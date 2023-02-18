 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Wisconsin governor seeks to require interlock devices for all cited and convicted drunk drivers, even after a first offense. Brilliant strategy for keeping Wisconsinites alive longer so they can drink more   (tmj4.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good luck with that one Tony. Wisconsin state law doesn't even consider 1st offense OWI as a state violation. It's considered a local ordinance violation.

The Wisconsin Tavern League is strong in WI. Very strong.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.  Zero excuse for ever being pulled over drunk.

/will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."
//don't care.
///driving is a privilege not a right.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can see this as something permanent for repeat offenders or as probation as a release condition if you have killed or injured someone but other than that this is way overkill. The vast majority of people convicted of DWI are at or just over the (very low) limit and were never going to hurt anyone. It's just a way to screw people out of even more money for what is essentially a one time mistake.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."


Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.


I'm willing to update for modern times.

I drive better drunk than the $13,000 Tesla self driving does sober
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.

I'm willing to update for modern times.

I drive better drunk than the $13,000 Tesla self driving does sober


13K? you don't get out much do you?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Gubbo: Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.

I'm willing to update for modern times.

I drive better drunk than the $13,000 Tesla self driving does sober

13K? you don't get out much do you?


$15???

Fark right off
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised more states don't already do this.

Heck, I knew a friend had to for their SR22 insurance after their first.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.


tough to do in rural areas like Wisc
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

tough to do in rural areas like Wisc


Europe has very extensive public transport networks available. Root causes for Americans driving drunk remain alcoholism and lack of entertainment venues within walking distance, like restaurants, pubs, Gasthauses where alcohol is served. Pretty much everywhere in the US, you have to drive to such entertainment venues.

And, even Europe has rural areas with very strict DUI laws as well. People just don't drive drunk as much in Europe overall.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: freddyV: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

tough to do in rural areas like Wisc

Europe has very extensive public transport networks available. Root causes for Americans driving drunk remain alcoholism and lack of entertainment venues within walking distance, like restaurants, pubs, Gasthauses where alcohol is served. Pretty much everywhere in the US, you have to drive to such entertainment venues.

And, even Europe has rural areas with very strict DUI laws as well. People just don't drive drunk as much in Europe overall.


Agreed. But how does that get trains in rural areas? Who is going to pay for all of that mass transit in rural areas like Wisconsin?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... how long before some county sheriff orders his department to cite anyone who fits the profile of a DWI ("driving a car in Wisconsin") and it turns out he's an investor in an interlock device company?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IgG4: I can see this as something permanent for repeat offenders or as probation as a release condition if you have killed or injured someone but other than that this is way overkill. The vast majority of people convicted of DWI are at or just over the (very low) limit and were never going to hurt anyone. It's just a way to screw people out of even more money for what is essentially a one time mistake.


Mah Freedumb!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
blow up dolls now double as a way to drive in the car pool lane, and bypass interlocks.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good. No sympathy. Own that shame.
 
emtwo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

freddyV: Agreed. But how does that get trains in rural areas? Who is going to pay for all of that mass transit in rural areas like Wisconsin?


The invisible hand of the free farking market for all I care.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Betcha there's a contract there for his scumbag cronies.
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.


This is the US. Improving society for people isn't really our thing any more, now that Black people might benefit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IgG4: I can see this as something permanent for repeat offenders or as probation as a release condition if you have killed or injured someone but other than that this is way overkill. The vast majority of people convicted of DWI are at or just over the (very low) limit and were never going to hurt anyone. It's just a way to screw people out of even more money for what is essentially a one time mistake.


You, obviously, don't know many drunks
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.


Yeah, that sounds like a statement from the days when people measured trips in beers
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I grew up there and I remember OWI being a huge deal, like everyone was getting busted or biatching about it.

Then I moved away and nobody talks about drunk driving, ever.

Maybe just many more people who need to drive around smashed out of their minds?
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

freddyV: AirForceVet: freddyV: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

tough to do in rural areas like Wisc

Europe has very extensive public transport networks available. Root causes for Americans driving drunk remain alcoholism and lack of entertainment venues within walking distance, like restaurants, pubs, Gasthauses where alcohol is served. Pretty much everywhere in the US, you have to drive to such entertainment venues.

And, even Europe has rural areas with very strict DUI laws as well. People just don't drive drunk as much in Europe overall.

Agreed. But how does that get trains in rural areas? Who is going to pay for all of that mass transit in rural areas like Wisconsin?


I guess they just need to ride bikes
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.

I'm willing to update for modern times.

I drive better drunk than the $13,000 Tesla self driving does sober


I drove home after shooting a fat bag of H and I managed not to burst into flames
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.


In some places, the county will offer a shuttle van to take people home from bars.  But the obvious problem there is that the people leave their cars at the bar, meaning they would need to get a ride back to the bar to get their cars.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could you inflate a balloon before you go out and then use that to fool an interlock device later on?

