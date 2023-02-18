 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Florida woman gets shootie over free cookie. Must have been oatmeal   (wesh.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armed entitlement is the name of my open carry country and western band.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
who doesnt like an oatmeal cookie??
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure they disrespected her.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They switch chocolate chips with raisins you send one of their's to the morgue. The Florida way
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: who doesnt like an oatmeal cookie??


Unless they have raisins in them...
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: who doesnt like an oatmeal cookie??


With raisins?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: who doesnt like an oatmeal cookie??


Most people?

/
Me? Cookie is a Cookie 🍪
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: moothemagiccow: who doesnt like an oatmeal cookie??

Unless they have raisins in them...


One f*cking second. Damnit.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She grabbed a black handgun.

Why's the handgun gotta be black, WESH?
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A good oatmeal raisin cookie will make even the sweetest monster lose their shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
