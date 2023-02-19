 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   The list of America's most affordable cities to own a home also reads like a list of cities you would be forced to live as a punishment   (lifehacker.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The upside to Macon, GA is how close you'll be the beach, thanks to climate change.  The downside is the gnat line.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In their recent report, Homebuyer researchers based their rankings of the most affordable American cities on these four components:
Cost of homes and their mortgages
Property taxes
Cost of transportation (including commuting to work, the availability of public transit, and taxes on gas and electricity)
Cost of homeowners insurance

That explains why so many Michigan cities are ranked cheapest: they did not include the cost of car insurancein their calculation.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: The upside to Macon, GA is how close you'll be the beach, thanks to climate change.  The downside is the gnat line.


I lived in the gnat line as a kid.  Swallowing gnats was how we got most of our protein in the summer. Macon's a good town  It's got the NuWay hot dogs and you can get to the Fresh air bbq in Jackson in about 40 minutes.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

oldernell: cherryl taggart: The upside to Macon, GA is how close you'll be the beach, thanks to climate change.  The downside is the gnat line.

I lived in the gnat line as a kid.  Swallowing gnats was how we got most of our protein in the summer. Macon's a good town  It's got the NuWay hot dogs and you can get to the Fresh air bbq in Jackson in about 40 minutes.


I grew up near Macon in the 50s through the 70s. Never knew there were places that gnats couldn't be considered a wholesome meal. And speaking of NuWay Weiners, I always thought it was interesting that the two clubs on either side were a gay bar on one side and a drag bar on the other with the big "Weiner" sign flashing in the night on Cotton Street. Macon has always been a bit of a creative weirdo spot throughout its history. But as soon as I could, I got in my car and headed as far west as I could until the water stopped me in Santa Monica. Never returned except for the occasional family events and high school reunions.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're number five! We're number five!
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You mean places people don't want to live are dirt cheap and places people DO want to live are expensive as hell?

/Please, for the love of god fark, learn about supply and demand.  It's a very simple concept.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gary, Indiana and Flint, Michigan...there but for the grace of God...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The upside to Macon, GA is how close you'll be the beach, thanks to climate change.  The downside is the gnat line.


Rose Hill Cemetery is pretty cool.  We used to drive down from Atlanta and trip acid in it all day. The rest of Macon, meh. I've seen worse in GA.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Flint, Michigan
Come live in slightly cheaper housing. The water will only take 5 years off your lifespan in exchange!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We'll Gary no longer has the giant cloud of brown haze hanging over that you can see from miles away. So it has that going for it, which is nice.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
4. Flint, Michigan
Total monthly cost of homeownership: $1,951

Seems like a lot to pay to live in the midst of an ongoing public health disaster.

I assume East Palestine is gonna be on the list next year...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#7!  Canton REPRESENT!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's like free day at the zoo except you live there.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Affordable because no one wants to live there.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Americans:  Complain endlessly about how unaffordable housing is in coastal urban markets like NYC or SF.

Also Americans:  Snobbishly dismiss the very idea of living in a mid-sized city or anywhere else in vast areas of the country where housing is affordable.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We drove through Macon once, but it was just after sunset and the entire "city" was deserted.
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's that? The cost of housing is directly correlated with the desirability of living in that housing? Quelle surprise!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
null:

Was expecting Cleveland too, leaving a little disappointed.

/stay away from Cleveland
//it's cheap here and I don't want it going up
///my neighbor moved here last year from cali, but he grew up here. All you cali people can go to Texas or whatever
 
Wessoman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeesh, that was pretty terrible.

Here's a better list of affordable cities that are actually liveable:

10 Walkable US Cities That Won't Bankrupt You
Youtube QcPaxCTZpfM
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kozlo: null:

Was expecting Cleveland too, leaving a little disappointed.

/stay away from Cleveland
//it's cheap here and I don't want it going up
///my neighbor moved here last year from cali, but he grew up here. All you cali people can go to Texas or whatever


Hey, at least you're not Detroit.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, it's cheap to live in those places for a reason.  Supply and demand, you know...
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So wait, Alabama and Mississippi are more expensive?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Has anybody mentioned yet that every city on that list is a garbage dump, that nobody wants to live in?  I'll continue living in Denver, where housing might be expensive, but we also aren't infested with MAGAts, or have lead in our water...
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The upside to Macon, GA is how close you'll be the beach, thanks to climate change.  The downside is the gnat line southerners.


FTFY
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All fine places to live if you don't care how many homes around you are boarded up with graffiti everywhere.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The upside to Macon, GA is how close you'll be the beach, thanks to climate change.  The downside is the gnat line.


I love my state of Georgia. It's not a bad place to be. I grew up north of Atlanta, spent college and 10 years in Columbus, regularly visit Savannah and Athens.

I lived in Macon for several years - and you could not pay me to live there full time again.

/Actually, you could, but it would have to be a very big number.
 
milizard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Has anybody mentioned yet that every city on that list is a garbage dump, that nobody wants to live in?  I'll continue living in Denver, where housing might be expensive, but we also aren't infested with MAGAts, or have lead in our water...


Lansing isn't bad.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How in the heck does supply and demand even work?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nine of the top ten are in the north.  What a surprise.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Canton/Massillon is pretty nice if you don't mind freezing to death two months out of the year and then boiling in your own sweat while being eaten by mosquitoes for like three... Do any of those cities even have Trader Joe's or Whole Foods?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

patcarew: So wait, Alabama and Mississippi are more expensive?


Notice the headline's use of the word "cities".  Now name a city in Mississippi or Alabama.

Booneville?

Bamaburg?

Mississippi City?
 
starsrift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interesting, but I guess not surprising, that most of those are all old car manufacturing cities. Man, the automobile sure farked America up.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kozlo: null:

Was expecting Cleveland too, leaving a little disappointed.

/stay away from Cleveland
//it's cheap here and I don't want it going up
///my neighbor moved here last year from cali, but he grew up here. All you cali people can go to Texas or whatever


I'm not moving back. I'm just buying up houses to rent to CLE alcoholics.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently they have a turban museum in Bacon. Kinda quaint.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: patcarew: So wait, Alabama and Mississippi are more expensive?

Notice the headline's use of the word "cities".  Now name a city in Mississippi or Alabama.

Booneville?

Bamaburg?

Mississippi City?


Okay, I'll bite. Birmingham, Mobile, Jackson, Biloxi.
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a summer internship in Toledo in college. Wasn't all that bad, really, although I remember them telling us exactly where we should and should not go after dark.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fsbilly:

Hey! They're not ALL alcoholics. Some are meth heads or crack heads.
 
