(CNN) Hero The very role model for how to conduct yourself as a former president is now receiving hospice care   (cnn.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not the greatest president but the greatest humanitarian who was president.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the few who walked the walk. May you walk through fields of peanuts like Maximus and the wheat fields.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In a way I feel sad that Carter survived so long.  He had to watch Trump gift the nation while he wasn't even allowed to keep running his peanut farm.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/s
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It was the early 1950s ... I had only seconds that I could be in the reactor myself. We all went out on the tennis court, and they had an exact duplicate of the reactor on the tennis court. We would run out there with our wrenches and we'd check off so many bolts and nuts and they'd put them back on ... And finally when we went down into the reactor itself, which was extremely radioactive, then we would dash in there as quickly as we could and take off as many bolts as we could, the same bolts we had just been practicing on.
"Each time our men managed to remove a bolt or fitting from the core, the equivalent piece was removed on the mock-up"

https://web.archive.org/web/20110217161647/http://ottawariverkeeper.ca/news/when_jimmy_carter_faced_radioactivity_head_on

/I'd like to see TFG do that.
//Seriously
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The Third Man: In a way I feel sad that Carter survived so long.  He had to watch Trump gift the nation while he wasn't even allowed to keep running his peanut farm.


And one hell of a gift it is...

/accidental sarcasm is the best kind of sarcasm
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope he's resting comfortably.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.


Trump is welcome to pull a come from behind win in that race.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go gentle into the night, you gentleman who showed us how to be better.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: One of the few who walked the walk. May you walk through fields of peanuts like Maximus and the wheat fields.


That is beautifully evocative.

I don't believe like Jimmy does, but I'd like to think this would be his passing.   Now I'm weepy.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He is the very model of a former US President
Spent his years assembling homes for low wages residents.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.


Surviving Presidents always attend the funeral of a previous president. TFG better not come to Carter's and he can do us all a favor by preceding Carter's death.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tanqueray: I hope he's resting comfortably.



He probably wants to go build a home for someone.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.

Surviving Presidents always attend the funeral of a previous president. TFG better not come to Carter's and he can do us all a favor by preceding Carter's death.


Or at the very least keeping his mouth shut...which you know he won't.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's interesting when you consider former presidents and their post office activities.

The Dems seem to be out helping people, and the Reps either fade away to nothing, or we wish they would.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you enjoy something other than Budweiser, Michelob, and Coors, you can than Jimmy Carter.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know he's advanced in age, but dammit this makes me so sad.

May your passing be gentle, Mr. Carter. We need more of your like in this world.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: If you enjoy something other than Budweiser, Michelob, and Coors, you can than Jimmy Carter.


That's right - signed the bill that allows home brewing. Also put solar panels on the White House

/Held off a vicious would be assassin of the Lepus Society as well, while fishing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.


I hope he still does outlive trump
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: The Third Man: In a way I feel sad that Carter survived so long.  He had to watch Trump gift the nation while he wasn't even allowed to keep running his peanut farm.

And one hell of a gift it is...

/accidental sarcasm is the best kind of sarcasm


Didn't know my phone's autocorrect was capable of that level of humor.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.

I hope he still does outlive trump


Sadly I don't think he will, and there's no farking way in hell he'll attend the funeral, either, because he's a narcissistic POS that would just stew and fidget the whole time because it's not all about him.

Carter's last bowel movement is 1000 times more a man than Donnie will ever be.

Interesting question tho.. If Dump ends up being a convicted felon before he croaks, would that take the normal honors bestowed upon a deceased President off the table?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to break out that last case of Billy Beer in his honor.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  Add me to the chorus of wishing TFG go first.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insults coming from Trump in 3-2-1 ...
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Insults coming from Trump in 3-2-1 ...


Why just Trump?  The entire GQP will join in, all disgusting maggots.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was really hoping Trump would die before him.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad but 98 is a very good run. He can leave this world satisfied with the fact that he made a very real and very positive difference for so many people in his long life.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I hope it's peaceful when he goes. The man has earned that much.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Not the greatest president but the greatest humanitarian who was president.


