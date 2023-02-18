 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMCTV)   Things get messy at MSY after TSA stops man from bringing emotional support rifle through checkpoint   (actionnews5.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, New Orleans, Louis Armstrong, Weapon, Transportation Security Administration, Copyright, Employment, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 6:16 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a dumb shiat.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a country where we now allow pretty much everyone to carry a gun, I can *kind* of understand just not thinking about a hand gun in your computer bag (I don't have to think about it; mine are locked up at home).

This guy intentionally loaded up his carry-on with an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo. In addition to the civil penalty, this guy should be on the no fly list and criminally prosecuted.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking again, that's a short barreled rifle and looks to be select fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oops, sorry I forgot that was in my carryon doesn't seem like it wouldn't be much of an excuse in this case.

I guess he can always claim that he was going to be the good guy with a gun if one of the 90 guns from last year got past the screening.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No one needs an "emotional support rifle".  But I'll fight to carry my emotional support flamethrower on a plane.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: No one needs an "emotional support rifle".  But I'll fight to carry my emotional support flamethrower on a plane.


Just make sure it has the little vest.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember an old regulation gave swords over 4 feet long a pass because they were considered too long to be of use on an airplane.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So was the ammo loose or do you think they unloaded the clips for the picture?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Looking again, that's a short barreled rifle and looks to be select fire.

[Fark user image image 425x370]


It has the switch but it might not actually be select fire. Apparently, that particular switch (the one where it has multiple positions like on a select fire rifle) is something that you buy on its own. Why you might do that? No idea. It seems like a really bad idea.

But yeah...that's definitely an NFA item. You would think that anyone who got THAT into guns would know how to travel with one.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint," Hudson said. "The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees."

I'd say he was quite focused.

Why isn't he in jail?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint," Hudson said. "The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees."

I'd say he was quite focused.

Why isn't he in jail?


Texas
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's always interesting to see the total idiots who do this.  Hundreds per year.  It's not like any of them are actually trying to do anything with the weapons on the plane, but the amount of dumb is really funny.  Anything from : "I didn't have the money to check it" to "I grabbed my range bag instead of my carry-on".  It would probably be safer to stop these people from owning cars.

/Has several target rifles. When I have taken them elsewhere, I made sure to get everything right, down to having the correct locks on my TSA approved hard-case, disassembled , and with no ammunition (it's legal, but it's not worth forgetting or missing a round in one of the mags).
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: So was the ammo loose or do you think they unloaded the clips for the picture?


Uh oh, you said "clip."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Looking again, that's a short barreled rifle and looks to be select fire.

[Fark user image image 425x370]


starecat.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The terrorists won.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: So was the ammo loose or do you think they unloaded the clips for the picture?


They definitely unloaded the magazines. Traveling with them just loose like that would be a titanically bad idea. Almost as bad an idea as taking something like that in your carry-on instead of in your checked bag....

/ ArmaLite style magazines are pretty easy to load and unload.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you try to bring a gun through airport security, it should be seized and destroyed, in front of you if possible.

Oh, was that your grampa's antique German Luger? Well, you clearly didn't care enough about it to keep it safe; it's scrap metal now. I hope he comes back as a ghost and kills you tonight.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If the TSA applied the maximum fine of $15,000, and publicly and actively pursued collection through forfeiture and public auction, this wouldn't happen so often.

Paying a small fine is easy, but having all your friends show up at your home to bid pennies on the dollar for your stuff and whisper 'dumbass,' when they think you can't hear... peer pressure.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint," Hudson said. "The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees."

I'd say he was quite focused.

Why isn't he in jail?


That is an excellent question. If he doesn't have a separate NFA tax stamp for that separate adjustable stock...he could get 10 years. The ATF doesn't mess around with NFA items.

TLDR: if it's not already an SBR (which I am relatively sure that it is),the adjustable stock would make it one.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: strathmeyer: So was the ammo loose or do you think they unloaded the clips for the picture?

They definitely unloaded the magazines. Traveling with them just loose like that would be a titanically bad idea.

