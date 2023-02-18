 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Shooting inside   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, Death, Threat, Present, Weapon, Chandler Police Department, injured individual, NBC, ongoing threat  
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 7:41 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Definitely no "ongoing threat." It's not like this happens every day, amirite?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just at a glimpse, I think they're going to order a new sign. That one was wore out. It's the thing where you get used to something and don't think about it.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
More guns would make it all better
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: Police did not clarify what kind of incident it was or the weapon involved, but said they're not characterizing it as a shooting.

Headline fail.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby, did you read the article?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude, you're getting a cell.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oblig:

thismodernworld.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
THERE WAS AN INCIDENT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The 2nd Amendment guarantees the right of every M'rrcan to solve their problems or perceived slight by blasting anyone in sight.


*wave the f*cking flag*
*cue the anthem*
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can get eighteen years for that, subby.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When one practices shooting in the desert, one doesn't account for things like trees in the wind. In the desert.
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: FTFA: Police did not clarify what kind of incident it was or the weapon involved, but said they're not characterizing it as a shooting.

Headline fail.


Sometimes you have to fib a little to get a green light. Mugging Inside would not have gotten green lit. Typically drunk modmins rarely read the articles on weekends, so go big headline or go home. Green lights all the way.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
this is why I work from home.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, technically wouldn't that mean everyone that came by is allowed in?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we get a "gun shenanigans" tab for all this stuff?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Can we get a "gun shenanigans" tab for all this stuff?


Texas doesn't even have its own tag, so...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
JFC, people, ZARDOZ was not supposed to be a documentary.......
Zardoz - The gun is good, the penis is evil
Youtube gavlcbunY00
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Other articles are describing the fatal wounds as blunt force trauma. So move along, folks. Nothing to see here. This was the good kind of murder.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Can we get a "gun shenanigans" tab for all this stuff?


Sure but this was somebody getting all baseball batty, not shooty bangy.

But don't let that get in the way of your circlejerk.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

C18H27NO3: [Fark user image 156x159]

So, technically wouldn't that mean everyone that came by is allowed in?


no, 'visitor' has a specific meaning and they need to be accompanied by an employee. there is a serious concern about IP getting stolen.
ironically I snuck in a high school kid for a STEM mentoring thing and we went and worked on an electron microscope in a very top secret lab. he seemed more fascinated by looking at a human hair (gold coated obviously since hair outgasses like a beast) than by the CPU components. oh well. looking at paper at that magnification is also interesting. we also have duel beam tools that take SEM images but can etch with an ion beam. crazy useful if you want to look at a specific transistor that is failing but you can use any BMP file so you can draw really small penises or what ever in the silicon. I make my own fun.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.