 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Caption this idyllic 1950's moment   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Feb 2023 at 1:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 12 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wyle E. Coyote?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Christine II: Nuclear Boogaloo
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wanna race?
To the next continent?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What's a Darwin Award and why do you ask?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Wyle E. Coyote?


The NEEEWWWWWW Pursuer!
Favorable financing and life insurance* terms available!
Visit your local ACME dealer showroom today!

*suggested before testdrive.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Buddy Repperton I got you a suppository!!!!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Young Kim Jong-un heads to his 9th grade gym class. He will not be teased again.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Future the NRA wants.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another quality build from the Corvega Assembly Plant.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigmund Freud was very happy when the office drew up assigned parking spaces.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Protect yourself from the Soviets! Home-based ICBMs now available at your local dealership."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hon, I know what you're thinking. But you just can't go wrong with today's low, low liquid hydrogen prices..."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Curt left for college and Laurie just left him, Steve got angry.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radials Sold Separately
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"0 to 60? Pfft. 0 to Warp 8 in 3.7 seconds!"
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so sick of that phrase. It gets tacked into anything even remotely cool in social media now. Like, in this instance how is it even gangster to have a ICBM juxtaposed over some 50s car? It's not. It's not gangster at all. It's cool, but it's not gangster. Let's leave that phrase in the 90s/early 2000s people.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads./new and improved with voting and same great taste
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car has the weirdest boner.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there goes Ted with his new Plymouth. He's ready to show the Reds whos boss. You go Ted
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Onward ready, Dr. Lizardo!
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, no, no! I said internal combustion. INTERNAL!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't you know it. When you need the stupid lighter, it doesn't work.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Size matters.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Planet Claire: First Contact
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Christ, what an asshole."
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Steve Jackson's earliest inspiration for Car Wars.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"When this sucker hits Mach 8.8, you're gonna see some serious shiat..."

/now with extra-fortified voting goodness!
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's just a prototype. We'll have real flying cars any day now. Promise!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Predecessor to the modern day lifted pickup truck.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's got it all; inarticulate bench seats, eight ashtrays, AM Radio, Surf Green paint, disc brakes, a Pershing nuclear missile, leather interior, and a small pocket for your garage door opener.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Musk's Roadster got nothin' on this!"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're taking our Christmas missile to get it flocked.
 
tnpir
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"YOU'LL NEVER GET ME COPPERS!!!"
 
Skipped 12 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.