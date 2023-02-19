 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The people that REALLY know say it IS NOT A STREETLIGHT. Come on sheeple get with it   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, United States, Government, President of the United States, Science, Director of National Intelligence, Philosophy, Balloon, Knowledge  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2023 at 2:24 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The president of the United States just addressed the American people on UFOs - but it wasn't the extraterrestrial revelation true believers have been waiting for.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dammit. It sent without my permission

Anyway, Men in Black got it right. Whoever is handling the aliens wouldn't clue in the government. Especially the President
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Some true believers in the UFO community think the government is lying about shooting down a balloon and claim it really shot down something alien, noting the government has released footage of the shoot downs and says it can't find the wreckage. They note the 'cover story' for the Roswell incident, after all, was that it was just a weather balloon."

See, you guys: The lack of evidence is the evidence! But we here on the internet are not fooled; Drunken libertarians have been warning us about this for years.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta hand it to Biden, sacrificing his legacy and taking all that crap from conservatives about not firing, then being trigger happy, all to protect the deep state and its ongoing coverup of the massive alien UFO invasion.

Yeah, that must be it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the answer to life's questions is pretty simple
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If aliens have the ability to cross light years of interstellar space they are not going to get shot down by puny humans. The technology is so far beyond us as if to appear as magic.

There are most likely alien civilizations out there  but there's no payoff in traveling to other stars. Resources can be had much closer to home.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: If aliens have the ability to cross light years of interstellar space they are not going to get shot down by puny humans. The technology is so far beyond us as if to appear as magic.

There are most likely alien civilizations out there  but there's no payoff in traveling to other stars. Resources can be had much closer to home.


I dunno. I don't believe they're here either but only because of the laws of physics, not because we're not interesting enough to study.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was outcased for watching for streetlights *before* it was cool...
<twirls nonexistant beard while drinking non-existant pabst>
 
rjakobi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We made outlandish conspiracies mainstream with the Incels and Infowars and NOW when the UFOs are normalized, you think we've gone too far?

I'm sorry, but I simply have no sympathy left to give.
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So are we getting a cook book or not?!

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This reminds me of how angry the Bigfoot hunters were after I got my back waxed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Gotta hand it to Biden, sacrificing his legacy and taking all that crap from conservatives about not firing, then being trigger happy, all to protect the deep state and its ongoing coverup of the massive alien UFO invasion.

Yeah, that must be it.

[Fark user image image 425x266]


That's why you have to make sure you keep some refractors in service.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.