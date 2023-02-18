 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It's getting to the point in this country where being bankrupt means you can't spend even $100,000 a month without someone complaining to the media about it. I thought this was America (tag is for Alex)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His monthly outgoings are mainly on taxes,

Well, OK, he should be forced to pay every penny he owes.

childcare,

Well, personally, I think his children would be far better off never seeing, hearing from, or dealing with him in any way ever again. But barring that, being required to financially support them always seems like something he should be required to do.

alimony,

See above, although if the alimony being paid is some bullshiat exorbitant amount it should be scaled way, way back until all victims are fully compensated.

and home repairs.

Fark you. Move out, sell the house, live in a goddamn trailer.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can someone translate this headline into post-coffee English?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jones' biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes,

What the f*ck?  I paid $55,500 in estimated taxes last year and I make waaaaay less than he does.  I need a better accountant I guess.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why have we not sent him to Gitmo to be tortured until he dies, is revived, and dies again?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Can someone translate this headline into post-coffee English?


Damn, they fixed it.  For posterity:

"It's getting to the point in this country were being bankrupt means you can't spent even $100,000 a month without someone complaining to the media about it. I thought this was America"
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Can someone translate this headline into post-covfefe English?


FTFY

/Alex Jones can get farked with a rusty rake
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you overpay on your taxes, do they refund you later?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Jones' biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes,

What the f*ck?  I paid $55,500 in estimated taxes last year and I make waaaaay less than he does.  I need a better accountant I guess.


I presume it's some sort of Hollywood accounting at work. There's no way that InfoWars doesn't do that.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A damning indictment of America is that Alex Jones is still above ground
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair is fair. This is common practice in bankruptcy proceedings. Most of Jones' allowance is going to things like taxes, child support and alimony. This is to make sure he doesn't use this an excuse to stiff Uncle Sam and his exes.

And it will be much less than he normally spends. So consider how well he was living before he killed the golden goose.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Jones' biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes,

What the f*ck?  I paid $55,500 in estimated taxes last year and I make waaaaay less than he does.  I need a better accountant I guess.

I presume it's some sort of Hollywood accounting at work. There's no way that InfoWars doesn't do that.


Or maybe its just that per year != per month.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark him.
He's a POS.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to future news reports of A.Jones giving $5 blowjobs in the alley behind a Denny's so he can buy himself breakfast.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The filings also show that he spends $4,500 a month in total on entertainment, clubs, recreation, newspapers, magazines, and books.

Yeah the fark right. "You spent $1000 on newspapers? Where are they?" "I threw them away". Whatever. That's his fark off money. A $50k a year fark off account that's basically the equivalent income of someone off of their ideal retirement account.

He can fark right off.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being wealthy in Texas and subjected to 1.7-2.1% county property tax on three properties must suck.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: His monthly outgoings are mainly on taxes,

Well, OK, he should be forced to pay every penny he owes.

childcare,

Well, personally, I think his children would be far better off never seeing, hearing from, or dealing with him in any way ever again. But barring that, being required to financially support them always seems like something he should be required to do.

alimony,

See above, although if the alimony being paid is some bullshiat exorbitant amount it should be scaled way, way back until all victims are fully compensated.

and home repairs.

Fark you. Move out, sell the house, live in a goddamn trailer.


He's also spending $4,500 a month on "entertainment". He remarried pretty quickly after the divorce but he's definitely the kind of sleaze to have a couple mistresses or constantly going to strip clubs.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Jones' biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes,

What the f*ck?  I paid $55,500 in estimated taxes last year and I make waaaaay less than he does.  I need a better accountant I guess.

I presume it's some sort of Hollywood accounting at work. There's no way that InfoWars doesn't do that.


Sort of, but not exactly.  Hollywood accounting is when a studio creates a separate corporation for each movie and then charges those corporations extortionary rates.  This isn't media company and media company, but advertisers.  InfoWars main advertiser is Jones' Tiny Weenie Weenie Pills.  And then TWWP's supplier is also owned by Jones and his parents.  So the supplier charges TWWP extortionary rates such that TWWP is perpetually losing money on paper, just barely able to pay InfoWars for the advertising spots.

This is also why he gets to keep making money.  If the court shuts Jones down, he can't earn anything, since the only way to order TWWP is through InfoWars.  If InfoWars is dead, so is TWWP, and then the plaintiffs cannot collect on the judgements.  It's a perverse set-up where he gets to keep going, but then pleads poverty to not pay - but if he was actually impoverished, the plaintiffs would have no way to ever receive any part of the judgement.
 
