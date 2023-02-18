 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   FBI anti child trafficking raid in Texas leads to the rescue of 28 children and the arrest of 59 pedophiles, which included 2 christian church leaders, one republican politician, and zero drag queens   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texas.
Violently proud of their pedophile Christian leaders
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They just had to name the operation something with Anus in it, didn't they?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The GQP will just claim that the Drag Queens are the real predators but the Deep State is protecting them.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not doubting the headline's accuracy but where in the article details the occupations of those arrested? They only briefly mentioned firefighters and a teacher.

Is there another link or source with more details?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The drag queens were dressed as Republicans!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only one republican politician? Must have been a slow night.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Not doubting the headline's accuracy but where in the article details the occupations of those arrested? They only briefly mentioned firefighters and a teacher.

Is there another link or source with more details?


Dallas firefighter, teachers among 59 people facing charges in North Texas child exploitation crackd
Youtube VE_qTs7wtko
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Not doubting the headline's accuracy but where in the article details the occupations of those arrested? They only briefly mentioned firefighters and a teacher.

Is there another link or source with more details?


Partly addresses the question
https://www.joemygod.com/2023/02/church-school-teacher-arrested-on-child-porn-charges/
https://www.mikehowardlaw.com/criminal-defense/sex-crimes/child-pornography/


TIL there are child pron lawyers: https://www.mikehowardlaw.com/criminal-defense/sex-crimes/child-pornography/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have fun once you reach prison genpop, you piles of filth.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

labman: They just had to name the operation something with Anus in it, didn't they?


That's just the code name. The operation's full name is Hugh Janus.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden better be practicing his EO and sharpening his isis style decapitation sword.  If he is just, he is gonna have to bring the steel down on a whole lotta necks.  After a fair trial of course.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: The GQP will just claim that the Drag Queens are the real predators but the Deep State is protecting them.


I am amazed that they have not already declared that the recurring presence of only (R) politicians and NatC religious leaders in the pedo sweeps just proves they are partisan witch hunts, and so need to be outlawed.
/You know they are shameless enough to try it
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found this gem in the list of names:

Michael A. Newhouse, Jr. Possession of Child Pornography Possession of Lewd Visual Material Texas DPS

Michael W. Newhouse, Sr. Possession of Child Pornography Texas DPS

Wouldn't be surprised that if they dug into it they'd find Newhouse, Sr. was abusing Newhouse, Jr as a child
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all under Greg Abbots and Ted Cruz watch.  WHY WERE THEY NOT STOPPING THIS!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The drag queens were dressed as Republicans!


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.


They did the bare minimum required of their jobs.
Hooray.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have fun once you reach prison genpop, you piles of filth.


Its not like the old days. Now that prisons are mostly for-profit, inmate deaths & or medical costs hurt the bottom line. As a solution a lot of prisons now have sex-offender only cell blocks that dont inter-mingle with the other blocks.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karl Malone was in Utah tonight though.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 children... jesus.  I hope there's the resources and will to support them appropriately going forward.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: 28 children... jesus.  I hope there's the resources and will to support them appropriately going forward.


It's Texas, their suffering is just beginning
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/cps-employee-14-year-old-girl-prostitute.amp
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: meanmutton: I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.

They did the bare minimum required of their jobs.
Hooray.


They did the bare minimum of what we expect theor job should be - there is no requirement that they actually do this.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: fragMasterFlash: Have fun once you reach prison genpop, you piles of filth.

Its not like the old days. Now that prisons are mostly for-profit, inmate deaths & or medical costs hurt the bottom line. As a solution a lot of prisons now have sex-offender only cell blocks that dont inter-mingle with the other blocks.


Very few American prisons are for-profit.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.


I reserve my right to reconsider my opinion after Elizabeth Nolan Brown has had a look at this, but based on the charges I think I agree.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: They just had to name the operation something with Anus in it, didn't they?


images.squarespace-cdn.com
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be clear: I'm glad these pedos were caught.

But it appears its not a child trafficking ring, rather a child porn ring. Anyone that does either is a horrible person and there is likely some overlap, but words do matter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: 28 children... jesus.  I hope there's the resources and will to support them appropriately going forward.


28 recovered?

You just know there are some buried in the caliche out there.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Lady J: 28 children... jesus.  I hope there's the resources and will to support them appropriately going forward.

It's Texas, their suffering is just beginning
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/cps-employee-14-year-old-girl-prostitute.amp


Fark user image
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sierra Hendry, Bestiality

They just sort of snuck this one in with the pederasts. Maybe it was an underaged donkey?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: 28 children... jesus.  I hope there's the resources and will to support them appropriately going forward.