/Kind of joking, kind of curious to know
 
Dog Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've made a lot of DUI arrests. Florida treats it like no big deal. Miami-Dade County even created a Back on Track program for first offense DUIs. $10k fine, some school, probation, DL, suspension, and 6 months interlock; if they complete it the charge is wiped from their record.

That said, a permanent punishment for what most state governments consider to be a minor crime will probably not fly. Even murderers are left alone when they've finished their sentence and probation.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Warthog: Good.  Zero excuse for ever being pulled over drunk.

/will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."
//don't care.
///driving is a privilege not a right.


It'll be extra sweet when cops realize the cash cow that will be citing someone for dwi without evidence so they have to have a device installed (and rented monthly) for the full year before their court date so they can collect more tax revenue.

Innocent until proven guilty, amirite?!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So all police cars are now going to have interlock devices on them?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gubbo: Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.

I'm willing to update for modern times.

I drive better drunk than the $13,000 Tesla self driving does sober

13K? you don't get out much do you?


The self driving costs that much on top of the car.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So... how long before some county sheriff orders his department to cite anyone who fits the profile of a DWI ("driving a car in Wisconsin") and it turns out he's an investor in an interlock device company?


I recall a story in the Seattle Times reporting that somebody in the state legislature had a financial interest in an interlock company while pushing stricter interlock legislation.  The units were crazy expensive, IIRC.  I highly doubt that the BoM or R&D come close to justifying the costs.

The cynic in me just assumes that someone's palm is getting greased for this, and they're hoping that the hatred towards drunk drivers keeps people from digging around.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freddyV: AirForceVet: freddyV: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

tough to do in rural areas like Wisc

Europe has very extensive public transport networks available. Root causes for Americans driving drunk remain alcoholism and lack of entertainment venues within walking distance, like restaurants, pubs, Gasthauses where alcohol is served. Pretty much everywhere in the US, you have to drive to such entertainment venues.

And, even Europe has rural areas with very strict DUI laws as well. People just don't drive drunk as much in Europe overall.

Agreed. But how does that get trains in rural areas? Who is going to pay for all of that mass transit in rural areas like Wisconsin?


WI has 90.7 people per square mile, and the US average is 97. It isn't some sort of super rural outlier. Like most of the country, WI has a few cities with a lot of people, and a bunch of rural area that is sparsely populated.

Mass transit makes plenty of sense in places like Madison and Milwaukee, which both have really crappy mass transit that is a pain in the ass to use unless you are lucky enough that the places you usually go are in specific spots.

There's no excuse for how far behind the US is in mass transit, and how unwalkable most cities are.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every piece of clothing this guy wears should say Draeger and MADD. NASCAR drivers wear their sponsors logos, why is this guy special?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: freddyV: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

tough to do in rural areas like Wisc

Europe has very extensive public transport networks available. Root causes for Americans driving drunk remain alcoholism and lack of entertainment venues within walking distance, like restaurants, pubs, Gasthauses where alcohol is served. Pretty much everywhere in the US, you have to drive to such entertainment venues.

And, even Europe has rural areas with very strict DUI laws as well. People just don't drive drunk as much in Europe overall.


Ever been west of the Mississippi?
 
austerity101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Floki: So all police cars are now going to have interlock devices on them?


Haha. You think pigs or rich people will ever have to deal with these?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've lived as an adult driver in five states, and only in Wisconsin have I routinely heard first- or second-hand of people with multiple drunk driving convictions. The drinking culture here is really bad.

"Of the state's more than 4.2 million licensed drivers, more than 770,000 - or nearly one in five - have at least one conviction for operating while intoxicated on their record, according to the state Department of Transportation. More than 20,000 have at least five OWI convictions."

Madison.com (paywalled)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Evers knows that Tavern League run WI... don't get why he thinks this is ever gonna happen.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Warthog: Good.  Zero excuse for ever being pulled over drunk.

/will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."
//don't care.
///driving is a privilege not a right.

It'll be extra sweet when cops realize the cash cow that will be citing someone for dwi without evidence so they have to have a device installed (and rented monthly) for the full year before their court date so they can collect more tax revenue.

Innocent until proven guilty, amirite?!


They do that here, in IL, because your statutory suspension often kicked in before your court date
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Warthog: /will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."

Pretty sure people stopped making that argument decades ago.


Unfortunately, you'd be wrong.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I've lived as an adult driver in five states, and only in Wisconsin have I routinely heard first- or second-hand of people with multiple drunk driving convictions. The drinking culture here is really bad.

"Of the state's more than 4.2 million licensed drivers, more than 770,000 - or nearly one in five - have at least one conviction for operating while intoxicated on their record, according to the state Department of Transportation. More than 20,000 have at least five OWI convictions."

