supposed to work.


It's just that SNOCAT sounds better than SCATT.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: koder: Squatters took over a homeowner's property

You know what? Good. Either sell your house or live in it.  Stop "investing" in real estate, you pieces of shiat.  Same with you, whoever is reading this while getting pissed at the "hard work" it takes to collect a rent check.

Squatters generally are not nice people who move in to make the best use of property.  The ones in the article were running a chip shop.  I have a friend who had squatters move into a house across the street that had been foreclosed, they were selling drugs and using the house as a brothel, and threw all their garbage in the yard since they had no solid waste service.  And that attracted bears. It took around a year to get them out, and the whole time it was lawless chaos.  So fark you and your idiotic opinions.


/chop shop, not chip shop.
 
paulleah
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd get myself a sleeping bag and a 12 gauge. I'd put up 20 NO TRESSPASSING signs with "trespassers will be shot".

Then I'd lock the doors and wait for someone to forceably enter. Then I'd protect myself if needed.

They've had their multiple warnings and police are refusing to do their jobs.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: adamatari: austerity101: I really do not understand the rationale behind squatting laws.

The rationale is that abandoned property, if used by someone else for a long time, passes to them. It is to prevent unused and abandoned property from going to waste, and recognize the use of property.

Most adverse possession laws require you to maintain the property in good order, pay taxes, and do so in a way that is open (so if the property isn't abandoned the owner can reclaim it) so they're actually a pretty high hurdle.

Then why does it seem there are a number of cases of people leaving the country on vacation for a few weeks and coming home to find out they can't live in their house any more? Surely that doesn't qualify as abandonment, does it?


Because most of that is sensationalized for public consumption to make it seem like more of a problem than it is and is only told from the property owners perspective.

Notice how the reporters never bother to talk to the people at the property they plainly have the address for.

Note I am not saying the squatters in any given case are right either, just that it tends to be more complicated than the news suggests.

I have had to remove renters that were not paying more than once. It generally wasn't that hard because we had our paperwork in order.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Absent owner FO after FA
 
fortheloveof
‘’ less than a minute ago  

adamatari: It sounds to me like the owner originally rented the place to some member of the group and after that they stopped paying rent? The story clearly has more to it that isn't included in the article. I feel the owner has no idea what they're doing and probably never started any civil action against them, which should have been done like a year ago.

The owner seems to me to either be very naive, negligent, or is lying and is complicit, because the article claims the problems have been ongoing a long time.


There is usually a decent amount of that to these stories. The property owner makes excuses but usually hasn't followed the law which is why the police can't do shiat.
 
