(KPTV Portland)   Amity, as you know, means "friendship"   (kptv.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I am familiar with the fact that you are going to ignore this particular problem until it swims up and stabs you in the ass"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And no indication in that article of why his brother attacked him with a machete....  :-\
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SpaceyCat: And no indication in that article of why his brother attacked him with a machete....  :-\


It was 3 in the morning. I'm betting alcohol was somehow involved. Even if not directly responsible, it was involved.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, the movie was actually The FriendshipVille Horror?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amityville
Youtube uysfUhjRX9s
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The horror.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my childhood friends has the last name Hill. When he and his wife were having their first child, a girl, he told me they were considering the name Amity. It took me a second or two, but I told him to repeat that name and then say the first thing he thought of. And then to say that out loud....slowly.

They settled on another name.

True story. No shiat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother and I haven't physically fought in about twenty years, last time when we were both teenagers, but even if we did throw down tomorrow we would not use machetes. That's a lot of hate to try and hack someone to death
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does machete mean?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The power of friendship's a curious thing
/Make-a one colt weep, make another colt sing
//you were expecting maybe Huey Lewis from Equestrian Psycho instead of Danny Trejo?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Clark says Diego was first taken to a Salem hospital before being airlifted to OHSU, where he was rushed into surgery. He had to get staples in his head and neck, spending a week in the ICU..."

"..."The last few weeks we've seen just an outpouring of support," said Clark. "My brother has an army of people that really love him. He's been a staple in the community for many years..."

Clark went on to praise law enforcement officers for the swift capture of the assailant.  "We were ready to put as many boots on the ground as it took, but this saves us a lot of time and effort stapling WANTED posters on the numerous kiosks about town," he said.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: One of my childhood friends has the last name Hill. When he and his wife were having their first child, a girl, he told me they were considering the name Amity. It took me a second or two, but I told him to repeat that name and then say the first thing he thought of. And then to say that out loud....slowly.

They settled on another name.

True story. No shiat.


Their second kid should have been Hamburger.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Machete don't text
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
burber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Combustion: SpaceyCat: And no indication in that article of why his brother attacked him with a machete....  :-\

It was 3 in the morning. I'm betting alcohol was somehow involved. Even if not directly responsible, it was involved.


But was it Jim or Jack? Perhaps Remy.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He thought it was Enmity.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image 850x571]


Well that looks just like this kickass song

Dizzy - Stars and Moons
Youtube 7K6WKkUIJSw
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have in fact caught a large swordsman who supposedly injured some brothers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Or, as the Indians call it, maize.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Or, as the Indians call it, maize.


Corn maze?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The thing about the guy's brother is that he's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. He doesn't seem to be living until he stabs ya
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

docsigma: [Fark user image image 225x225]


I see what you did there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image image 366x366]

The power of friendship's a curious thing
/Make-a one colt weep, make another colt sing
//you were expecting maybe Huey Lewis from Equestrian Psycho instead of Danny Trejo?


OF COURSE someone Rule 85'd Danny Trejo.  I'm surprised but not surprised.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's positive about this story is that he lives in USA, so he'll get a nice bill as well.
 
SeraphicSorcerer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Clearly the mortal kombat kind, and no references?

Fark I am dissapoint.
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Watch out for the  lamps ogga bogaa muhahahahahaa


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Combustion: SpaceyCat: And no indication in that article of why his brother attacked him with a machete....  :-\

It was 3 in the morning. I'm betting alcohol was somehow involved. Even if not directly responsible, it was involved.


Meth. Machetes just thrive on it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Central Jersey? I don't think it exists.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Clark says Diego was first taken to a Salem hospital before being airlifted to OHSU, where he was rushed into surgery. He had to get staples in his head and neck.

Always the clown of the family, Clark, barely able to contain himself, wryly noted, "He's been a staple in the community for many years."
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: And no indication in that article of why his brother attacked him with a machete....  :-\


Maybe because God rejected his sacrifice and he found out his brother was banging a hottie he liked
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: Clearly the mortal kombat kind, and no references?

Fark I am dissapoint.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"FRIENDSHIP!
....Friendship? Again?"
 
