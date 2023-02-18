 Skip to content
(MSN)   Let's add "visiting your newly bought home" to the list of things you can't do while Black   (msn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pigs
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, on the plus side, they didn't shoot him.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??


This. Her house got foreclosed, one of "those" people with more than her buys it, so she squats him.
/is that a word?
//it is now
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??

This. Her house got foreclosed, one of "those" people with more than her buys it, so she squats him.
/is that a word?
//it is now


*more money
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??

This. Her house got foreclosed, one of "those" people with more than her buys it, so she squats him.
/is that a word?
//it is now


Foreclosure court is where it really sinks in just how *easy* it is to get a mortgage in this country.

/"You're a sovereign citizen with prior criminal convictions, an extensive history of suing anyone that comes within five feet of you, and you're asking for a loan based on a fraudulent deed? You're pre-qualified!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now make the officers pay the $300,000.

When I was a federal govie, and promoted to supervisor, we were highly encouraged to obtain insurance coverage in case we were sued. This is necessary in case the government decides to claim you, despite whatever evidence for or against the idea, were not acting in the publics interest and declines to pay for an attorney on your behalf. Yes you, the government minion, need insurance in case you fark up or are just getting railroaded.

Cops have a sweet gig knowing they can do whatever and it will never cost them more than a job, and they'll get rehired in the next town over in no time.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Exile On Beale Street: SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??

This. Her house got foreclosed, one of "those" people with more than her buys it, so she squats him.
/is that a word?
//it is now

Foreclosure court is where it really sinks in just how *easy* it is to get a mortgage in this country.

/"You're a sovereign citizen with prior criminal convictions, an extensive history of suing anyone that comes within five feet of you, and you're asking for a loan based on a fraudulent deed? You're pre-qualified!"



* Offer not valid if you're an immigrant, ask me how I know
 
scrumpox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PG County, home of the wood shampoo
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??

This. Her house got foreclosed, one of "those" people with more than her buys it, so she squats him.
/is that a word?
//it is now


If you go on YouPorn, you'll see "squatting" is very much a real term.
/This is what a friend tells me anyway.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince Georges County shows up on fark a lot. Guy should sell the place and GTFO ASAP
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not at all uncommon. The first time I visited the previous house we purchased, the police arrived and spent 20 minutes taking all of our info and detaining us until someone from the city could verify the house had been sold to me. No one called the cops, a cruiser passing by just saw a non-white couple standing in the front yard and that merited a full response.
They were not rude or abusive like in this case, but the default assumption was people that looked like us were not supposed to be entering a nice house, and they sure as hell were going to hold us until someone told them otherwise.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair-jailed guy should have had his closing papers with him if he hadn't moved in yet. Then the cops would have told the foreclosed person it would be a civil matter (which is how the cops handle this situation usually).
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: Prince Georges County shows up on fark a lot. Guy should sell the place and GTFO ASAP


It's getting better.
At the very least, Jack Johnson is no longer in office, but he screwed the county over long term (like selling properties that had been designated for future schools)

But the subprime mortgage bubble hit the county hard, as about 1/3 of the Maryland foreclosures were in PG (and many to people who should have qualified for regular loans)

It didn't help that it then became the most profitable county in the country for house flippers, and there was a lot of questionable zoning under Marilyn Bland and her cohorts.  And then Mel Franklin and that other guy made two 'at large' county council seats so they continue in power, even though they hit term limits.

Hmm.  Maybe it's not getting better
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The defense's motion described Tubo as "irate and aggressive towards the officers" and said that they "feared a possible assault on their persons." Tubo said he "pleaded" with the officers but was not aggressive."

I hope they at least asked the third-party contractor/witness which version of events is true. I have a guess...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: To be fair-jailed guy should have had his closing papers with him if he hadn't moved in yet. Then the cops would have told the foreclosed person it would be a civil matter (which is how the cops handle this situation usually).


I disagree. He had his driver license with the new address on it, which should have made the cops realize it was a he said/ she said situation, where both sides should be treated the same until the truth is determined.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.


No, it's racism. Americans are racist.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have gone online and checked. Takes 5 minutes tops and if correctly updated it would show the sale of the house to the new owner. Not a guarantee but what's 5 minutes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.


Ya, they're there to clean the house, and mow the grass and things that "those people" should do..
And they better be gone by sunset too...
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: He had his driver license with the new address on it, which should have made the cops realize it was a he said/ she said situation, where both sides should be treated the same until the truth is determined.


Difficulty: White woman. Black Man. America.
/Not hard to do that math
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do cops think they have judicial powers?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the cnut that called the cops in the first place?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??


Seems like false reporting.

/also she probably has a nice little eviction on her record now and is hopefully sleeping in a ditch
 
bigdanc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: SecretAgentWoman: Big question left unanswered: Were there NO repercussions for the former owner for the false allegations and harassment??

