(Boing Boing)   Catalytic converter thief is converted from alive to dead   (boingboing.net) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I almost want to award a Darwin Award here.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man run over and killed while underneath a car, trying to steal a catalytic converter

That's a hard, tough way to make money. The guy must have been exhausted.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man run over and killed while underneath a car, trying to steal a catalytic converter

Oh, and, Carma.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...

Concerning consequences chronicling catalytic converter criminal
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel bad for whoever was driving.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The scumbag thief's family should be billed for the repair, cleaning, detailing of the vehicle.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Again?


Can't happen often enough.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to him yesterday.  The cost of living for zombies has gone up sky high.  A catalytic converter a day, even if you're dead.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What horrible friends.  Jfc.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If we had jobs that paid a living wage + entertainment + retirement + health care, and UBI for those unwilling to work, this wouldn't be a problem.

Also all vehicles should be electric or powered by the meat riding it.

Problem solved.
 
