(MassLive)   Archaeologists open crypts under Old North Church in Boston, where Paul Revere's famous signal lantern was hung. Nic Cage placed on high alert   (masslive.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but another settlement needs my help.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they just need to find that rotating stone, and spell out R-A-I-L-R-O-A-D.....

//actually, you know what, just put a bookcase in front of that.....
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The team also saw other jewelry and clothing. On one person buried in the crypt, the team saw stockings.
"I think that was the one that we all reacted to the most," said Jane Rousseau, a specialist in human osteology and archaeology. "That really takes home that these are people and they were laid to rest here."
"That really takes home that these are people and they were laid to rest here."

Also, you know, the actual human remains.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the point of a crypt that once closed, live people are suppose to stay out?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skwrl: Yeah, but another settlement needs my help.


Or Tinker Tom wants me to put yet another data collecting device on top of a building.

/You go put it up there yourself!  The last one was full of super mutants!
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One if by land, two if by sea, three if by air, four if by elephant cavalry, five if by ninja assassin, six if by restless undead...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Three lights? They double-crossed me! They're coming by land and sea
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Three lights? They double-crossed me! They're coming by land and sea


There..are...four...lights!
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was Paul Revere the traitor that failed to secure fort something-or-other for Abraham Washington so he could give it to George Lincoln?

History is boooooring...who cares!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wraithstrike: rnatalie: Three lights? They double-crossed me! They're coming by land and sea

There..are...four...lights!


<checks the guide> So, they're coming by chinese balloons?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: Isn't the point of a crypt that once closed, live people are suppose to stay out?


A crypt is loot box you leave for future archaeologists.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
huh. I thought the Chunnel was bigger than that. fricking Elmo.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Wraithstrike: rnatalie: Three lights? They double-crossed me! They're coming by land and sea

There..are...four...lights!

<checks the guide> So, they're coming by chinese balloons?


But Ivanka got trademarks in return for nazi'ing all the balloons from best Korea.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Will there be any tales?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glory made me all synth curious.

/she is definitley heavy
 
fat boy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://tubitv.com/tv-shows/566658/s01-e01-cities-of-the-dead

Series Built on graves
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is three if by T or by Commuter Rail?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: Isn't the point of a crypt that once closed, live people are suppose to stay out?


Necessity is the mother of invention...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, I'll pay attention when Geraldo shows up
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wraithstrike: rnatalie: Three lights? They double-crossed me! They're coming by land and sea

There..are...four...lights!


But, with sufficient "convincing", there could be five...?

/ Chain of Command was THE BEST
// Ronny Coz always plays the arrogant asshat
/// David Warner is an excellent Cardassian.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bslim: Also, you know, the actual human remains.


Like that Horny Toad looky-looing 'round Dealey Plaza who found Jackie's Lost JFK Skull Chunk? That's still my fave US Historical Conspiracy...& I was on "National Treasure"(got to meet Daniel Pearl, the cinematographer of both "Texas Chainsaw Massacres", not the WSJ journo terrorist victim)
https://kenrahn.com/Marsh/Jfk-conspiracy/harperfrag.html
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they'll find where Pickman's model lived

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/ Lovecraft's story The Dream Quest of Unknown Kaddath includes more of the story of Richard Pickman.  Pickman, abandoning his first wife, had married into the family of his model, also known as ghouls.  Ghouls are described as animal like, covered in fur.  So always remember that H.P. Lovecraft is the author of the one of first modern Furry love stories.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Curse of the Wicked Pissed Off Priest, Kid is upon us.  That f*ckin chooch betta not come nea me.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Is three if by T or by Commuter Rail?


Just be sure to avoid Sumner Tunnel on the weekends.

(Tho, it is open this weekend because of the holiday)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Paging bostonguy for thread review....
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

