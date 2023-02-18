 Skip to content
(NPR)   Over-the-counter access to Narcan has the potential to save thousands of lives, but since it's far more important that pharmaceutical companies are able to get rich by over-charging for life-saving medication, well, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (npr.org) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The pharmacy I go to has a sign that says you can get Narcan for free without a prescription.  I didn't read it too closely though, so it may require health insurance.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In March 2016, Health Canada changed the prescription status of naloxone to increase public access. Instead of requiring a prescription for each individual in need of naloxone, Canadian pharmacies are now able to proactively give out Naloxone to those who might experience or witness an opioid overdose.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do we still have sheriffs trying to get it banned entirely because they don't want to "support illegal drug use?"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, let's get rid of bee sting meds, snake bite kits, and back braces and ankle wraps that encourage people to ride bikes, garden, and taunt snakes.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about we make a new medicine by chopping up pharmacy executives
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: How about we make a new medicine by chopping up pharmacy executives


that's carcinogenic
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just forbid it's use on right wingers. No one cares when they die of opioid problems, least of all me.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It seems an EDC for people who work in frontlines of concern.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Do we still have sheriffs trying to get it banned entirely because they don't want to "support illegal drug use?"


Nah. They'll still want to keep it on hand themselves, so they can keep using it unnecessarily to treat panic attacks brought on by fentanyl exposure.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: How about we make a new medicine by chopping up pharmacy executives


What do you want to call it? Greedyassholoxon?
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gaslight: In March 2016, Health Canada changed the prescription status of naloxone to increase public access. Instead of requiring a prescription for each individual in need of naloxone, Canadian pharmacies are now able to proactively give out Naloxone to those who might experience or witness an opioid overdose.


Yup. Totally free of charge.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's free here. I've got kits in my vehicles and my FA bag.
Learn how to administer it and potentially save a life.
/The kits come in really handy cases that have lots of uses around the home and shop

Why the fark would you need a script for something like that?! Your country is so farked.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The pharmacy I go to has a sign that says you can get Narcan for free without a prescription.  I didn't read it too closely though, so it may require health insurance.


*) Asking for it may get you on a list somewhere
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's free here. I've got kits in my vehicles and my FA bag.
Learn how to administer it and potentially save a life.
/The kits come in really handy cases that have lots of uses around the home and shop

Why the fark would you need a script for something like that?! Your country is so farked.


In my state, the pharmacist can just sign a standing order and we can fill it through insurance. It may still be expensive if your insurance sucks.

What blows my mind are the people who are written prescriptions for suboxone/subutex and narcan, and say they don't want the narcan. Dude, you're on Medicaid, it's free, and it could keep you from dying.
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If it's OTC, it costs money. If it's prescription, it's covered by insurance.  Medicaid patients pay more for Robitussin than they do for their prescription drugs a lot of the time.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
For Californians interested or in need, the CADPH Standing Order (Civ Code 1714.22) provides options to obtain free Naloxone (Narcan) without a Rx:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The following are eligible under the SO to receive & distro Naloxone for free:

• First responders
• Emergency medical services
• Fire authorities
• Law enforcement, courts, and criminal justice partners
• Veteran organizations
• Homeless programs
• Schools and universities
• Libraries
• Religious entities
• Community organizations
• Substance Use Disorder Recovery Facilities
• Hospital Emergency Departments
• Public health departments
• Harm reduction and syringe exchange/services programs

Naloxone saves lives, & f*ck the stigma-plenty ppl are prescribed Naloxone to accompany their opioid pain mgmt meds.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It has less to do with making money and more to do with politicians and "experts" who think the solution to the opioid epidemic is just to "let them die"

Morality-based judgementality of opioid overdose patients contributes to a lot of this.

We're seeing 10 people die a week in our city of opioids. fark morality, I'm tired of seeing
Bodies.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because of course they can, and will.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This country is pure farking evil. The US is a blight on humanity.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: This country is pure farking evil. The US is a blight on humanity.


c'mon. that's unfair to blight.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Naloxone saved Sexy Jesus from his own stupid behavior five times. Thank you various fire departments and Grady EMS.

/Clean 3years +
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Naloxone saved Sexy Jesus from his own stupid behavior five times. Thank you various fire departments and Grady EMS.

/Clean 3years +


Read that without reading your username and was quite confused for a short while
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Naloxone saved Sexy Jesus from his own stupid behavior five times. Thank you various fire departments and Grady EMS.

/Clean 3years +


Congratulations on your 3 + years  Sexy_Jesus!
 
