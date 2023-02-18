 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Sideshow Bob steals 2 luxury cars and soft drinks from an outdoor fridge. How big is that fridge?   (local10.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bart is relieved he doesn't have to deal with him again.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like Latin Carrot Top.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
you dont have to refrigerate your luxury cars but they last longer if you do
 
nyclon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stephen Baldwin let himself go
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: you dont have to refrigerate your luxury cars but they last longer if you do


Well, one of the cars is a BMW 328i, which is only a "Luxury car" if you are a person that looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Strangely, I want a few more details. Did someone leave the key in their Maserati ?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sensing a bit of a bad attitude and some contempt for authority.
 
