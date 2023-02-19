 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: the best date you ever went on   (fark.com) divider line
27
    More: CSB, College Board, SAT, Sport, STEM, Cherry, community members, part of his feud, Artificial intelligence  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 19 Feb 2023 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, there was this young lady who was in our office to get training in the application we were selling with our oddball hardware and database. She had the interest of several of the single gents in the office, and we were all tossing around jokes and double-entendres, with her enthusiastic cooperation.

And here I was, one of the techo geeks, and I was certain that the sales guy with the hot car would get there first. But no. Apparently not. And it was awesome. They were real, and they were magnificent.

So yeah, I got the girl, because I was funnier than the better paid dude. That can happen. Don't give up hope, you Farkers.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was in the Virgin Islands once. I met a girl. We ate lobster and drank pina coladas. At sunset we made love like sea otters.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best date evar: Tracy, a totally sweet, kind, wonderful girl at work long, long ago, totally in love with her boyfriend. A group of us work friends went to see the just opened "Airplane". She and I sat together and we laughed our asses off together, getting closer and closer. We meshed. By the end on the evening, we were holding hands and almost kissing, but then she remembered her boyfriend (who was working at his grocery store job and couldn't come). She was so sweet about it, I did a catch-and-release and let her go, though it would have been so nice to keep her.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best date ever took place in July of 1998. It was a blind date. An acquaintance of mine set me up with his wife's cousin. Both his wife and her cousin were Latina immigrants from South America.

During the date, I told the lady just why I was willing to go on the blind date. I wanted to meet someone who knew the South American culture because I was sponsoring a girl who lived in South America. I showed the lady a photo of the girl and let her read a couple of letters that the girl had sent me.

That girl meant the world to me, and I wanted to see how the lady would respond to the girl's relationship with me.

The lady was happy to learn about the girl and agreed to help me support her. So, I knew that I would meet the lady again.

Four months later, that Latina immigrant lady became my wife. She died in July of 2010. The girl I sponsored is still in my life thanks to my wife.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It involved a spanking and got better from there
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second date, took her to a friends house on a small private island in the Florida Keys for a New Years Eve party. About 20 people, a huge seafood paella made on a campfire, lots of tasty drinks, lots of great music and good friends, they had three small bungalows built on stilts right on the beach near his house so we stayed for three days of hanging in the sun, fishing, diving and awesome company.

We have been married for eight years now.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The one that resulted in my getting married to my current wife (#2).  I was on Match.com after moving to Philadelphia, as a way to meet people, and she was the one who reached out to me.  Exchanged emails for a while.  The date itself was prosaic enough (sushi at Raw), but the whole "one thing led to another" after multiple dates, but we're approaching our 13th anniversary this spring.

Our marriage isn't perfect -- anyone who tells you otherwise is almost certainly lying -- and we have our shares of ups and downs.  But there's no one I'd rather spend the rest of my life with than her.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What is this "date", of which you speak so highly?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Prom, Senior year of High School.

I hadn't admitted to myself I was gay yet.  So I guess it wasn't a particularly romantic date.  But she was sweet and a great person, and she drove me out of my shell by absolutely refusing to play cards and insisting on dancing instead.  So I had a great time, and I can only hope she did too.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hit it and quit it.  I was out of there before she woke up.  Took twenty dollars out of her purse on the way out, too.
 
SunflowerKitten
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was in Moscow, day before New Years Eve.  Met her at a bar.  She asked if I have ever tried Polonium.   Said, "no, what is it?"

she replied, "try it."

Things got very weird after that....
 
brilett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I hit it and quit it.  I was out of there before she woke up.  Took twenty dollars out of her purse on the way out, too.


She paid you to leave.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
any date where i got laid i guess.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Probably my first date. We went to the PX and had lunch, then we went to see The Muppet Movie, and then a very long and convoluted walk across base to deliver her to her parents' doorstep, but before I dropped her off at the door, I stole a kiss that got returned, and it is still the signpost kiss I judge all others by.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Had an uncle four years older that introduced me to things before I'd have found them through my life and social circles. One of those things was HS girls and their cars when I was 12 yrs. old. Double dating with his GF and some friend of hers a few times. I actually looked older than he did, so that part was easy, and my not knowing the lay of the land was easy because this was near St. Louis while I was from Chicago. Any social faux pas was explained with, "Well, they do it differently in Chicago." Coming back home and talking about my dates with HS girls made me a hero to my middle school friends.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In 1993 I hooked up with a nurse (I worked in PT at a hospital).