Broktun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Jones' biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes,

What the f*ck?  I paid $55,500 in estimated taxes last year and I make waaaaay less than he does.  I need a better accountant I guess.


$40K per month.
$480,000  per year
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Imagine owing 1.5B$ for running your mouth.  Expensive speech.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I look forward to future news reports of A.Jones giving $5 blowjobs in the alley behind a Denny's so he can buy himself breakfast.


He'll be able to charge $10 once his teeth are ripped out.
 
Elzar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jeez seems like a lot of people don't understand bankruptcy. I feel gross even saying something that could be  construed as supporting Jones, but income doesn't magically disappear at bankruptcy... am surprised that he didn't lose his houses  - but I guess it could've been that he had little to no equity in them.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Give him enough rope and he will hang himself, again.
 
1funguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Elzar: Jeez seems like a lot of people don't understand bankruptcy. I feel gross even saying something that could be  construed as supporting Jones, but income doesn't magically disappear at bankruptcy... am surprised that he didn't lose his houses  - but I guess it could've been that he had little to no equity in them.


Different states have different bankruptcy laws FWIH. Some let you keep cars, some houses, some wardrobe, etc.  Not familiar with any that leave you destitute, but the wealthy probably have support systems and properties in many states to make sure they aren't wiped out.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
MikeyFuccon: ...consider how well he was living before he killed the golden goose.

I remember a few years ago hearing Alex Jones on Rogan's old podcast where another guest described a search for a fabled lost city expedition that would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to undertake, and Jones repeatedly said "I could fund that. We can do this. I'll rent us boats, planes, whatever."

He's a not very smart guy with no impulse control who has the attention and trust of a bunch of people who sent him literally more money than he knew what to do with. And because he's become situationally accustomed to chartering private jets and being chauffeured from the tarmac to some rented luxury gated compound, he probably thought claiming "only" $4,500 per month for entertainment seemed reasonable.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: His monthly outgoings are mainly on taxes,

Well, OK, he should be forced to pay every penny he owes.

childcare,

Well, personally, I think his children would be far better off never seeing, hearing from, or dealing with him in any way ever again. But barring that, being required to financially support them always seems like something he should be required to do.

alimony,

See above, although if the alimony being paid is some bullshiat exorbitant amount it should be scaled way, way back until all victims are fully compensated.

and home repairs.

Fark you. Move out, sell the house, live in a goddamn trailer.


They aren't even his children. They're "crisis actors". Someone needs to follow him around everywhere telling him that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was the Murika tag broken?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Like with everything else, the rich live in a different world.

Normal person bankruptcy: Lose everything, and leave a black mark on your record for 10 years that makes it very difficult to rent any non-slum apartment, lose the ability to get credit of any kind for 2 years, very high chance of ending up homeless between the two.

Rich person bankruptcy: Lose a small percentage of your wealth, whatever hasn't made it offshore, keep all of your revenue streams, likely be back to where you were in a year or two. Moderate setback at the absolute worst, probably not even that.
 
fat boy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: I look forward to future news reports of A.Jones giving $5 blowjobs in the alley behind a Denny's so he can buy himself breakfast.


If he swallows he won't need breakfast
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

1funguy: Different states have different bankruptcy laws FWIH


States don't oversee bankruptcy, federal courts do
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SiriusClown: pissnmoan: I look forward to future news reports of A.Jones giving $5 blowjobs in the alley behind a Denny's so he can buy himself breakfast.

He'll be able to charge $10 once his teeth are ripped out.


I'd give that a funny....But it's just too gross...
 
xCh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Imagine owing 1.5B$ for running your mouth.  Expensive speech.Well, in his defense he is that big of an asshole that he had to effectively terrorize several families that had just experienced a horrible tragedy. Oh, wait, that's not much of a defense of him, but it is the truth.
 
mr0x
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Jones' biggest monthly outgoings included more than $40,000 on taxes,

What the f*ck?  I paid $55,500 in estimated taxes last year and I make waaaaay less than he does.  I need a better accountant I guess.


Sounds like you're a W2er.
 
tnpir
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We are moving ever-closer to Alex Jones blowing his own head off during his program. I can't wait.
 
