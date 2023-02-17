 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   A man with a shotgun walks into a bar. Hold my beer   (kptv.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But if he left it in his car it would have been stolen by a nefarious person with evil plans.
 
robodog
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love the mental image of the patrons grabbing the gun, the bad guy holding on, and the patrons ramming the butt into his face multiple times until a couple of guys can tackle him to the ground. Well done all and I hope the bad guys mug shot has lots of cuts and bruises, it SHOULD hurt to be such an ahole.
 
docsigma
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a beer
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
wonder how many TV's and pool tables are in that hell hole. $10 a drink places exist for a reason.

TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oregon is an open carry state. Gun owner probably can make the case that he was assaulted by hoodlums for exercising his 2nd amendment rights
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Oregon is an open carry state. Gun owner probably can make the case that he was assaulted by hoodlums for exercising his 2nd amendment rights


The Rittenhouse Defense.

If he cries on the witness stand, he has a chance.
 
Grembo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guy that works at the bar came through my store that night and told me about it. He said the guy with the gun had robbed a local business shortly before coming into the bar. Dunno for sure, that's what he said
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I keep telling you all it's a numbers game.  Why is a large group of people supposed to fear one idiot with a gun?

In war solider would rush lines.  And that isn't one shooter.

Jfc.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I keep telling you all it's a numbers game.  Why is a large group of people supposed to fear one idiot with a gun?

In war solider would rush lines.  And that isn't one shooter.

Jfc.


Well, those were certainly words.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
did they take his racoon hat afterward?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I keep telling you all it's a numbers game.  Why is a large group of people supposed to fear one idiot with a gun?

In war solider would rush lines.  And that isn't one shooter.

Jfc.


And he had a ranged weapon in a close-quarters situation against multiple opponents who could come at him from multiple directions. He should have started with the shock-and-awe strategy, and started shooting as soon as he came in through the door.
 
ansius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I keep telling you all it's a numbers game.  Why is a large group of people supposed to fear one idiot with a gun?

In war solider would rush lines.  And that isn't one shooter.

Jfc.


you first.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The sheriff's office said the intent of Michel-Apolinar is not known at this time. It was reported that he was visibly intoxicated.

Visibly intoxicated, the best kind of intoxicated.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But is the shotgun OK?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: But is the shotgun OK?

Deputies arrived the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. The shotgun was recovered.


Yes
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: But is the shotgun OK?


It will probably be joining one of the police departments employees hunting weapon collection.
 
austerity101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Troutdale is like 20 minutes east of downtown Portland.

You don't have to go far to get into Crazytown.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This story might explain why so many of these jerks go to a school to shoot people rather than a bar.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Stop hitting yourself!"
"Stop hitting yourself!"
"Stop hitting yourself!"
"Stop hitting yourself!"
"Stop hitting yourself!"
"Stop hitting yourself!"
 
inner ted
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Troutdale is like 20 minutes east of downtown Portland.

You don't have to go far to get into Crazytown.


you must be new to Portland
 
