 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The hourly delivery of tots and pears sent to Columbus Georgia   (apnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Social group, Person, Police Chief Freddie Blackmon, Arrest, Columbus Police Department, Parent, Gun violence, Police  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2023 at 8:15 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This just makes our children stronger.  Don't zig when you oughta zag. And nobody talks about the economic stimulation attendant to these shootings, as in everything from overtime at trauma centers to oil changes on ambulances.
 
synithium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
America!  fark yeah!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How do you shoot nine people and not kill anyone?  This school district needs to work on their marksmanship.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the next generation of cowardly shiatbags that have to carry gun to be a 'man'.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: Are the guns ok?


Since it was yoots in Columbus the guns were probably stolen.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So a fight at a nearby party spills over into a gas station lot. Wait, a five year old was involved in the fight? That's hardcore.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Plato's Salty Discharge: Are the guns ok?

Since it was yoots in Columbus the guns were probably stolen.


Yeah, from middle class assholes that leave their handguns in their cars/trucks.

Or bought in private sales.

Or ghost guns ordered partially 'completed'.

Or...
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.