(Vox)   So... Three-Mile Island?
Mrs. Todd's Mechanic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More like Love Canal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love_Canal
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't summon the radioactive furry please.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There doesn't seem to be much immediate danger

The fark?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: There doesn't seem to be much immediate danger

The fark?


Nothing there kills you immediately or in the short term.  As in you touch it or breathe it and drop dead sometime between immediately and say a year from now.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrs. Todd's Mechanic: More like Love Canal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love_Canal


Gotta be honest, that's not what I was expecting to see when I clicked. Guess I'll turn private browsing back off.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Mrs. Todd's Mechanic: More like Love Canal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Love_Canal

Gotta be honest, that's not what I was expecting to see when I clicked. Guess I'll turn private browsing back off.


Flipper - Love Canal (Music Video)
Youtube L9rqN3mwafE
 
Kazan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nope. Way worse than three mile island.  Three mile island was only a PR disaster.  Very little radiation escaped the containment structure
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nope. Three Mile Island was a crisis averted.

This is Love Canal.
 
