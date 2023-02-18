 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Two women named Jieun Kim share the same birthday and both emigrate to the USA. Social Security Administration: "That's the same person"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They must know that the surname Kim is super rare in Korea.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Classic bureaucracy.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to be the meat in that Kim sandwich
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise! The point of a "melting pot" is to assimilate. If you keep a non-English namein the USA, you will be considered weird, and the chances of 2 people with the same non-English name will be considered suspicious by nureacracies and courts will side with the suspicions. Melting pots suck ass like a feltching fetishist on Diarrhea Day.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.


Did you tell them "make me"?
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a twin for an alibi, I could think of a few things to do with that knowledge....
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: They must know that the surname Kim is super rare in Korea.


Like Park.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is almost as much fun as getting declared dead in SSA.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.


I have a middle name that would fit in her computer.
/IYKWIMAITYD
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social security office is farking nuts.
One time I was able to get my card to read my nick name. Next time big nope.
I have a friend that was asked for her moms number just to get her own card replaced.  It's farking random stupid
.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have the same name. They were born on the same day in South Korea. And they were both assigned the same Social Security number after they emigrated to the United States.

Writes Corky Siemaszko, who has no such problem.

Fun fact: his sister played Ellie Bartlett on West Wing.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Did you tell them "make me"?


Nah, I just didn't file for a couple of years.
 
Sneakytoes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byline:

Stella KimStella Kim is an NBC News freelance producer based in Seoul.

[snort]
 
jsmilky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
wish i had changed my name to anything whitebread.
my life in grade school was pure hell.
job market is hell.  only weirdos hire me.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Make the other one change her name to Quim. That should solve it.
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The social security card is so stupid. It's a flimsy piece of paper that, as paper does, deteriorates over time. I keep mine in a card sleeve on a bulletin board and it's still starting to look ratty, but God forbid we update things with a chip or some such.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This happened to my dad, except he and other dude were born here.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.


Your middle name is Robert'); DROP TABLE students;-- isn't it?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have Biden EO that the two entities are separate.  And if any SSA complains, gitmo them.

Problem solved.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

null: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Your middle name is Robert'); DROP TABLE students;-- isn't it?


You found me - Little Bobby Tables!
 
mononymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What do you expect, with a name like "jsmilky"? I guess you could work in the dairy industry.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olorin604: The social security card is so stupid. It's a flimsy piece of paper that, as paper does, deteriorates over time. I keep mine in a card sleeve on a bulletin board and it's still starting to look ratty, but God forbid we update things with a chip or some such.


Fear not CITIZEN!  When we finally are moved into the pods in Hive City 1, we will get an Ident chip implanted in our skulls.  The real useful part is that it will have a small explosive charge, so that the underchuds can be kept in line more easily.  So that the world engine never stops turning for the overmasters.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Renamed them to John Smith. 


The Godfather Part 2 - Vito Corleone Ellis Island Scene (4k UHD)
Youtube xqQVD8GB5jI
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: This happened to my dad, except he and other dude were born here.


Two dudes named Jieun Kim?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
SSA: Social security numbers are not intended as a unique id
Every US Business and Government Agency: We need your SSN to verify your identity
 
Wessoman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.


Either this story is total bullshiat, OR you were on the phone with a terminally terrible IRS rep. Basically, you could have easily said, "No, I don't have to shorten anything, I need to speak with your manager right now because it's clear you are cutting corners when inputting the entity and you are farking up tax accounts as we speak."
 
Excelsior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Classic bureaucracy.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Either this story is total bullshiat, OR you were on the phone with a terminally terrible IRS rep. Basically, you could have easily said, "No, I don't have to shorten anything, I need to speak with your manager right now because it's clear you are cutting corners when inputting the entity and you are farking up tax accounts as we speak."


It's BS.  All IRS reps are vetted and are literally angels of infinite love and wisdom.  The overbeing sends angels down to the IRS so that they collect taxes fairly and compassionately and without error or partiality.

This can be proved.  They are smooth like a ken doll in the nono square.  And their only weakness is Angelica or demonic weapons.  Normal matter weapons can't hurt them.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Either this story is total bullshiat, OR you were on the phone with a terminally terrible IRS rep. Basically, you could have easily said, "No, I don't have to shorten anything, I need to speak with your manager right now because it's clear you are cutting corners when inputting the entity and you are farking up tax accounts as we speak."


I was young and didn't know how to deal with such asshattery at the time. Later in life I've actually had a couple of pleasant interactions with IRS employees.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nina9: null: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Your middle name is Robert'); DROP TABLE students;-- isn't it?

You found me - Little Bobby Tables!


I mean the IRS also really hates me too so *fistbump*.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Wessoman: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Either this story is total bullshiat, OR you were on the phone with a terminally terrible IRS rep. Basically, you could have easily said, "No, I don't have to shorten anything, I need to speak with your manager right now because it's clear you are cutting corners when inputting the entity and you are farking up tax accounts as we speak."

