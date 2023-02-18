 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   North Korea fires long range ballistic missile at Japan, makes direct hit with sworn water enemy Sea of Japan   (bbc.com)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"dong"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Best Korea should sell some of these rockets to Russia. The Norks need money and Russia needs munitions
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
? Did we want it to be successful?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna piss of Godzilla.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: They're gonna piss of Godzilla.


*off
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always the little man with his big toys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
North Korean Squid Game
Youtube SSVbO8ZoTDI



MEAT
 
Dadoody
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I kind of want them to miscalculate and actually hit Japan so that everyone has an excuse to go over there and rearrange some things. 

Gran Torino - Get Off My Lawn _HD
Youtube NelBNtNm8l0
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Always the little man with his big toys
[Fark user image image 645x835]


Trump gave us a 5th panel for that comic.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Alwysadydrmr: They're gonna piss of Godzilla.

*off


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dear north korea, you aren't going to do shiat so shut the fark up. signed the rest of the world.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Strike Japan. Especially with a low yield shiatty terrorist nuke.

See what happens. I'm willing to bet a war of extermination Given how Japan feels
About nukes.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: "...North Korea showed off its massive military might in a parade..."

Sure. But when I try to show off my massive "military might", there's all these cops and an indecent exposure charge.
 
