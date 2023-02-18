 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Surprised it took this long
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't suppose anyone's suing Trump for rolling back Obama's regulations involving the train brakes.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
residents of the area around East Palestine have filed at least six class-action lawsuits.

Oh good. They'll see a check in like a decade, and it'll be for like $10 grand after lawyer's fees and appeals.

This is why you don't elect conservatives.  No "unborn," no "drag show," no "woke" is worth bloody coughs, liver failure when you're 20, and god knows what else--just because they want to give their buddies a tax break and remove regulations.  California might have the occasional turd on a street, but they got a lot of that shiat under control simply by telling industry, "that might be a little too far."

Going forward you will never see that, ever again, from Republicans if you keep electing them.  Democrats can still do more, even in blue states, but you have zero chance of sensible regulation with Republicans. farking zero.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohio
Not even once
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to tell them they're actually dying because of their poor diets and that it's no different than a cold.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"That's not vinyl chloride. That's an underlying condition. Trust me, I got my PhD on Facebook."


"That's not vinyl chloride. That's an underlying condition. Trust me, I got my PhD on Facebook."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also I hope they understand that any medical treatment they might receive has some one-in-a-million lethal side effects so they'd best refuse it.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nobody can tell us what we should do other than 'It's safe, go head on back in there,'" Feezle said, his voice crackly. "And the fish are dying and animals are dying and I can hardly talk and my chest hurts."

Wonder how long until the first residents who are elderly or infirm (e.g. people with pre-existing COPD or something) start dying.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep voting red victims, when you finally find out, they'll be happy to use the power you gave them to make you the new poster children for whiney vulture socialist everywhere.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I come from, a massive railroad corporation dumps organochlorides in your town and explodes them to get the trains running again, you are grateful, because, somewhere it means jobs. More jobs in healthcare and in cleaning up an unmitigated environmental disaster - which leads to even more healthcare jobs. Every time you whinges, an eagle cries.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Include DeWine and sue him for non-feasance.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leave Feasy alone!!111oneone
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Befuddled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many victims of this are going to find out about Ohio's Tort Reform and which party enacted that.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among the people who join the lawsuit:
60% the illness either psychosomatic or is something they had before but didn't pay attention to
35% it's something caused by a virus or existing poor health
5% might be sick because of the chemicals

This is rural Ohio so I expect a good portion of the people who complain about this are poisoning themselves with another noxious gas many times daily and don't see any irony.  I am not for corporate carelessness at the expense of the public, but how about we sue them for environmental damage and leave everyone's bullshjt sickness out of it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm gonna make a joke about the University of Phoenix online right here.

/meh, too easy

"That's not vinyl chloride. That's an underlying condition. Trust me, I got my PhD on Facebook."


I'm gonna make a joke about the University of Phoenix online right here.

/meh, too easy
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Norfolk Southern should be forced to offer a fair buyout to any property owners who want to leave. Even if a lot of those people in East Palestine already have pre-existing health problems, just the extreme stress of wondering what effects will result from all the chemicals can cause adverse health consequences.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In 2028 they'll settle and each class action member will get a 20% off coupon for some 3M masks and a 6 pack of bottled water.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

koder: residents of the area around East Palestine have filed at least six class-action lawsuits.

Oh good. They'll see a check in like a decade, and it'll be for like $10 grand after lawyer's fees and appeals.

This is why you don't elect conservatives.  No "unborn," no "drag show," no "woke" is worth bloody coughs, liver failure when you're 20, and god knows what else--just because they want to give their buddies a tax break and remove regulations.  California might have the occasional turd on a street, but they got a lot of that shiat under control simply by telling industry, "that might be a little too far."

Going forward you will never see that, ever again, from Republicans if you keep electing them.  Democrats can still do more, even in blue states, but you have zero chance of sensible regulation with Republicans. farking zero.


Mayor Pete?  FEMA? d'at you?
 
