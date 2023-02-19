 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Remember those treasure hunters who thought they found rebel gold in Pennsyltucky, only to have the FBI allegedly steal it all? That story's still playing out, now in court   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wonder if they didn't find any gold but did find something like a small bus full of bodies.  Unless what they found generated a separate criminal investigation why withhold information at all on the dig?  Or maybe they aren't withholding and the single source of the article is the crazy person suing them.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Finders keepers" doesn't apply to historical artifacts and sites. They would have been seized regardless of what they were made of.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, the FBI secretly dug up the gold when they weren't looking, and then pretended to find nothing.

Are you sure that was the FBI?  Because that sure doesn't sound like the FBI.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA is a random episode of Oak Island, to save some of you the click.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Trump FBI. Surprise! Trump probably kept it for himself.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: The Trump FBI. Surprise! Trump probably kept it for himself.


That Trump was the POTUS only ads to the likelihood that the FBI found the gold and then hid it, but let's not pretend the FBI under other presidents wouldn't have been capable of doing the same thing.
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: TFA is a random episode of Oak Island, to save some of you the click.


Could it be?!?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The FBI stated"..

I automatically presume whatever they say to be a lie.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Proof of time travel?

Timecop 1994 Opening Scene
Youtube WowT4Cumgc8
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So... just how long does government money have to be 'missing in transit' before it is considered up-for-grabs anyway?

I mean, is it 50 years, 100 years, 200 years?

To me this is just some guy upset that he discovered something that belongs to the U.S. Government and they won't give it to him.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So... just how long does government money have to be 'missing in transit' before it is considered up-for-grabs anyway?

I mean, is it 50 years, 100 years, 200 years?

To me this is just some guy upset that he discovered something that belongs to the U.S. Government and they won't give it to him.


The US passed laws long ago about confiscating CSA property. They are still on the books as far as I know. Treasure hunters may get a finder's fee, but they aren't going to keep the gold.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As the article says, he wasn't claiming the gold as is own.  He says he is owed a government paid finders fee for locating it.   Not sure how that works or if is it ensconced in law, but that is what he is saying.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Rebel" gold? Not in that article.
 
