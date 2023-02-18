 Skip to content
(Reuters)   In case you haven't been paying attention -- and judging by all the balloon and Barney the Dinosaur stories out there, you haven't been -- the death toll from the Turkish earthquake has passed 45,000 with thousands more still missing   (reuters.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's hard to imagine the desperation of rescue workers, who want to move faster, but can't. The situation is absolutely hellish.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
......
I just....that's awful.   I don't even know what more to say.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The death toll is awful, and is going to get worse. But PBS had a great story the other evening that put another perspective on how massive this earthquake was--footage of what had been a flat olive grove that's now divided in two by a huge canyon that wasn't there before. There's pretty awe-inspiring video of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKp9cQwlLoo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Truly hellish

foodfornet.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again with the "you aren't paying enough attention" bit? Subby, seriously, there are easier ways to click-bait without exploiting a horrific tragedy through negging.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: ......
I just....that's awful.   I don't even know what more to say.


This. That number's going to keep going up as rescue & recovery operations continue. It's horrific.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting kind of dusty in here
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only I can fix it!

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about subby, but I have the capacity to pay attention to more than one news item at once. Sometimes even 3!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 days? If they're still trapped after 12 days...it's VERY LIKELY no longer a rescue effort anymore. It's a recovery effort.

/ also....NEVER go into the attic if there is a flood unless you have a way out.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there any balloons found hidden in the rubble?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The death toll is awful, and is going to get worse. But PBS had a great story the other evening that put another perspective on how massive this earthquake was--footage of what had been a flat olive grove that's now divided in two by a huge canyon that wasn't there before. There's pretty awe-inspiring video of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKp9cQwlLoo


That reminded me of the formation of Parícutin.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingReading: I don't know about subby, but I have the capacity to pay attention to more than one news item at once. Sometimes even 3!


Only one thing is allowed to happen at a time.

/Much respect to the people of South Korea and the aid that they gave (and really everyone and anyone who did so).
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Major League reference, nice subby.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby GFY
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While still tragically sizable, Syria's death toll isn't as much because Turkey's cities were packed with crap buildings. I was listening to "From Our Own Correspondent" on the BBC . One of the interviewees said, "The earthquake didn't kill people. Poorly constructed buildings killed people. Additionally, Turkish citizens are furious because Erdogan said, when asked about the devastation, "It's fate."
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot the quotes around "missing".

/i know, aisle seat
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 1.2 Fenway Parks so far for perspective.
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So farking sad.
 
Name_Omitted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The death toll is awful, and is going to get worse. But PBS had a great story the other evening that put another perspective on how massive this earthquake was--footage of what had been a flat olive grove that's now divided in two by a huge canyon that wasn't there before. There's pretty awe-inspiring video of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKp9cQwlLoo


You are right, but as always we need to acknowledge the human part of this disaster.

Here is a picture of the Turkish Chamber of Civil Engineers building:
Fark user imageView Full Size


We can't protect everyone from an earthquake this size, but we do know how to do better when corruption or political will don't overrule engineering.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like the twatter trolls screaming "WHY ISN'T CNN COVERIN THE OHIO MEGAHOLOCOST BIDEN MADE??!?"...

/The thing in Turkey sucks.
// Also the earthquake...
 
Yoeman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The death toll is awful, and is going to get worse. But PBS had a great story the other evening that put another perspective on how massive this earthquake was--footage of what had been a flat olive grove that's now divided in two by a huge canyon that wasn't there before. There's pretty awe-inspiring video of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKp9cQwlLoo


WOW!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Erdogan shrugged
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing the Turks defended God's honor by giving Sweden shiat for not arresting some guy that burned the Quran. Otherwise, God might have actually been angry at them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's the death toll among the construction company bosses?  Had Erdogan been able to fly them to "safety" and take their assets into his private care?
 
Rob4127 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sampoong Department Store, South Korea, 1995: "Only after her rescue Saturday from the rubble of a shopping mall did the young sales clerk learn she had been buried for 16 days." [deseret.com]
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What happened with Barney the Dinosaur?
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What happened with Barney the Dinosaur?


He got AIDS.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: What happened with Barney the Dinosaur?


He was holding on to his Chinese spy balloon when hurricane Ian picked him up and dropped him in Türkiye, where he was found after being buried for 12 days under building 7.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: What's the death toll among the construction company bosses?  Had Erdogan been able to fly them to "safety" and take their assets into his private care?