It's BS.  All IRS reps are vetted and are literally angels of infinite love and wisdom.  The overbeing sends angels down to the IRS so that they collect taxes fairly and compassionately and without error or partiality.

This can be proved.  They are smooth like a ken doll in the nono square.  And their only weakness is Angelica or demonic weapons.  Normal matter weapons can't hurt them.


It's also BS because the IRS will shorten your middle name to a single letter, no matter how long it is or how many hyphens or words or whatever is in it. And then the name fits on the computer.

If you are on the phone with an IRS agent that doesn't know this, or confuses a middle name with a surname, then they shouldn't be working there.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.


So your lifehack to never having to pay taxes is to have a 50-character name?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wessoman: AmbassadorBooze: Wessoman: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Either this story is total bullshiat, OR you were on the phone with a terminally terrible IRS rep. Basically, you could have easily said, "No, I don't have to shorten anything, I need to speak with your manager right now because it's clear you are cutting corners when inputting the entity and you are farking up tax accounts as we speak."

It's BS.  All IRS reps are vetted and are literally angels of infinite love and wisdom.  The overbeing sends angels down to the IRS so that they collect taxes fairly and compassionately and without error or partiality.

This can be proved.  They are smooth like a ken doll in the nono square.  And their only weakness is Angelica or demonic weapons.  Normal matter weapons can't hurt them.

It's also BS because the IRS will shorten your middle name to a single letter, no matter how long it is or how many hyphens or words or whatever is in it. And then the name fits on the computer.

If you are on the phone with an IRS agent that doesn't know this, or confuses a middle name with a surname, then they shouldn't be working there.


Shouldn't?  Couldn't.  An angelic being wouldn't be able to be confused by mortal voice.  They know your thoughts and soul.  They can't be confused by meat.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Wessoman: AmbassadorBooze: Wessoman: Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.

Either this story is total bullshiat, OR you were on the phone with a terminally terrible IRS rep. Basically, you could have easily said, "No, I don't have to shorten anything, I need to speak with your manager right now because it's clear you are cutting corners when inputting the entity and you are farking up tax accounts as we speak."

It's BS.  All IRS reps are vetted and are literally angels of infinite love and wisdom.  The overbeing sends angels down to the IRS so that they collect taxes fairly and compassionately and without error or partiality.

This can be proved.  They are smooth like a ken doll in the nono square.  And their only weakness is Angelica or demonic weapons.  Normal matter weapons can't hurt them.

It's also BS because the IRS will shorten your middle name to a single letter, no matter how long it is or how many hyphens or words or whatever is in it. And then the name fits on the computer.

If you are on the phone with an IRS agent that doesn't know this, or confuses a middle name with a surname, then they shouldn't be working there.

Shouldn't?  Couldn't.  An angelic being wouldn't be able to be confused by mortal voice.  They know your thoughts and soul.  They can't be confused by meat.


Well, you continue to enjoy your ergotism.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nina9: I have to long middle names. I was told by an IRS agent to legally change my name so it would fit in her computer.


One better: my grandfather was a leap year baby. His birthday was February 29th. Was on all his documents, including a driver license.

Fast forward to sometime in the 1980s and he goes to renew his license. The computer at the DMV crashes or gives some error or some other problem (don't remember what he told me, or he misremembered it). They tell him come back later. He goes back another day and has the same problem. A week goes by and same problem.

Finally, the supervisor at the DMV sees him the next time he is there and apparently this is a problem with anyone born on a Feb 29th because the computer doesn't recognize it at that time as a valid date. It's a know, recurring problem for some people around that time they transitioned to using more computers.

Solution? They issue him a driver license with March 1st as his birthday because "It's the day after February 28th in every other year." The computer will accept that so they gave him a driver license with the wrong DOB and somehow put a note in his file for the reason why his DOB didn't officially match other records.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When you know the bureaucracy is rigid and tied to a computer, you probably can game it. If I were one of the women, I would have my name legally changed (like adding a letter to a middle name or something), at some other office. Then go back to the ss office (some other person) and claim that you were issued the same number as someone with a different name.

BAM! They will fix it in a day. Because the computer says so.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Took me about 4 years to persuade SS Administration that my dad was dead and to stop sending checks.

They immediately threatened jail time if I did not return every penny immediately.

Fun people.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mononymous: What do you expect, with a name like "jsmilky"? I guess you could work in the dairy industry.


nah, then i would be called sperm boy

'merica, love it or leave it
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The officer told me that talking about this Social Security number mix-up could result in delaying the green card process that could be done in six months to 2-3 years," she said.

NBC News reached out to the SSA by email and telephone Wednesday seeking an explanation for how the two women ended up with the same Social Security number, and for comment on the insensitive and threatening remarks the two women say agency workers made.

Sometimes I think, "Maybe I should help this person by giving some sound advice" but then I realize someone might take it as "insensitive" or "intimidating" so I just say nothing while people plan out their trainwreck.
 