This. Her house got foreclosed, one of "those" people with more than her buys it, so she squats him.
/is that a word?
//it is now


PG county, you can't assume it wasn't a black lady, it was Bowie with a deed from the 90s, though, but there is so much tension between black people and Africans in the DC area, those two groups hate each other, sounds like some of that came out when the black officer told the property owner to go back where he came from
 
Sasquach
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

runwiz: Could have gone online and checked. Takes 5 minutes tops and if correctly updated it would show the sale of the house to the new owner. Not a guarantee but what's 5 minutes.


Fark, they could have looked at Zillow and seen the house had been sold recently...and a 1993 deed was meaningless.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.

Ya, they're there to clean the house, and mow the grass and things that "those people" should do..
And they better be gone by sunset too...


You have very clearly never been to Prince Georges co.  It is the wealthiest majority black county in the US.  Every single person in power  from the County executive on down is black.

PG co has had it's share of political corruption though.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.


I think they're the majority?  PG has a super affluent black population either way.  You fark with a black man or woman from there and there's a pretty good chance he's gonna be a lawyer or know one who is happy to mess up your day
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Latest? This is the classic.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.


That is very real. African Americans and Africans new to America can't get along for shiat. Some Afro-American girls I use to work with, talked shiat to me for paying more attention to the African girls than them, but they'll still go to the African girls to get their hair braided.
/We(blacks) know this shiat but never address it
//BTW The African girls wasn't falling for the bullshiat game I was pushing at the time
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To be fair-jailed guy should have had his closing papers with him if he hadn't moved in yet. Then the cops would have told the foreclosed person it would be a civil matter (which is how the cops handle this situation usually).


He purchased the house months earlier, is he supposed to just carry them on his person all that time on the off chance that the previous owner was going to file a false police report?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the police racism is costing you money republicans, how can you call yourselves conservative?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To be fair-jailed guy should have had his closing papers with him if he hadn't moved in yet. Then the cops would have told the foreclosed person it would be a civil matter (which is how the cops handle this situation usually).


Fark. You.

1. I'm guessing you've never purchased a home. My closing papers are a folder about 3 inches thick.

2. This is months after closing. How long are the new owners supposed have those papers with them at all times?

3. To be fair, fark you and the racist cops.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably called by this guy.
sites.google.comView Full Size

It was a simple mistake!  It's confusing when certain types of new neighbors move in.  How about I have the HOA write you a check for your house and you can live somewhere more suitable?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

runwiz: Could have gone online and checked. Takes 5 minutes tops and if correctly updated it would show the sale of the house to the new owner. Not a guarantee but what's 5 minutes.


The contractor did. After the owner had his real estate agent e-mail the deed. The cops didn't believe them.

"The contractors at one point also tried to show officers online records that listed Tubo as the owner, but the police told them to leave the house too, Tubo said."
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.

No, it's racism. Americans are racist.


Why not both?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bigdanc: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.

I think they're the majority?  PG has a super affluent black population either way.  You fark with a black man or woman from there and there's a pretty good chance he's gonna be a lawyer or know one who is happy to mess up your day


Big time majority (like 63%), according to the wiki.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The former owner of the property, claiming to still be the owner, had called the police on Tubo for trespassing.

I wish they had gone into more detail on the previous owner. It doesn't sound like she still lived in the house, so how did she even know the guy was there? Does she live nearby? Did she just happen to be in the neighborhood? And why wasn't there any charges brought against her for filing a false police report?

Was she just crazy? Or somehow unaware that the house was no longer hers? Not only had the house been foreclosed on, which takes a few months to complete, but it had been months since the new owner purchased it, so how the hell are they still under the impression that the house is still theirs? Way too many questions left unanswered.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: To be fair-jailed guy should have had his closing papers with him if he hadn't moved in yet. Then the cops would have told the foreclosed person it would be a civil matter (which is how the cops handle this situation usually).


"To be fair..." is the new "I'm not racist, but...", where everything that follows it is guaranteed to be not only unfair and but also completely unreasonable.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Mr. Shabooboo: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The officers were "verbally abusive," and one, who is African American, told him that he should "go back to wherever he came from," said Tubo, a 60-year-old federal government security contractor who is originally from Nigeria.
.

This sounds more like xenophobia than it does racism. Cop heard the accent and decided to mouth off.

It's not like black people are an uncommon sight in and around Prince George County.

Ya, they're there to clean the house, and mow the grass and things that "those people" should do..
And they better be gone by sunset too...

You have very clearly never been to Prince Georges co.  It is the wealthiest majority black county in the US.  Every single person in power  from the County executive on down is black.

PG co has had it's share of political corruption though.


Actually I have may times..But when I lived in that area I was just a kid and didn't really pay attention
to that sort of stuff...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That is very real. African Americans and Africans new to America can't get along for shiat


I've heard a little something about that. Can't say I understand where the bad blood comes from though.
 