Madison.com (paywalled)


yeah it's pretty nutso

/again, the tavern league is an extremely powerful lobbying gronp.
 
BigChad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I've lived as an adult driver in five states, and only in Wisconsin have I routinely heard first- or second-hand of people with multiple drunk driving convictions. The drinking culture here is really bad.

"Of the state's more than 4.2 million licensed drivers, more than 770,000 - or nearly one in five - have at least one conviction for operating while intoxicated on their record, according to the state Department of Transportation. More than 20,000 have at least five OWI convictions."

Madison.com (paywalled)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, what interlock company did his kid just buy into?
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: freddyV: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

tough to do in rural areas like Wisc

Europe has very extensive public transport networks available. Root causes for Americans driving drunk remain alcoholism and lack of entertainment venues within walking distance, like restaurants, pubs, Gasthauses where alcohol is served. Pretty much everywhere in the US, you have to drive to such entertainment venues.

And, even Europe has rural areas with very strict DUI laws as well. People just don't drive drunk as much in Europe overall.


where I grew up in da countryside everybody drove over the limit.  in the uk.  west west midlands, near the Welsh border.  going back 25 years though (jesus)
 
scanman61
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So... how long before some county sheriff orders his department to cite anyone who fits the profile of a DWI ("driving a car in Wisconsin") and it turns out he's an investor in an interlock device company?


Owns the local "certified installer" shop
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: Could you inflate a balloon before you go out and then use that to fool an interlock device later on?

/Kind of joking, kind of curious to know


No. A steady stream of significant pressure is required and some actually require modulation of the breath stream or some sort of humming or something that can't be replicated by a balloon. Also, it's not a one-time thing. For any drive of more than a few blocks you'll have to blow again. It could be a half an hour from now, it could be two minutes later.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

In some places, the county will offer a shuttle van to take people home from bars.  But the obvious problem there is that the people leave their cars at the bar, meaning they would need to get a ride back to the bar to get their cars.


I think the best solution is to have a well-defined law as to what constitutes intoxication (ie, what the blood alcohol level needs to be based on some actual science to determine average impairment), to require bars to remain open long enough after last-call for the patrons who've crossed the legal limit for intoxication to sober-up enough to drive home (say an hour or two), and to firm-up the definition of driving or operating to have a component of a vehicle being either in-gear with the engine running, or moving, or having been found stopped due to collision.

I don't have a problem with those who've been drinking having a reasonably safe place to sober-up in.  Since American drinking establishments don't have British pub culture with walkable bars and possibly rooms for rent, I want the bars to remain open and serving water and snacks, and I don't think someone should get popped for DUI because they laid own to sleep in their car in the parking lot without having moved it from the spot they parked in on arriving.  Penalizing someone who climbed into their car for it being the only shelter available where they didn't have the intent to drive just disincentivizes people to stay off the roads if they've been drinking.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: leeksfromchichis: Instead of making every car more complicated with unnecessary gadgets, just build a more robust public transport system and people can be drunk on the train.

In some places, the county will offer a shuttle van to take people home from bars.  But the obvious problem there is that the people leave their cars at the bar, meaning they would need to get a ride back to the bar to get their cars.


well, in life, you pays your money you takes your choice.  you wanna go out and get on the lash... you find another way to get home.  that's a cost of going out.  suck it up.

/not you
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ProbablyDrunk: Warthog: Good.  Zero excuse for ever being pulled over drunk.

/will wait for the inevitable "I drive better drunk than lots of people do sober."
//don't care.
///driving is a privilege not a right.

It'll be extra sweet when cops realize the cash cow that will be citing someone for dwi without evidence so they have to have a device installed (and rented monthly) for the full year before their court date so they can collect more tax revenue.

Innocent until proven guilty, amirite?!

They do that here, in IL, because your statutory suspension often kicked in before your court date


Ah, more of that innocent until proven guilty stuff, I see. 😉
 
gonegirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: Could you inflate a balloon before you go out and then use that to fool an interlock device later on?

/Kind of joking, kind of curious to know


There are different kinds of interlock devices. Using a balloon might work for some of the old ones; as far as I'm aware, most current ones require you not to just use it to start the car, but to keep breathing into it at intervals while you're driving.

/my officemate used to do it for his dad's interlock device as a kid so dad could keep driving drunk
 
BBH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I grew up there and I remember OWI being a huge deal, like everyone was getting busted or biatching about it.

Then I moved away and nobody talks about drunk driving, ever.

Maybe just many more people who need to drive around smashed out of their minds?


It was a big deal when I was a teenager, only if you had IL plates.

/Turned 18 the year WI's drinking age went to 21, but grandfathered in.
//"The Bloody Border" was a big thing back then.
///Stayed out of Richmond, IL coming from WI.
 
