sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is pretty damn cool.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a World... Movie CLIP - Random (2013) - Lake Bell Movie HD
Youtube 6luYXys3458
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be cute the first couple of times I passed.
 
0100010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the aspect of Portland I hated to leave when I moved away from Portland.  Glad it's not entirely gone...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some seriously cool art. Bit disappointing he's specifically a fan of the worst version of Star Wars, but still, respect.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneDayWhat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]


This gif needs a soundtrack
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

0100010: That's the aspect of Portland I hated to leave when I moved away from Portland.  Glad it's not entirely gone...


some of it feels a little try-hard like the unicycle guy in a Darth Vader mask but other things are pretty cool.
this guy who made plywood cartoon character and randomly left them around was pretty amusing. I think he's the one who made the AT-ST in the article.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/giant-cartoons-portland
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OneDayWhat: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x318]

This gif needs a soundtrack


land of hope and glory
 
