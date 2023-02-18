 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   I scammed $500K from my friends and family to invest in the stock market, by promising them, in legally binding promissory notes, 10% returns. Since my name isn't JP Morgan, I lost everything instead. How can I weasel out of paying them back?   (marketwatch.com) divider line
19
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Umm, that's a big-boy felony.  The good news is that he will only be in minimum security prison but I'd be shocked if it's less than 3 years.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He totally yetted that on GME and AMC
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd suggest faking your death. Or running for congress while lying extensively about your past.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
May as well go full Ponzi
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Present employment is selling $20 blowjobs behind Wendy's.

Just 27,499 more to go!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OptionC: Umm, that's a big-boy felony.  The good news is that he will only be in minimum security prison but I'd be shocked if it's less than 3 years.


No, he's not rich but farking with people's money tends to get you big time.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

null: OptionC: Umm, that's a big-boy felony.  The good news is that he will only be in minimum security prison but I'd be shocked if it's less than 3 years.

No, he's not rich but farking with people's money tends to get you big time.


It's pretty standard securities fraud.  He's going to get something between 18 months and 10 years plus fines and sanctions. It's presumably a first offense, so probably toward the low end.  Confessing in writing online is not going to help though
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The common advice on the WallStBets subreddit is to "just delete the app," where the app is a RobinHood-like app that hasn't RobinHooded yet.

So on that subreddit, the advice would probably be to just kill them all. Easy peasy. 

// RobinHood makes money by taking orders and gaming when they fulfill them; they famously disabled the ability for users to sell GameStop at one point when they were caught without having enough GameStop shares to sell because they hadn't gotten around to buying them. Basically they're like bookies.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: the advice would probably be to just kill them all. Easy peasy.


How did the voice in my head get a fark account?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: This is a good time to take a closer look at the notes you signed to ensure they are enforceable.

This is terrible advice under the circumstances.

This is a good time to put together a credible repayment plan for his friends and family,assuming he wants to continue to have friends and family. So far this guy has been merely arrogant and foolish - he made money in a bull market and assumed that was down to his skill, and lost money in a bear market and put that down to bad luck; that's just human nature. Trying to weasel out of the financial debts he owes will make the moral ones worse, and will probably set the course for the remainder of his life.

If he wants to have any kind of normal life he needs to pay his notes whether they are technically enforceable or not.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
look up that guy coupla threads up who pays $9million for murdering someone on vidya. those pesky relatives and friends sound like a good start...

/double bonus score!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: mofa: the advice would probably be to just kill them all. Easy peasy.

How did the voice in my head get a fark account?


It's had its own burner email address for a few years now.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mofa: // RobinHood makes money by taking orders and gaming when they fulfill them; they famously disabled the ability for users to sell GameStop at one point when they were caught without having enough GameStop shares to sell because they hadn't gotten around to buying them. Basically they're like bookies.


That's fitting since the stock market is essentially gambling.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was doing rather well and a friendly ex wanted to expand her photography business. I extended her a gift of $500 because it seemed a likely talent shift. A decade later, and she's a waitress and I don't miss my donation towards what I hoped she'd become. I didn't keep accounts expecting repayment, down those paths you only feel the pain of not being repaid. Perhaps I'm a bit more cynical today, and remember how many times I'm not reimbursed for dinners and other events. But I have more than once paid a tab for a stranger who came to a Meeting and walked his tab.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Put an "R" behind your name and run for office
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OptionC: null: OptionC: Umm, that's a big-boy felony.  The good news is that he will only be in minimum security prison but I'd be shocked if it's less than 3 years.

No, he's not rich but farking with people's money tends to get you big time.

It's pretty standard securities fraud.  He's going to get something between 18 months and 10 years plus fines and sanctions. It's presumably a first offense, so probably toward the low end.  Confessing in writing online is not going to help though


Is it?  Or is it just breach of contract, with financial penalties and (probable) bankruptcy if he can't work out a payment plan with his friends?

/not my area of law
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The great thing about cheating friends and family is that they won't report you to the police.

But anyway, perhaps the dude thought he'd make more than 10%, and thus pocket the difference? Why else promise a specific return.

Perhaps he geared his investments, losing everything, as opposed to losing like 30% like the rest of us.
 
