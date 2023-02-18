 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Might be time to put lights, reflectors, and brighter colors on emergency vehicles as another Tesla hits a fire truck stopped on the freeway   (kron4.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, California Highway Patrol, Highway patrol, Highway, Fire engine, fire truck, Firefighter, Causality, Injury  
•       •       •

466 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jesus, it's already bad enough. When you're driving at night and the cop car is so bright 3 miles away that it ruins your night vision, there may just be an issue... Some of these emergency vehicles have lights so bright they hurt my eyes. Yet we still have idiots hiat them...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Full recall and disposal of all Teslas.

Problem solved.
 
WyDave
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tesla was being operated in HUA* mode.

*Head Up Ass
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, I see, Elon's gonna bankrupt cities through destruction of the municipal emergency service vehicles... 🤔
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tesla
Youtube XqPx6_8QY2E
 
BigChad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, it's already bad enough. When you're driving at night and the cop car is so bright 3 miles away that it ruins your night vision, there may just be an issue... Some of these emergency vehicles have lights so bright they hurt my eyes. Yet we still have idiots hiat them...


Decent troll effort

7.2/10
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full recall and disposal of all Teslas.

Problem solved.


THIS!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to a local hospital with "major" injuries'

Fark user imageView Full Size


...yeah, I can definitely believe all of that.
 
BigChad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
4am on a Saturday morning?
Set the Tesla on autopilot and fell asleep and/or drugs/alcohol were involved.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As much as I like to hate on Tesla FSD, the article says they don't know if that was enabled, or if the driver was impaired.

Might be routine DWI accident. If so, "autonomous" driving might have prevented it.

If there's a followup where it shows FSD was to blame I have my pitchfork sharpened.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to a local hospital with "major" injuries'

[Fark user image image 317x256]

...yeah, I can definitely believe all of that.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
From the same media feed:

"SAN QUENTIN VILLAGE, CalifarkRON) - A prison captain has been arrested after a sexual assault of an unconscious person in the North Bay, not far from the prison where he worked, according to the Martin County Sheriff...

"The suspect was identified as Orlando Ponce, 43, a captain at San Quentin State Prison. Ponce Pounce was arrested on the morning of Feb. 9 on suspicion of forcible penetration of an unconscious person"
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Sauce:

https://twitter.com/bgrahamdisciple/status/1607172467231174658
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The cameras might not see red?

Fark user imageView Full Size


and yellow
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe uhhhhh we should start fining the shiat out of Tesla for their dangerous, defective products and ban their "self driving" software until it actually works.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We should get rid of emergency services
 
Shryke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kb7rky: [d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.net image 850x697]

Sauce:

https://twitter.com/bgrahamdisciple/status/1607172467231174658


Anyone that took this advice is a fool. His car company is the most valuable on the planet, and SpaceX is the global leader in profitable, safe space access.

Who cares what you think of the man?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's actually some thought that brighter lights attract humans. The only real solution is real-time interactive displays that warn about stopped traffic and AI integration
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Full recall and disposal of all Teslas.

Problem solved.


Take them to East Palestine, Ohio by rail and burn them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: 'The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, and one passenger was extricated from the vehicle before being taken to a local hospital with "major" injuries'

[Fark user image image 317x256]

...yeah, I can definitely believe all of that.


Hard to believe that anyone survived, shiat...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Another one of them varmits: As much as I like to hate on Tesla FSD, the article says they don't know if that was enabled, or if the driver was impaired.

Might be routine DWI accident. If so, "autonomous" driving might have prevented it.

If there's a followup where it shows FSD was to blame I have my pitchfork sharpened.


I like to leave my pitchfork dull, it takes a bit more effort to run someone through but the extra agony I see in their eyes makes it worthwhile
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sarah Connor Roy DeSoto?"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shryke: kb7rky: [d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.net image 850x697]

Sauce:

https://twitter.com/bgrahamdisciple/status/1607172467231174658

Anyone that took this advice is a fool. His car company is the most valuable on the planet, and SpaceX is the global leader in profitable, safe space access.

Who cares what you think of the man?


He's not going to let you lick his ass clean
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shryke: kb7rky: [d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.net image 850x697]

Sauce:

https://twitter.com/bgrahamdisciple/status/1607172467231174658

Anyone that took this advice is a fool. His car company is the most valuable on the planet, and SpaceX is the global leader in profitable, safe space access.

Who cares what you think of the man?


Did you clap when he was sitting next to Murdoch because it made you so proud? The man swooped in and bought two companies, fired all the top folks so that everything about the company would be about him. Then he bought Twitter in literally the dumbest way anyone has ever bought a company. Why don't you take a few seconds and google how Musk had a handler assigned to him whenever he was at Tesla to prevent him from doing or saying anything that would destroy the company, because everyone knew he was a grade A moron. We both know you won't. Because for some reason you a lot of folks like you don't want to know the truth about the guy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shryke: kb7rky: [d2u3dcdbebyaiu.cloudfront.net image 850x697]

Sauce:

https://twitter.com/bgrahamdisciple/status/1607172467231174658

Anyone that took this advice is a fool. His car company is the most valuable on the planet, and SpaceX is the global leader in profitable, safe space access.

Who cares what you think of the man?


You do, you care a lot.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.