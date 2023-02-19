 Skip to content
(Futurism)   I think we all know how this "debate" turns out   (futurism.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We can't let a slaughterbot gap develop.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just don't put an emergency power supply based on harvesting bio-matter.
 
Chuckie Sleeze [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Just don't put an emergency power supply based on harvesting bio-matter.


Oh don't worry, if the warbots glitch we'll just transmit their shutdown code, just like Mr. Faro designed...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes. we know how a lot of these things turn out. It's almost like we should listen to our most imaginative people and take steps to heed their warnings when a consensus starts forming.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Or not. I mean, most of the same people are clever enough to repurpose your murder toys, counteract them, or make better versions of them, so *shrug* your choice.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're already slaughtering people with drones. What's the difference if they have arms and legs?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Just don't put an emergency power supply based on harvesting bio-matter.


What? Well, that doesn't seem fair. Just for completeness sake, we should give them the bio-matter power supply, the ability to replicate, and a random factor that causes modest numbers of mutations, to aid natural selection. What could possibly go wrong?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'll paste this again because it applies to this thread just like the one below it:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do rich people want it? Then it's fine, and you're not really American or even human if you are against it and it's okay to use it on you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Numerous tests with AI have resulted in them turning into racist douchebags vomiting lazy epithets. Save money by rounding up QAnon members and dropping them into war zones.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what will come of the lack of intelligent debate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russian robot soldier in action.
https://twitter.com/Dave_AFCB/status/1626315918857973760?s=20
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Numerous tests with AI have resulted in them turning into racist douchebags vomiting lazy epithets. Save money by rounding up QAnon members and dropping them into war zones.


But most of them are useless and would be slaughtered. It would be a pointless waste of... oh...

I see your point.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There Will Be Blood
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's fine. When the killbots reach their preset kill limit they'll just shut down. Problem solved.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The masters are debating?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So don't make them look like terminators and just make them like the ones in Runaway:

Fark user imageView Full Size


People can totally get behind this thing killing their enemies.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: We're already slaughtering people with drones. What's the difference if they have arms and legs?


Those so called drones are essentially bigger better remoted controlled toy planes. There is still a human in charge.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Will they go back in time?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Russian robot soldier in action.
https://twitter.com/Dave_AFCB/status/1626315918857973760?s=20


Let me guess it falls over and burst into flames?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Pinnacle Point: Russian robot soldier in action.
https://twitter.com/Dave_AFCB/status/1626315918857973760?s=20

Let me guess it falls over and burst into flames?


The first 3 sank in the swamp
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here in Dallas we already decided it's totes fine.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Game's over, man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: [Fark user image 850x478]


Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Old Glory Insurance - SNL
Youtube g4Gh_IcK8UM
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
