(BBC-US)   Red card called on Planet Earth   (bbc.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's that I've just not been looking in the right places, but so far I've seen very little coverage or discussion of the catastrophic disaster caused by the earthquake. The sheer magnitude of the suffering and the destruction there is unimaginable. The world needs to come together to help these people and IMO the word needs to get out much, much more.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that Red Planet Earth better learn it's business or -- it'll know it's own bussness.

/grammer collectors, have on
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hes probably just taking a dive

/im sorry
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: hes probably just taking a dive

/im sorry


/me2
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I hope it's that I've just not been looking in the right places, but so far I've seen very little coverage or discussion of the catastrophic disaster caused by the earthquake. The sheer magnitude of the suffering and the destruction there is unimaginable. The world needs to come together to help these people and IMO the word needs to get out much, much more.


Everything I hear is about Turkey, but AFAIK Syria was hiat as well. But from the lack of information I am guessing that nothing is happening there. I guess the area hit is one that the Syrian government doesn't really control either, which I assume doesn't help at all either.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I hope it's that I've just not been looking in the right places, but so far I've seen very little coverage or discussion of the catastrophic disaster caused by the earthquake. The sheer magnitude of the suffering and the destruction there is unimaginable. The world needs to come together to help these people and IMO the word needs to get out much, much more.


I'm hearing updates from World Central Kitchen (José Andres' charity) but not much else.  World media seemed to forget about this quickly.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bad as that earthquake was, the level of destruction was tiny compared to the future Big One in SF or LA.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I hope it's that I've just not been looking in the right places, but so far I've seen very little coverage or discussion of the catastrophic disaster caused by the earthquake. The sheer magnitude of the suffering and the destruction there is unimaginable. The world needs to come together to help these people and IMO the word needs to get out much, much more.


Here in Ireland and Spain, it is still updated hourly on all news channels.
And a lot of transactions have an option to donate €1 - €5 to one of the organisations helping in Ukraine or now Turkiye.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Bad as that earthquake was, the level of destruction was tiny compared to the future Big One in SF or LA.


Could you not?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Gordon Bennett: I hope it's that I've just not been looking in the right places, but so far I've seen very little coverage or discussion of the catastrophic disaster caused by the earthquake. The sheer magnitude of the suffering and the destruction there is unimaginable. The world needs to come together to help these people and IMO the word needs to get out much, much more.

I'm hearing updates from World Central Kitchen (José Andres' charity) but not much else.  World media seemed to forget about this quickly.


*US media.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I hope it's that I've just not been looking in the right places, but so far I've seen very little coverage or discussion of the catastrophic disaster caused by the earthquake. The sheer magnitude of the suffering and the destruction there is unimaginable. The world needs to come together to help these people and IMO the word needs to get out much, much more.



A google news search for Turkey earthquake returns about 55,000 results from the last 24 hours. Short of CNN staff going out and knocking on doors like Mormon missionaries I'm not sure how it would be possible to spread the "word" any further.
 