Hands-down the greatest ex-president our country has ever had. Truly a gentleman in every aspect.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN: Carter, a Democrat, eventually served one term as governor of Georgia and president of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

At the same time?  Wow, CNN, that's amazing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who will I call if I take some bad acid?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is the very model of a model former president.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: Well, I hope it's peaceful when he goes. The man has earned that much.


Indeed. I hope that his God is real and rewards him, for President Carter honored him with his life of service.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Not the greatest president but the greatest humanitarian who was president.


A little too much of a micromanager to be successful.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.


Stop being negative about who he might outlive.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the funeral doesn't interrupt my daytime soaps.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at least glad that he will leave us while a halfway decent president is in the White House. Trump's official statement would have been absolutely ghastly. It still will be, but at least he doesn't hold office any more.

Now's the time for Democrats to actually walk Carter's walk. You want to honor his life? Govern according to his ideals.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: vudukungfu: Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.

I hope he still does outlive trump

Sadly I don't think he will, and there's no farking way in hell he'll attend the funeral, either, because he's a narcissistic POS that would just stew and fidget the whole time because it's not all about him.

Carter's last bowel movement is 1000 times more a man than Donnie will ever be.

Interesting question tho.. If Dump ends up being a convicted felon before he croaks, would that take the normal honors bestowed upon a deceased President off the table?


I would hope Congress will have passed a law to strip benefits, pension and all the perks former Presidents receive should they be convicted of a felony at the state or federal level.

Military retirees have that over our heads.

I believe Senators, Representatives and judges have that over their heads, too. But I could be mistaken.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 13 human cases of guinea worm last year. He was so close
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I'm at least glad that he will leave us while a halfway decent president is in the White House. Trump's official statement would have been absolutely ghastly. It still will be, but at least he doesn't hold office any more.

Now's the time for Democrats to actually walk Carter's walk. You want to honor his life? Govern according to his ideals.


And if you can't govern according to his ideals, at least make yourself useful when you aren't in office and get hands-on in a charity like Habitat for Humanity.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


I think my father still has this plate in the dining room, given to him as a gift.

Carter's was the first inauguration I saw on a blurry little TV back in the day. Thank you, Mr. President.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: markie_farkie: vudukungfu: Unobtanium: Damnit. I mean I knew he wasn't doing well, but I was hoping he'd outlive Trump and make it to age 100 in halfway decent health.

I hope he still does outlive trump

Sadly I don't think he will, and there's no farking way in hell he'll attend the funeral, either, because he's a narcissistic POS that would just stew and fidget the whole time because it's not all about him.

Carter's last bowel movement is 1000 times more a man than Donnie will ever be.

Interesting question tho.. If Dump ends up being a convicted felon before he croaks, would that take the normal honors bestowed upon a deceased President off the table?

I would hope Congress will have passed a law to strip benefits, pension and all the perks former Presidents receive should they be convicted of a felony at the state or federal level.

Military retirees have that over our heads.

I believe Senators, Representatives and judges have that over their heads, too. But I could be mistaken.


That would only happen in the case of a Democratic President.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Hopefully the funeral doesn't interrupt my daytime soaps.


I was annoyed they canceled my Saturday morning cartoons when President Kennedy was assassinated and they held his funeral on TV.  Then I realized I was being a selfish jerk even at that single-digit age.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Not the greatest president but the greatest humanitarian who was president.


Didn't drag the country into needless armed conflicts, he helped arrange a smart, strong peace agreement in the Middle East, and he started the movement towards green energies.

That's all a lot better than most presidents in my lifetime.

Also, his grandson helped save us from the potential Mitt Romney presidency.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2012/09/18/161360904/what-did-jimmy-carters-grandson-have-to-do-with-romney-video
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Also put solar panels on the White House


Which ronnie raygun promptly removed
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: It's sad but 98 is a very good run. He can leave this world satisfied with the fact that he made a very real and very positive difference for so many people in his long life.


This. Let's celebrate his life. I know that's trite. The guy's 98. He's led an admirable life. No one lives forever.

I'm still sad.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the extremely few Christians who actually walk the walk
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably too nice of a man to be president. I wish him and his family peace.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Who will I call if I take some bad acid?


Put on some Allman Brothers, and remember that you're a living being on this planet.
 
