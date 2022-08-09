 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Day 361 of WW3: A "Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression to Ukraine" will be set up in The Hague to keep track of war damages to Ukrainian properties. Sounds like a database/spreadsheet nightmare. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
22
    More: News, United States, Russia, Germany, France, War crime, World War II, Ukraine, Black Sea  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Feb 2023 at 8:00 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please note that additions / revisions are now CLOSED.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇺🇦魔女は Bakhmut #Ukraine 🥰でクレイジーなアイデアを思いついた https://t.co/i5Vs6qH8X7
- のりえ (@noriesun) February 19, 2023
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🇺🇦Witch had a crazy idea in Bakhmut #Ukraine🥰 pic.twitter.com/HyjoV1yqHj
- Sofia Ukraini (@SlavaUk30722777) February 19, 2023
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dmitri

@wartranslated
Russian "Veteran's Notes" channel talks about the critical situation with funding in the Russian army. Neither mobilised nor volunteers get paid properly, some going 6+ months without a single payment. They say, this is happening in every unit and will lead to a social explosion.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

12:08 AM · Feb 19, 2023·
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waht convoy doin?


The HbK
@The5HbK
#Breaking: Heavy fire in Russian occupied Berdyansk #Ukraine #UkraineWar #UkraineRussianWar #ukrainecounteroffensive #Ukrainian #internationalleaks #Russia #RussianArmy
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

0:07
103 views

1:53 AM · Feb 19, 2023·
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

valenumr: Dmitri

@wartranslated
Russian "Veteran's Notes" channel talks about the critical situation with funding in the Russian army. Neither mobilised nor volunteers get paid properly, some going 6+ months without a single payment. They say, this is happening in every unit and will lead to a social explosion.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x630]
[pbs.twimg.com image 602x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x567]
12:08 AM · Feb 19, 2023·


So.... slave-soldiers? Sounds about right for Russia.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Raffle for Star Wars posters: https://u24.gov.ua/news/hamill_posters
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* The Ministry of Defense has today released a statement calling out 'nefarious and malicious lies' regarding non-payment of soldiers in the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. "Rest assured that it is only a few malcontents and saboteurs spreading falsehood about how no one's been paid for their service, and that our brave troops are wholly satisfied with the level of recompense they are given," Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said from the air conditioning duct he was crawling through in his latest attempt to escape the Kremlin. "What the Special Military Operation has shown us is that the future of war is mercenaries, and how do you get to be a highly paid mercenary? Exposure, exposure, exposure!" Follow questions were unfortunately not answered as Shoigu was then captured by FSB agents, brutally beaten, and taken back to his headquarters jail cell.

* Rumors that technicians digging in the basement of the Kremlin next to the Sarlacc pit have stumbled into a portal into a previously unknown netherworld dimension populated with shiat goblins are false, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "While there is some small truth the rumors that an endless geyser of fecal matter is erupting directly under the salad bar in the Kremlin cafeteria, the truth of the matter is that this is simply the result of an accidental strike into the Moscow sewer ducts by an over-zealous Oompa Loompa exterminator, and repairs are to be completed shortly." In the meantime, it is suggested that all cafeteria patrons avoid the brown croutons.

* This week's "Ask Babushka" advice for the lovelorn in the Moscow Herald centers on a titillating three-way romance between an army general, his wife, and the semi-sentient manifestation of six deceased Shakespearean actors who have in the afterlife been cursed to recite their lines out of order and appear in the bedroom whenever anyone starts having sex, but unfortunately as the Babushka is still in the hospital following her hernia transplant her answer to a previous column has been printed in response. *Chuckles* Well, her famous 'Butt Stuff!' and 'Cut his balls off if he cheats!' responses are certainly in order this time. Check back next week to see what the Babushka has to teach us all about life and love!
 
Eravior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Could use an interactive map. Google Maps: Devastation Edition!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.

[Fark user image 762x693]


I missed about 7 weeks around June last year when i cut out just about every bit of news out of my conciousness because i felt i needed a break, and i've really contributed very little to these threads besides the roundup of the Greatest Hits for Ukraine at the beginning of the year. Not sure i should get that badge.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Before we get to the Ukraine news: What an awful farking couple of weeks! Between the earthquakes in Turkey/Syria and Norfolk Southern chemically Chornobyl-ing a small town in Ohio (with aid from Gov. DeWine), make sure you take some time for self-care and donate aid in some way if you can. I couldn't even laugh at the balloon hysteria because idiots thought it was Jade Helm 2.0, and then Sy Hersh dropped whatever this nonsense is.

Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonautWe miss you, but perhaps some good news?

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of February 11 through February 17 (Days 353 to 359):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Rarely there will be a happy ending, and often because the enemy is so stupid. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one...

Tontine's closed! Winner will be announced on Friday (2/24/2023).

Now that the grimmest bits are out of the way, how about a reminder of why Ukraine fights and what they've lost? Their determination in the face of wanton, indiscriminate evil is inspiring. Holy cow!

Elon Musk, who was paid by the US government (among others) to provide Starlink to Ukraine so they could defend themselves, welched on his part of the bargain. Just the latest in a long line of him being a carmy smunt and other idiocy (note: the woman is actually Elisabeth Murdoch, not that that's much better). Would be a damn shame if domain were to become imminent or there were alternatives we could fund. A real damn shame.

It's probably too much to hope that Prigozhin kicks off a civil war. Wagner didn't have the troops before and definitely doesn't have the troops now if even Gazprom's raising its own army, but the fact that Putin's taking step to curb his influence means Putin sees him as a threat. Then again, with friends like this, who needs enemies? So he's got that going for him which is great. If only the West could be as effective in curbing Russia's access to new missile parts. At least sanctions have done enough to make large-scale missile attacks cost Russia a couple months of new production, but that they can make 60-70 Kh-101s and Kalibrs every 2 months is infuriating even if it's likely impossible to tighten the noose further. In some ways it's impressive they can even make missiles; Ukraine was always the brains of the operation in the USSR days, a fact becoming clearer by the day.

