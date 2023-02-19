 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Alaska woman pleads guilty to murdering her "best friend" after being catfished online by a man promising her $9 million for a video of her murdering someone. If that's what she does to friends, well   (nbcnews.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If manipulatively psychopathic murder is involved, it should be called lambfishing.

Fark user image
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If manipulatively psychopathic murder is involved, it should be called lambfishing.

[Fark user image image 200x226]


Fark user image
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I exclusively deal with deposed Nigerian royalty. Less risk, greater reward.

Excuse me. My beloved aunt is stranded in Rotterdam with her accounts frozen. I need to transfer funds to her through a Somali hawala.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If my date asks me to murder someone, that's a red flag for me.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's so much worse than the headline. The catfisher then blackmailed her into manufacturing child porn. Victims were as young as 8 years old.

That's one story I wished I did not want more details.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image


There goes my stock post about the snuff films conspiracy theory, its origins and an explanation as to why snuff films don't exist.

Gone forever.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the kingpin millionaire


Fark user image
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
with a little tweak Itdanman44....

i.imgflip.com
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Teenage boys: let's rob a store and kill a stranger to show how tough we are

Teenage girls: let's kill our friend that trusts us but we secretly hate

No wonder women don't trust other women!
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did this girl even have a brain on her own, or just that thing that Spock had where someone else controls her every move by remote control?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Couldn't just find a random homeless person or meth head?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: If my date asks me to murder someone, that's a red flag for me.


that seems more like a "2nd date" sort of thing
 