I am sure the State of Texas has more than enough cages for them.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else deeply disturbed by pictures of Santos? Like, it was amusing at first but now it's become increasingly clear and alarming that this isn't just a deeply flawed human but that whatever's lurking inside that meat shell is Cenobite-levels of evil and alien. He absolutely skinned cats.

Not just as a kid, but last week.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sierra Hendry, Bestiality

Fark user image
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Sierra Hendry, Bestiality

They just sort of snuck this one in with the pederasts. Maybe it was an underaged donkey?


Fark user image
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Sierra Hendry, Bestiality

[Fark user image 249x249]


Fark user image
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All are innocent until proven guilty but here are the names of the innocent men. Steven Martin? Never expected him to be on a list like this. Good thing for him, he's unlikely to be confused for anyone on the list. All the Juan Juarezes in Texas, good luck.

Why is it that police are never as quick to publish the names of officers accused of crimes, and it is always "pending further investigation"?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Shaggy_C: Sierra Hendry, Bestiality

They just sort of snuck this one in with the pederasts. Maybe it was an underaged donkey?

[Fark user image 320x250]


Whatever the species, she at least looks like she enjoyed it
 
DustBunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: They just had to name the operation something with Anus in it, didn't they?


Janus was a greek god with two faces....perhaps the name was a backhanded reference to the conservatives that were bound to be captured as part of it?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Not doubting the headline's accuracy but where in the article details the occupations of those arrested? They only briefly mentioned firefighters and a teacher.

Is there another link or source with more details?


A bullshiat fark headline?  I'm shocked.  It's almost like there is a pattern of dishonesty among the powers that be.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: AirForceVet: Not doubting the headline's accuracy but where in the article details the occupations of those arrested? They only briefly mentioned firefighters and a teacher.

Is there another link or source with more details?

A bullshiat fark headline?  I'm shocked.  It's almost like there is a pattern of dishonesty among the powers that be.


well... you found a way to be a jerk...
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.


holy sh*t. I agree 100% with you
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.


This was the FBI.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: vilesithknight: fragMasterFlash: Have fun once you reach prison genpop, you piles of filth.

Its not like the old days. Now that prisons are mostly for-profit, inmate deaths & or medical costs hurt the bottom line. As a solution a lot of prisons now have sex-offender only cell blocks that dont inter-mingle with the other blocks.

Very few American prisons are for-profit.


There are six in Arizona alone.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fereals: meanmutton: I'm incredibly hard on cops and have consistently been severely critical of the bullshiat stings that target people trying to engage in consensual sex work that get reported as breaking up sex trafficking rings. But this is EXACTLY what cops should be doing, exactly how they should really be using money for busting trafficking rings. I applaud the cops at ever level involved in this. Great work, men and women.

This was the FBI.


Correction, Biden's FBI. Weaponization blah blah blah
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: meanmutton: vilesithknight: fragMasterFlash: Have fun once you reach prison genpop, you piles of filth.

Its not like the old days. Now that prisons are mostly for-profit, inmate deaths & or medical costs hurt the bottom line. As a solution a lot of prisons now have sex-offender only cell blocks that dont inter-mingle with the other blocks.

Very few American prisons are for-profit.

There are six in Arizona alone.


I think it's less than 15% nationally, or was (I only 'know' that cos of fark).
but seems plausible they could be disproportionately distributed by state.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know, I get the reason we say about "and no drag queens/trans people/queers, yada yada"

But that assumes that the moral panic about LGBT people grooming kids has any basis in reality in the first place.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: You know, I get the reason we say about "and no drag queens/trans people/queers, yada yada"

But that assumes that the moral panic about LGBT people grooming kids has any basis in reality in the first place.


well we know that
 
tickle_me_ivory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"some of the victims targeted young children, including infants."

It really is a vicious cycle, victims become the perpetrators
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: meanmutton: vilesithknight: fragMasterFlash: Have fun once you reach prison genpop, you piles of filth.

Its not like the old days. Now that prisons are mostly for-profit, inmate deaths & or medical costs hurt the bottom line. As a solution a lot of prisons now have sex-offender only cell blocks that dont inter-mingle with the other blocks.

Very few American prisons are for-profit.

There are six in Arizona alone.


Arizona has the highest percentage of private prisons in the US and have 9 government-run prisons compared to 6 for profit. In the US in general, a tiny minority of prisons are for-profit. Only 8% of nation-wide prisoners (state and Federal) are in for-profit prisons.
 
emtwo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now do Matt Gaetz.
 