She's out in the kitchen now making me pancakes almost 31 years later.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
had sex. don't care.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She didn't have any fun, but I had a lot of laughs--at the time and later talking about it with people that knew her--taking what I alerady knew to be an especially prissy girl to see Sam Kinison.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First kiss, 16 and innocent: neighbor's niece was visiting for a month in the the summer. We hung out and got to like each other, a lot. One night just before she left, we met to say goodbye. A warm summer evening, under (I'm not making this up) a fragrant blooming magnolia tree, she gave me a kiss for the ages. Soft, warm, and so loving. I never saw her again, but I'll never forget her.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
March 6, 2010
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrBallou: First kiss, 16 and innocent: neighbor's niece was visiting for a month in the the summer. We hung out and got to like each other, a lot. One night just before she left, we met to say goodbye. A warm summer evening, under (I'm not making this up) a fragrant blooming magnolia tree, she gave me a kiss for the ages. Soft, warm, and so loving. I never saw her again, but I'll never forget her.


I was going to write something, but in no way am I following those two memories. Just beautiful.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best dates are always the ones that either:

1) The last one before things turn from dating to something more
2) Show you're not the right fit for each other and things end

/dating sucks
//even if it gets you laid
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: In 1993 I hooked up with a nurse (I worked in PT at a hospital).

She's out in the kitchen now making me pancakes almost 31 years later.


Damn, you should have at least let her go home to get some new clothes or something
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I took someone to a semi decent restaurant in my town. We ended up sitting there talking for like 3 hours. I left a $100 tip for the waitress as an apology for how long we took up her table.

The relationship ended up being the best one I would ever have. Of course, it still ended badly, but the first year and a half or so was good.

That was the last girlfriend I would ever have. It was about 12 years ago.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

August11: MrBallou: First kiss, 16 and innocent: neighbor's niece was visiting for a month in the the summer. We hung out and got to like each other, a lot. One night just before she left, we met to say goodbye. A warm summer evening, under (I'm not making this up) a fragrant blooming magnolia tree, she gave me a kiss for the ages. Soft, warm, and so loving. I never saw her again, but I'll never forget her.

I was going to write something, but in no way am I following those two memories. Just beautiful.


From you, sir, that's high very praise. Thank you.

Part of the story is not knowing what ever became of either of them. I guess it's tragic in a way, but I like thinking that they went on to lead wonderful lives, with me as a faint, fond memory.
 
CrazyUncle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had just stopped seeing this beautiful woman after a whirlwind 2 months and was trying to move on.  I went to a local dance/concert by one of my favorite bands (Soul Expressions, if you ever get to Virginia and want to see a good dance band).  Sure enough, she was there with one of her girlfriends watching the band.  Sooo....I was feeling irritated and during one of the breaks, I went up to the band and asked them to play some Serious Funk!  I told them if I wanted to hear a buncha white boys I'd go see another band.  Well they started off the next set with a medley of Sly and the Family Stone.  I went around and danced with just about anyone sitting next to the dance floor.  When I made my way over to where my ex was sitting she pointed to a woman at the next table and said, " You didn't dance with her yet."
My beer fueled brain looked over at her and saw a woman doing her best librarian imitation and thought, "sure, why not?"
I strutted over to her and pointed to her and then to the dance floor and she got up and we danced to several songs before the band took another break.  The first words she said to me ( after my ears stopped ringing from the loud set) was "I'll dance with you anytime."
We've been together ever since.  My ex calls her the librarian (I wish she was a librarian!).  The band sees her at work everytime they come to town and ask how her  "husband" is doing.  I got a nickname from the band, Doctor Funk.  And best of all..............when people ask what our song is, I can confidently reply that we have the best one around, Sly Stone's Thankyou ( falettinme be mice elf again).
/End stupid uncle story.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In a car, at the drive in, when it started to pour.

My college GF and I had decided to see a movie. We like the drive in because we could make out during the boring parts. One time it unexpectedly started to pour. Like "wrath of god" downpour.

We managed to climb in to the back seat and have our fun before the rain slowed down. The windows fogged up like a cheesy teen sex movie. Completely opaque and droplets forming.

As the rain let up we got it together got back in the front seat. Finally the rain stopped. More than a couple of our "friends" came by and tapped on the fogged windows.  Her girl friends were the worst.... <bang bang bang.... WOOOOOOOOOOO>
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.