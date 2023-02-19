 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Apparently a lot of boinking Brits break beds during sex romps (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
28
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems to point to Brits needing better build standards for their beds then.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: This seems to point to Brits needing better build standards for their beds then.


This. I haven't broken a bed since that unfortunate incident at summer camp in 1982.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IKEA does't factor in the stresses from the British slag coefficient
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Younger lovers are most likely to claim that their pit failed to take the strain during a romp"

Well sure. Leaving aside the question about why they're screwing in a hole in the ground, young people tend to be much more energetic while 'romping', putting lots more stress on the bed.

Also younger people tend not to have discovered yet that buying quality is worth the extra money/they're too poor to get good quality even if they wanted to and so the cheaply made furniture/bed breaks/wears out faster.

Combine the two and you get broken beds more often.

/thinking about it there are vague memories from waaay back when of both legs on the end of the frame of a college apartment era bed collapsing
//pretty sure we just propped it up with old textbooks and kept going...ah youth
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buried lede: Just eight per cent of Baby Boomers, those aged 55 to 74, said their bed had bust in the throes of passion.

Gotta be careful of broken hips and such,
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: "Younger lovers are most likely to claim that their pit failed to take the strain during a romp"

Well sure. Leaving aside the question about why they're screwing in a hole in the ground, young people tend to be much more energetic while 'romping', putting lots more stress on the bed.

Also younger people tend not to have discovered yet that buying quality is worth the extra money/they're too poor to get good quality even if they wanted to and so the cheaply made furniture/bed breaks/wears out faster.

Combine the two and you get broken beds more often.

/thinking about it there are vague memories from waaay back when of both legs on the end of the frame of a college apartment era bed collapsing
//pretty sure we just propped it up with old textbooks and kept going...ah youth


College textbooks? Those are worth their weight in gold.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: Buried lede: Just eight per cent of Baby Boomers, those aged 55 to 74, said their bed had bust in the throes of passion.

Gotta be careful of broken hips and such,


We can also afford better beds.

Also, 55 year olds are Gen X, not Boomers.

/pedantic
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Recoil Therapy: "Younger lovers are most likely to claim that their pit failed to take the strain during a romp"

Well sure. Leaving aside the question about why they're screwing in a hole in the ground, young people tend to be much more energetic while 'romping', putting lots more stress on the bed.

Also younger people tend not to have discovered yet that buying quality is worth the extra money/they're too poor to get good quality even if they wanted to and so the cheaply made furniture/bed breaks/wears out faster.

Combine the two and you get broken beds more often.

/thinking about it there are vague memories from waaay back when of both legs on the end of the frame of a college apartment era bed collapsing
//pretty sure we just propped it up with old textbooks and kept going...ah youth

College textbooks? Those are worth their weight in gold.


Waaay back in the mists of time, back when $150 was plenty for a full semester's worth of books.

/besides...had sex
//tearing up a couple of covers was a price willingly paid until I could aquire some bricks from the nearby construction site
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember always grabbing an extra 2x6 from the hardware store when replacing a pine futon frame. I'd run it right down the middle to reinforce. Losing that flex made them pretty uncomfortable though.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: This seems to point to Brits needing better build standards for their beds then.

"Of course, the underlying structure of everything in England is posh. There is no in between with these people. You have to walk a mile to find a telephone booth, but when you find it, it is built as if the senseless dynamiting of pay phones had been a serious problem at some time in the past. And a British mailbox can presumably stop a German tank."

― Neal Stephenson, Cryptonomicon

I'm guessing there's some other problem going on here.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one time it happened to me, the girl and I had just gotten started. The headboard of her bed had dry rotted where the frame came in and my extra weight was too much.

/ Yeah, she was a big girl
// We just continued on the floor
/// Never judge a book by the cover IYkWiM :)
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: hubiestubert: This seems to point to Brits needing better build standards for their beds then.

This. I haven't broken a bed since that unfortunate incident at summer camp in 1982.


You should just tell your camp instructor 'no' next time.
 
Fereals
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not broken but I have had to buy these because we kept ending up in the corner.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to lose weight
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Read that as "break breads" and was very confused.
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fat, drunk, using a single bed from 1960 built out of asbestos and balsa wood.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Recoil Therapy: "Younger lovers are most likely to claim that their pit failed to take the strain during a romp"

Well sure. Leaving aside the question about why they're screwing in a hole in the ground, young people tend to be much more energetic while 'romping', putting lots more stress on the bed.

Also younger people tend not to have discovered yet that buying quality is worth the extra money/they're too poor to get good quality even if they wanted to and so the cheaply made furniture/bed breaks/wears out faster.

Combine the two and you get broken beds more often.

/thinking about it there are vague memories from waaay back when of both legs on the end of the frame of a college apartment era bed collapsing
//pretty sure we just propped it up with old textbooks and kept going...ah youth

College textbooks? Those are worth their weight in gold.


And about as expensive.
Thank you new edition Latin and calculus, so much had changed in the last century and we really need to be up to date.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Live Bed Show
Youtube gbSJu0N-VqY
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Snow White and the Seven Beds : Noosha Fox / Disney Mashup Parody
Youtube p1ig9PUvwkQ
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RTFA.

In other news, Jane Seymour and Brian Blessed have more fun sex than you.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey that reminds me, subby, tell your mom she owes me a new flûggenhøffęr from IKEA; mine fell apart the minute she left this morning!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: RTFA.

In other news, Jane Seymour and Brian Blessed have more fun sex than you.


Hmmm...  can I instead opt for video proof of Antonia Thomas having sex?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: Read that as "break breads" and was very confused.


As long as it's not "break beads". And remember it's not like pull-starting a lawnmower.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Gubbo: Recoil Therapy: "Younger lovers are most likely to claim that their pit failed to take the strain during a romp"

Well sure. Leaving aside the question about why they're screwing in a hole in the ground, young people tend to be much more energetic while 'romping', putting lots more stress on the bed.

Also younger people tend not to have discovered yet that buying quality is worth the extra money/they're too poor to get good quality even if they wanted to and so the cheaply made furniture/bed breaks/wears out faster.

Combine the two and you get broken beds more often.

/thinking about it there are vague memories from waaay back when of both legs on the end of the frame of a college apartment era bed collapsing
//pretty sure we just propped it up with old textbooks and kept going...ah youth

College textbooks? Those are worth their weight in gold.

And about as expensive.
Thank you new edition Latin and calculus, so much had changed in the last century and we really need to be up to date.


That junior college prof won't be able to afford a new car without it. My buddy's dad ran this scam at American River in Sacramento with basic chemistry. He paid his kid to do the revisions even. Bought a new 911 every 2 years.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is a combination of people getting heavier on one end of the scale, and the quality of furniture going way down on the other.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pfft. I broke mine while masturbating to The Price is Right. It's not hard...right now.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This seems to point to Brits needing better build standards for their beds then.


I assume the beds were made in Britain.

The IT Crowd - Series 1 - Episode 2: Fire!
Youtube 1EBfxjSFAxQ
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Pfft. I broke mine while masturbating to The Price is Right. It's not hard...right now.


Still laughing, you magnificent bastard.
 
