Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 929: "Get to the Point". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Get to the Point

Description: Show us pictures of pointy things.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Nails
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Nails Too
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Juvenile Cooper's Hawk
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice work if you can get it
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crescent moon
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RAWR!
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Super tall pointy thing
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sparkly tall pointy thing
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nooblet when she had all her teeth (still has her fangs)
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These things can get you even through blue jeans
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0014 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0006 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Ice Not So Nice"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Patriotic Trees"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Green Chiles"
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bird wrasses (and Moorish idol) with long-spined urchins ("wana") and red pencil urchin, Kona Coast, Hawaii. Wana are very common on the reef, but don't step on one barefoot - will ruin your day at the least (spines will break off in foot and also have toxins that cause intense pain).
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another wana, different species, same pain
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Plaza de Espana, Seville.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My frog was excited about Christmas
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0057 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/two pointy ends to a cormorant
//sunrise, Wrightsville Beach, NC
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knitting Needles at Work by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sewing Machine Needle by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