Almost as bad an idea as taking something like that in your carry-on instead of in your checked bag....

/ ArmaLite style magazines are pretty easy to load and unload.

Maybe.   But the kind of mind that thinks carrying THAT in their carry-on isn't above being stupid otherwise.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would you board a plane with that?  It's like a 5 hour drive.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shall not be infringed.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Dewey Fidalgo: "Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint," Hudson said. "The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees."

I'd say he was quite focused.

Why isn't he in jail?

Texas


Louisiana.

This isn't a mistake. He obviously had plans to use that. He needs to be in federal custody until an adequate explanation is provided.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If it was intentional, it was dumb.
If it was accidental, it was dumb.
Really, there's no scenario this is not dumb.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: iheartscotch: strathmeyer: So was the ammo loose or do you think they unloaded the clips for the picture?

They definitely unloaded the magazines. Traveling with them just loose like that would be a titanically bad idea. Almost as bad an idea as taking something like that in your carry-on instead of in your checked bag....

/ ArmaLite style magazines are pretty easy to load and unload.

Maybe.   But the kind of mind that thinks carrying THAT in their carry-on isn't above being stupid otherwise.


That...in fact...was the thing that the unnecessary amount of Ellipses (Ellipsi?) were implying.

/ They very well might have been all like " I don't see any problem at all carrying these all loosey-goosey
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Dewey Fidalgo: "Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint," Hudson said. "The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees."

I'd say he was quite focused.

Why isn't he in jail?

Texas


Louisiana actually.
 
capacc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"MSY" , yup stopped reading there
 
The Bestest
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Why would you board a plane with that?  It's like a 5 hour drive.


this is the real question
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ridiculous federal overreach that infringes on a constitutional right. Our right to bear shall not be infringed by some low paid functionary of a bureaucratic gang. It's time we stop worrying about underwear & shoe bombers at the checkpoints, & give citizens a chance to defend themselves at 30K feet.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: In a country where we now allow pretty much everyone to carry a gun, I can *kind* of understand just not thinking about a hand gun in your computer bag (I don't have to think about it; mine are locked up at home).

This guy intentionally loaded up his carry-on with an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammo. In addition to the civil penalty, this guy should be on the no fly list and criminally prosecuted.


"The traveler was a 52-year-old Jefferson, Louisiana, resident. TSA officials said he faces a civil penalty from the agency that could reflect a maximum of nearly $15,000."

Why is carrying a weapon onto a plane only a civil offence?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Why is carrying a weapon onto a plane only a civil offence?


SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!
 
Varsch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Homeboy better have had this registered as a shot barreled rifle, especially with a normal buttstock packed in the same bag. This alone would get you a one way trip to pmita prison.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Ridiculous federal overreach that infringes on a constitutional right. Our right to bear shall not be infringed by some low paid functionary of a bureaucratic gang. It's time we stop worrying about underwear & shoe bombers at the checkpoints, & give citizens a chance to defend themselves at 30K feet.


If Shatner had one of those, he could have blown that thing away, plugged the window up with a pillow, and relaxed with a Romulan Ale while the plane safely landed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Unobtanium: Looking again, that's a short barreled rifle and looks to be select fire.

[Fark user image image 425x370]

It has the switch but it might not actually be select fire. Apparently, that particular switch (the one where it has multiple positions like on a select fire rifle) is something that you buy on its own. Why you might do that? No idea. It seems like a really bad idea.

But yeah...that's definitely an NFA item. You would think that anyone who got THAT into guns would know how to travel with one.


You mean the National Firearms Act of 1934 that the GOP wants to repeal?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I once brought a bottle of liquids that was 4.5 oz in my carry-on

Thought for sure I would get enhanced screening and a cavity search

So disappointed. Guess i will bring a firearm next time for more attention
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Dewey Fidalgo: "Passengers need to focus on what is inside their carry-ons before entering our checkpoint," Hudson said. "The introduction of a loaded weapon poses an unnecessary risk to both the traveling public and our employees."

I'd say he was quite focused.

Why isn't he in jail?

Texas


He was *headed* to Texas but this happened in Louisiana.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.