Meanwhile, we're still debating whether we should give Ukraine F-16s and slow-rolling other items. Which is why Russia's still the largest supplier of new equipment to Ukraine since the start of the war. F-16s would be a huge upgrade over the Russian stock they're currently using thanks to decades of upgrades and new weapons systems, but Biden continues to drag his feet. Congresscritters of both flavors are trying to change that, though. For once, Germany might not be the one getting drug kicking and screaming to the appropriate level of support. Seems they may have finally turned a new leaf. This nonsense is why President Duda of Poland reminded his fellow leaders that delay means death. Seriously, just imagine what HIMARS could do for you if we'd given them ATACMS already with this juicy target along the Azov! At least we finally got the tank and IFV situation sorted out (even if we've only promised rookie numbers). It's great to see ZSU soldiers already training on NATO tanks in Poland. Now if only we could do something about the known traitors in our midstBoth of them. And why won't Bunga Bunga Boy just FOAD? Or at least go the Steven Segal route?

Cowshed update: Not Just Bakhmut! edition. Further south in Donetsk, an entire Russian brigade got liquidated in the past week. Oryx counted over 100 pieces of destroyed equipment in a 3 day period. Russian units are running into walls in Lyman, too, as they launch what seem to be spoiling attacks rather than true offensives or counters. Then again, when Russia sends their people, they're not sending their best. Or brightest. Or even the remotely competent. There's also rumors they want to take this hobbled clown show on the road with a coup d'etat in Moldova. Fears of him attacking a NATO country are overblown because surely Putin isn't that dumb despite his clear detachment from reality. But of course, in his heart the Vatnik still lusts for Bakhmut because Vova so decrees. And if you want to know literally at what cost, well...

I mean, it's no UFIA but I guess it'll do. You can help by expanding this list!

Just a reminder, the IOC is morally bankrupt.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Now having to deal with STBExMrsVHTS's extended family (mentally insert Harley Quinn "she seems nice" gif here). The situation, much like her shiat or a Nazi jet pilot, is fluid. Good luck!

Tracianne is still in and out of the hospital, but she's coping. And finally some good (?) news. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's foot is no longer proper farkedIt's responding well to hyperbaric O2 treatments and he won't need amputation, but lots and lots of PT. As such, updates will be less frequent.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above.

Bob Able's bare bear bears adding a bit of blush.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

Esion ModnarSad kitten noises.

GardenWeasel with a piece of advice.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's surgery follow up went well. Still figuring out the transit situation.

Condolences to Autodave on his father's recent death. He's still looking for someone or something to donate his father's unused nebulizer medications to.

Mederu's helping her sibling move...I think? I thought I read that in the past week but now I can't find it. Hope I'm right because that would mean he's doing better with his injuries.

Cobere's got good news from the doctor and the SSA.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukrainian forces from the 406th Artillery Brigade target a Russian MSTA battery outside of Rais'ke, Kherson Oblast, with counterbattery fire, destroying 3 2S19 MSTA-S SPH and one 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzer. pic.twitter.com/4Uva2geQdO
- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 19, 2023

Booms posted late last night reposted for the morning people
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

valenumr: Dmitri

@wartranslated
Russian "Veteran's Notes" channel talks about the critical situation with funding in the Russian army. Neither mobilised nor volunteers get paid properly, some going 6+ months without a single payment. They say, this is happening in every unit and will lead to a social explosion.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x630]
[pbs.twimg.com image 602x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x567]
12:08 AM · Feb 19, 2023·


These veterans are being selfish.  Don't they know how many jobs are being created in the super-yacht industry by all the oligarchs buying boats, and they want to give up all of those just so the government can pay a few hundred thousands of soldiers the wages they were promised?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Harlee: Are you are regular participant in (or a survivor of, shall we say?) these war threads? Feel free to post this Fark Badge to your account page.

[Fark user image 762x693]

I missed about 7 weeks around June last year when i cut out just about every bit of news out of my conciousness because i felt i needed a break, and i've really contributed very little to these threads besides the roundup of the Greatest Hits for Ukraine at the beginning of the year. Not sure i should get that badge.


Nonsense.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

valenumr: Dmitri

@wartranslated
Russian "Veteran's Notes" channel talks about the critical situation with funding in the Russian army. Neither mobilised nor volunteers get paid properly, some going 6+ months without a single payment. They say, this is happening in every unit and will lead to a social explosion.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x630]
[pbs.twimg.com image 602x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x567]
12:08 AM · Feb 19, 2023·


If this is accurate, this is the kind of thing that will have putin swinging like Mussolini. Can't happen soon enough if so.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
so after everyone dogpiles germany for not coughing up the Tanks, they finally do, and suddenly a number of other countries are suddenly getting cold feet. jerks.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: valenumr: Dmitri

@wartranslated
Russian "Veteran's Notes" channel talks about the critical situation with funding in the Russian army. Neither mobilised nor volunteers get paid properly, some going 6+ months without a single payment. They say, this is happening in every unit and will lead to a social explosion.
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x630]
[pbs.twimg.com image 602x680]
[pbs.twimg.com image 680x567]
12:08 AM · Feb 19, 2023·

If this is accurate, this is the kind of thing that will have putin swinging like Mussolini. Can't happen soon enough if so.


Agreed.  Would be hilarious if it turned out that the RUAF payroll offices are a major infiltration target for Ukranian saboteurs.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.