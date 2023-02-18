 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Motor 1)   Unorthodox solutions for unorthodox times: confiscate the cars of drunk drivers and give them to the Ukraine   (motor1.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Government, Russia, Automotive industry, Car, Country, Drunk drivers, Manufacturing, Blood alcohol content  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's "Ukraine" not "the Ukraine."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't this a thing the world over? Jfc
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what they think they're going to do?

Clarkson, Hammond and May Catapult a Citroën Back to France | The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois
Youtube NMpAE4L7n2Y
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's "Ukraine" not "the Ukraine."


It's a safe bet that was a deliberate addition by comrade subby.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's "Ukraine" not "the Ukraine."


Anyone still doing that at this point is intentionally ignorant
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: aleister_greynight: It's "Ukraine" not "the Ukraine."

It's a safe bet that was a deliberate addition by comrade subby.


Or this
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could put cameras and trackers in the cars, then place them as bait cars near the front lines. When Russians find them and drive them away, send artillery shells flying to where two or more of these cars congregate. Maybe they have 'smart' trackers that could fly suicide drones into the cars from far back on Ukraine's side, so artillery could be used elsewhere. Imagine being able to watch livestreams of Russians driving these cars around, just waiting for when they see the Russians pull into a parking area where there are other cars, army trucks, tanks, and whatever else. Jackpot!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
donate to the International Fellowship of Xians and Jews

/25 4 a perishable box of food
//.04 makes it to the front line
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb Chucklef*ck of arknfaw endørses, gets 💰
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's an efficient win/win/lose solution. The number of drunk drivers are reduced. Vehicles are used to help the war effort. The only loser is the driver who made bad choices.
I like it!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If the citizens of Ukraine are anything like the Ukrainians living here this is just going to lead to more drunk driving
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Dumb Chucklef*ck of arknfaw endørses, gets 💰


Do you need a wellness check? Should we send the paramedics?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is insane.

If there was actually a plan to give cars to Ukraine, the West would be sending those tarmacs and fields full of unsold automobiles. Those cars have already been factored into the corporate losses of the manufacturers, and they are a terrible waste. Ukraine would be able to use those vehicles, at least, for spare parts, or to sell, if they can't use them to drive around.

This is not about supporting Ukraine. It is entirely about confiscating vehicles from poor people. It's dispossession and spite, and that's all. The Ukraine angle is is succeeding, by the look of this thread, in getting voters to support sadism against the poor.

/the West
//the poor
///Ukraine
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This is not about supporting Ukraine. It is entirely about confiscating vehicles from poor people. It's dispossession and spite, and that's all. The Ukraine angle is is succeeding, by the look of this thread, in getting voters to support sadism against the poor.


And likely embittering the poor against supporting the Ukrainians.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: And likely embittering the poor against supporting the Ukrainians.


It's "Ukrainians" not "the Ukrainians". Anyone still... er... uh.... never mind.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I need ammunition, not a ride."
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
he also sells [STUP1D] pills, made from [ground clam shells] from a [far away] [difficult to locate] [waters] in a [indistinguishable] [location]

/FDA hangs hed in shaem
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

monsatano: aleister_greynight: It's "Ukraine" not "the Ukraine."

Anyone still doing that at this point is intentionally ignorant


Or is an orc sympathiser.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.