(NBC News) Culver City officials demand that people go be homeless somewhere else (nbcnews.com)
14
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tax cuts for the wealthy are going to pay for themselves any day now.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those very same people will collectively spend millions on their pets this year while hoping the homeless just die out in the street somewhere else so they don't have to see it.

Pretty f*cked up.

And we have the resources to fix it. We can build affordable housing. We can find jobs for them to do in the community. We can make many of them productive. It might need to come in conjunction with drug counseling and mental health coordination, but it can be done.

Because if you don't want to do that, just employ death squads to roam the street culling the herd. Because that's what you're basically doing.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Im sure that his measure will take care of the citys' homeless problem......

The cruelty is the point.....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's been attempted in Atlanta from time to time. It usually fails spectacularly.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guys, it's okay, the ordinance only bans tents. There will still be plenty of homeless living in abandoned cars all over your terrible dystopian city. Fark Culver city, the only thing I know about that place is it's where NPR (Nice polite Republicans) broadcasts from in case you want to know what kind of town it is.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There was recently a big effort in a city near me to clear a wooded area of a homeless camp. It wasn't even a city park, it was just an area of woods.

If the homeless aren't even allowed to sleep out in the woods, what the hell does everyone expect them to do?

I mean, yes, it would be preferable to find them homes. But if that's so unreasonable, what other options are there but to let them go SOMEWHERE?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: just employ death squads to roam the street culling the herd


NOW you're thinking like a Republican!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those very same people will collectively spend millions on their pets this year while hoping the homeless just die out in the street somewhere else so they don't have to see it.

Pretty f*cked up.

And we have the resources to fix it. We can build affordable housing. We can find jobs for them to do in the community. We can make many of them productive. It might need to come in conjunction with drug counseling and mental health coordination, but it can be done.

Because if you don't want to do that, just employ death squads to roam the street culling the herd. Because that's what you're basically doing.


In America it's not murder if we do it passively.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just kicking the can down the road.
Santa Monica does the same thing - run 'em out, dump the problem on L.A.
Just shunts them to Venice or Skid Row.
Oh. well.
 
179d
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No way they illegalized being poor
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe the problem is not enough fentanyl?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: And we have the resources to fix it. We can build affordable housing. We can find jobs for them to do in the community. We can make many of them productive. It might need to come in conjunction with drug counseling and mental health coordination, but it can be done.


The cycle in my region has been something along the lines of:

these homeless camps are out of control, do something! > no, not like that. they just moved around! > stop! you can't criminalize homelessness! > no, don't build that housing at the edge of town. It's too far from all the resources in the city they need and use > No, don't build that housing in these residential areas where normal people live > Don't do [other things], our taxes already went up too much last year as it is > these homeless camps are out of control, do something!

Nothing is going to reverse the trend except some sort of wholesale economic reset or shift -- like a new new deal or whatever. Whole revamp of taxation to provide money for large-scale government projects (public housing, public employment) while also not neglecting public works that are used by 'everyone else'...eg. improving roads, schools, public transit, etc...so people can't complain their tax money is being 'wasted on the homeless'...and also the political will to tell conservatives to go suck an egg when they whine about welfare queens or 'druggies' or whatever.
So, in other words, we're doomed.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those very same people will collectively spend millions on their pets this year while hoping the homeless just die out in the street somewhere else so they don't have to see it.

Pretty f*cked up.

And we have the resources to fix it. We can build affordable housing. We can find jobs for them to do in the community. We can make many of them productive. It might need to come in conjunction with drug counseling and mental health coordination, but it can be done.

Because if you don't want to do that, just employ death squads to roam the street culling the herd. Because that's what you're basically doing.


one dies here per week i hear. they won't go to shelters or work. what can we do?
 
Bungles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They should use the same logic and ban cancer, then we can all live forever.
 
