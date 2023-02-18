 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   Those losers in Massachusetts are the loneliest state, meanwhile the folks in Wisconsin sure know how to throw a rager because they're the drunkest state   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Median, Alcoholism, Alcoholic beverage, Traffic collision, United States, Myocardial infarction, Drink, Alcohol abuse  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 4:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't need this article to tell me that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ric Romero, reporting.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺

DNRTFA
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The writer explored a new term called "hangxiety".

"People sometimes use the word to describe..."
.

No they don't.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in Illinois is laughing for helping them get there.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once again, it explains Ron Johnson....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.