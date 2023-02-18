 Skip to content
(PA Homepage)   More streetlights invade Pennsyltucky
15
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People are idiots
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was me.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, whoever you are.
 
Pextor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drones.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That looks like an antenna tower.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That looks like an antenna tower.


Y'know what? Shoot the farker down then scream about an alien conspiracy jamming your mobile phone and Sunday TV church.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: That looks like an antenna tower.


It's an antenna tower.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not hard to spot what with the big yellow circles. Odd craft.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ragin' Asian: That looks like an antenna tower.

Y'know what? Shoot the farker down then scream about an alien conspiracy jamming your mobile phone and Sunday TV church.


So help me god, if I cannot get my prayer request in to the 700 Club then someone is going to pay.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've seen those big yellow circles in the sky before.  Next came the probes.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I-Team. Lol. Your blog sucks.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At this point, I think an alien invasion of the planet would improve the situation for most

Fact is, America is a fascist shiathole where violence and poverty run rampant, but life here is way better than life in over half the worlds nations

Now take subjugation to a people who think in planetary terms, not petty nation states and who value science and facts over tribalism - as long as they didn't see us as food, living under subjugation over an advanced race would be a vast improvement over the unsustainable predatory shiathole we live in now
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
it almost like ufo's are real. huh. i am so surprised. every other headline this week. you guys need to wake the fark up
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Ragin' Asian: That looks like an antenna tower.

It's an antenna tower.


We should shoot it down if it is broadcasting Chinese and Russian FauxNews.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stupid balloon stories lead to Pennsylvania Trumpers talking about aliens. We have many special people here.
When I went to get my snow tires put on ,the guy pulled out his cell phone to show me that we have two moons. He filmed it himself with a special filter. I didn't have any idea these people were nuts beforehand.
 
