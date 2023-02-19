 Skip to content
(Metro)   People, donating clothes is a very noble thing to do for the Turkey-Syria earthquake victims, but please less 'inappropriate' donations like high heels and dirty lingerie. Thanks   (metro.co.uk) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I enjoy the view of the Metro editorial office.  I see they cleaned up the vomit.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmmmmmm...............heels and vintage thongs; I'm visualizing Bill Clinton.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Okay, folks. Never donate your household rubbish to any cause. If you feel strongly about it, send cash. They know what they need far better than you do.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Turkish thots need clothes too
 
davebarnes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FEWER
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only skimmed article, but I'm guessing this is something that happens to almost all clothing donation programs.  People use the donation points like de facto clothing-specific garbage bins.  It makes you feel better about getting rid of whatever clothing because you are donating it instead of putting it into the waste stream; except for your dirty undies and socks with holes it's just trash with extra steps unless that specific program is planning on accepting unusable items for their materials.

I've found that it's very hard to find a donation program that actually actively specifies they accept unusable items to be recycled as well as re-wearable items.  I have to drive several towns away for that, and I think they're the only one in the region.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some people thinking Turkish and Syrian women are "oppressed", so those people feel the best way to get them "free" is to give them prostitute clothing as recovery from their homes collapsing and somehow they'll be "gratefully free"?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Been through a hurricane.  Lost everything when the roof came off my building.  Some well meaning churches then tried to send me a bunch of new used stuff, but it was all things they had cleaned out of their attics and garages, and almost all of it was as in bad or worse condition than the stuff I had been forced to toss out, including lots of stains and mildew damage.  This same experience happened to a lot of other people I knew.

One of the biggest troubles of having to deal with cleaning up after a hurricane is having to sort through piles of garbage to find what you can save and what you have to toss out, and then the city systems being overwhelmed with garbage hitting their landfills.  Sending semitruck loads of garbage from other communities to ad to that mess does not help.

Another issue communities recovering from disaster deal with is that every truck load of stuff that comes in displaces another truckload, so a truckload full of old rotten clothes that is falling apart, that no one will wear, might displace a truck full of bread, water, or medical supplies that people might actually need.

Best thing to send is gift cards that victims can then use to buy new stuff, even if it is Walmart quality, that actually fits them and their homes and will fill the gaps until they can get new stuff.  Second best thing you can do is to actually go out and purchase items that they might need, but even here it is almost better to just give money or gift cards.  Someone gave me a nice set of mechanics wrenches, and I am not a mechanic.  I gave it to a buddy who fixes cars, but his own wrenches had survived the flooding so it wasn't really a big win for anyone.  (I imagine the widow of an old mechanic was cleaning out his tool chest).

If you do have a bunch of old stuff that you want to give away, the best thing you can do is hold a big community yard sale and then donate the profits of the stuff to help out.  While I am certain there are things in your belongings that could get a good second life with someone else, there are people who can give them that life in your community, and the flexibility of money to buy the item you need to survive today is much more important than the 1970s era art prints that someone sent me from my sisters church.
 
