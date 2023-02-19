 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston) Hero The Mighty Quinn is now 7, and all that radiation therapy has given him the power to dress up as Spider-Man and bring a truckload of toys for other kids with cancer   (wcvb.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero, England, Brain tumor, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Dropkick Murphys, Boston Bruins, Donation, Oncology  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 Feb 2023 at 1:45 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now I have a Manfred Mann earworm for the rest of the day, so thanks for that.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyclometh: And now I have a Manfred Mann earworm for the rest of the day, so thanks for that.


Bob Marley
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Cyclometh: And now I have a Manfred Mann earworm for the rest of the day, so thanks for that.

Bob Marley


I have no idea where that came from
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who'd think that there would be so much dust in the air in the middle of February.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baka-san: baka-san: Cyclometh: And now I have a Manfred Mann earworm for the rest of the day, so thanks for that.

Bob Marley

I have no idea where that came from


You mixed up Marley and Maubee, understandable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"...thou shall have no other gods before Quinn.."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Yo Joe without. Yo Joe within ...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hots_Kebabs: baka-san: baka-san: Cyclometh: And now I have a Manfred Mann earworm for the rest of the day, so thanks for that.

Bob Marley

I have no idea where that came from

You mixed up Marley and Maubee, understandable.

[Fark user image image 450x473]


Jamaican mind games
Youtube xNkB-30dtBY

No, you be thinking of Robert, mon. You owe him a beer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait, Anthony Quinn played an "Eskimo"? Huh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I always thought Quinn was displayed on the piano.

/old school Fark
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Hots_Kebabs: baka-san: baka-san: Cyclometh: And now I have a Manfred Mann earworm for the rest of the day, so thanks for that.

Bob Marley

I have no idea where that came from

You mixed up Marley and Maubee, understandable.

[Fark user image image 450x473]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xNkB-30dtBY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
No, you be thinking of Robert, mon. You owe him a beer.


Something, something corn snake.

/you win...this time
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'll not see nothing like him
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: I always thought Quinn was displayed on the piano.

/old school Fark


Careful now. Them's time out words.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.