Last I heard, warrants had been issued. How hard the cops will serve them, I cannot say.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-64615349
 
Name_Omitted [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: While still tragically sizable, Syria's death toll isn't as much because Turkey's cities were packed with crap buildings. I was listening to "From Our Own Correspondent" on the BBC . One of the interviewees said, "The earthquake didn't kill people. Poorly constructed buildings killed people. Additionally, Turkish citizens are furious because Erdogan said, when asked about the devastation, "It's fate."


I think of this a lot.  In Anchorage, we rode out a 7.2 a few years back and, aside from mass PTSD, we were essentially back up and running in under a month.*  Now, we're much smaller in population than Hati or Iran, and most of our buildings are new since the '69 earthquake, but the competitive lack of damage is telling.

Corruption and political expediency kill.

* because we are literally talking about orders of magnitude, this 7.8 earthquake was about 4 times the size of the 7.2 in Alaska
 
DVD
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The death toll is awful, and is going to get worse. But PBS had a great story the other evening that put another perspective on how massive this earthquake was--footage of what had been a flat olive grove that's now divided in two by a huge canyon that wasn't there before. There's pretty awe-inspiring video of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKp9cQwlLoo


_____________________

I had to wonder at first... is this even real?  But yep, the effects of this earthquake on the landscape itself are very, very real.

And 45,000 dead... not counting all the injured, and not yet counting all yet to be found that are still missing.  We're getting into nuclear strike numbers here.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Ragin' Asian: While still tragically sizable, Syria's death toll isn't as much because Turkey's cities were packed with crap buildings. I was listening to "From Our Own Correspondent" on the BBC . One of the interviewees said, "The earthquake didn't kill people. Poorly constructed buildings killed people. Additionally, Turkish citizens are furious because Erdogan said, when asked about the devastation, "It's fate."

I think of this a lot.  In Anchorage, we rode out a 7.2 a few years back and, aside from mass PTSD, we were essentially back up and running in under a month.*  Now, we're much smaller in population than Hati or Iran, and most of our buildings are new since the '69 earthquake, but the competitive lack of damage is telling.

Corruption and political expediency kill.

* because we are literally talking about orders of magnitude, this 7.8 earthquake was about 4 times the size of the 7.2 in Alaska


This. I was in Anchorage for the next-to-last good sized one. I don't think anyone actually died. They had some pretty good fires in Kenai, but that was about it.

/ Also, the Good Friday quake was in 1964.
// Earthquake Park is kind of freaky.
/// Always three.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's probably actually close to a million.  Right now all the recovery efforts using heavy machinery are only taking place in the major cities. Most of the buildings that collapsed there did so in the aftershocks meaning that the majority of the people inside got out before the buildings came down.  Smaller cities are being completely ignored right now except by the survivors who are doing what digging they can by hand.

And the reason more aren't reported missing is because when the entire family and all their neighbors are dead there is nobody left to report them as missing.  And when there is no way to communicate they can't be reported anyway.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let me guess, subby submitted this headline from Turkey, where they are on the ground participating in relief efforts? Or as at least donated some money? Or perhaps has just extended thoughts and prayers?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Follow Florida building codes they said. It'll lead to a boom town of building they said. Cheap multistory buildings and other structures as far as the eye can see.

Which country has the most catastrophic earthquakes, or which has had the most damage and fatalities? Both China and Iran are in seismically active areas, have very long historical records, and have had many catastrophic earthquakes. Turkey is also worth mentioning in this category. From USGS.

Samaritans Purse has set up water purification, desalination, manned tent hospitals with supplies and handles logistics for their continued efforts.
When they leave they'll leave everything behind as a gift.
Big thank you to the doctors, nurses and support teams.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: * because we are literally talking about orders of magnitude, this 7.8 earthquake was about 4 times the size of the 7.2 in Alaska


That's not 4 orders of magnitude.

Orders of magnitude are 10x, which conveniently... so it the richter scale.  8 is 1 order of magnitude higher than 7.  Ten times worse.

Which means 7.8 is not even 1 order of magnitude more.

/4x is nothing to sneeze at, though, don't take this the wrong way.  But you're still wrong.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Only I can fix it!

[i.insider.com image 850x425]


Rent free, dude. Rent free.
 
