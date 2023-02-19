 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   Active shooter and arson situation in Portland results in ... zero injuries and suspect taken into custody? What is this, Canada?   (oregonlive.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...Officers took the man into custody about three hours after the ordeal began when he came into the hallway after lighting items on fire on his balcony at the Schrunk Riverview Tower,police said..."

replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bullshiat. portland was burned down by antifa.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh. The city that rioted over police brutality, defunded the police, had a sizable portion of the force quit over it, now has police that... do their jobs?
Crazy.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
we not gonna talk about the gas station in georgia?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: we not gonna talk about the gas station in georgia?


No, the media has to cover GEORGE SANTOS
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Canada, they just use a U-Haul truck and drive down the sidewalk.
 
