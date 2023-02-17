 Skip to content
(WTTW)   Chicago grappling with unpermitted and illegal construction of a) back-yard in-law suites for AirBNB, b) pop-up head shops, or c) the archive facility of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture?   (news.wttw.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Organization, Government, Landmark, Leadership, Elephant in the room, Question, Chicago, Park district  
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, which Chicago aldermen and Cook County commissioners didn't get their bribe money?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they make an exhibit for WWE Superstar Bad Bunny, I'm good with it.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dogpause
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That museum is a wonderful example of traditional Puerto Rican architecture
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Ok, which Chicago aldermen and Cook County commissioners didn't get their bribe money?


Maybe they got their bribe money and then pretended they are "doing the right thing" after learning the space might be used for Puerto Rican promotional events and have an idea in their head that it involves a bunch of drug dealers and scantily clad women, which would be fine to the alderman if they were white.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The beauty of competing bureaucracies
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Most people in Chicago ignore the permits altogether(self included). Unless you're building a extra addtion to your house, no one would care.
/A guy down the street from me, had his entire front yard concerted over.
//Hope he never has a water main or main sewer line fark up.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An illegal construction is to be expected for ILLEGAL PORTO RICAN IMMIGRANTS!!!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Without permits. I know they don't have earthquakes in that region but, Turkey. We have these processes for a reason. Are they using the proper method to connect to the sewage system? Who knows? Could be fine, could be swimming in raw sewage soon.
Are they installing proper exit hardware? Do the exit doors swing outward? I'd post a picture of what inward swinging exit doors without single motion no knowledge egress look like in case of fire or sewage stampede but you don't want to see that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Puerto Rico? This is America! If you love Puerto Rico so much go back to your own country.

/no, not serious.
//but I have heard people say that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Most people in Chicago ignore the permits altogether(self included). Unless you're building a extra addtion to your house, no one would care.
/A guy down the street from me, had his entire front yard concerted over.
//Hope he never has a water main or main sewer line fark up.


The shut off for the main is in the parkway
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ClavellBCMI: Ok, which Chicago aldermen and Cook County commissioners didn't get their bribe money?

Maybe they got their bribe money and then pretended they are "doing the right thing" after learning the space might be used for Puerto Rican promotional events and have an idea in their head that it involves a bunch of drug dealers and scantily clad women, which would be fine to the alderman if they were white.


I see you're unaware of who makes up the City Council and pretty much every other branch of county government involved in this, as well as the demographics of Chicago.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: drjekel_mrhyde: Most people in Chicago ignore the permits altogether(self included). Unless you're building a extra addtion to your house, no one would care.
/A guy down the street from me, had his entire front yard concerted over.
//Hope he never has a water main or main sewer line fark up.

The shut off for the main is in the parkway


My bad I should have clarified. These are two flats, our sewer and water line run under the front yard(s) to the street. If one of those line break from his building to the sidewalk, he's going to have to rip up his concrete.
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Puerto Rican Day
Youtube 3fkuSywIHh4
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Most people in Chicago ignore the permits altogether(self included). Unless you're building a extra addtion to your house, no one would care.
/A guy down the street from me, had his entire front yard concerted over.
//Hope he never has a water main or main sewer line fark up.


You couldn't do anything otherwise. The rules are nuts, stuck in a weird combination of 1920s and 2050s and have nothing do with safety and everything to do with maximizing union hourly billing. BX cable/conduit requirements are nuts in this day and age with arc fault circuit breakers is one example.
 
