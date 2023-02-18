 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Massachusetts is the loneliest state in America. Makes sense when your closest friends are Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire   (cbsnews.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to think it's not loneliest but the most cheaters.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: I'd like to think it's not loneliest but the most cheaters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: johnny_vegas: I'd like to think it's not loneliest but the most cheaters.

[Fark user image image 325x252]


To be fair, most of my relatives there live in Cambridge
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't get it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: I don't get it.


Massachusetts is Manhattan, and Rhode Island is New Jersey?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, there *IS* a reason they're called "Massholes"
 
Thoreny
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah but their best buds Maine are only a stone's throw away.

So they got that going for them.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait. Where's that Canadian girl friend?
 
Thoreny
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Wait. Where's that Canadian girl friend?


Which one, the French or the English?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Yeah but their best buds Maine are only a stone's throw away.

So they got that going for them.


Nah, they split up.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is anyone REALLY friends with Rhode Island? Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me
down BMW to High School..
 
Thoreny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Thoreny: Yeah but their best buds Maine are only a stone's throw away.

So they got that going for them.

Nah, they split up.


That was forever ago. They've been good friends since then.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh.  You'd think Hawaii would be the loneliest.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"one study"..."which states were googling popular dating apps"

This was really, really reaching, even by local news filler-story standards.  Something tells me people under the age of 45 are not googling "tinder" when they want to use tinder (or bumble, or hinge, or whatever)  They just install it and use it.  Also, I think you'll find a huge proportion of the young single people in Mass. already have the apps installed if they're single.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So they're trying to gauge a states loneliness based upon the usage of dating apps over Valentines day
That is a completely broken unscientific methodology
 
Thoreny
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: So they're trying to gauge a states loneliness based upon the usage of dating apps over Valentines day
That is a completely broken unscientific methodology


So is religion, but we still take it seriously.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Plight of the masshole?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Is anyone REALLY friends with Rhode Island? Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me
down BMW to High School..


I realize this is a joke, but as one who lives in Rhode Island now, I'm struck by how friendly everyone is. Although because of my Texas accent, I'm often met with a weird sense of bemusement: "Wait a sec...you moved to Rhode Island? On purpose?"
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'd like to think it's not loneliest but the most cheaters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Mr. Shabooboo: Is anyone REALLY friends with Rhode Island? Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me
down BMW to High School..

I realize this is a joke, but as one who lives in Rhode Island now, I'm struck by how friendly everyone is. Although because of my Texas accent, I'm often met with a weird sense of bemusement: "Wait a sec...you moved to Rhode Island? On purpose?"


Witness protection is always a good answer.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me down BMW to High School..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Huh.  You'd think Hawaii would be the loneliest.


I don't ever think I'd be alone on a surf and sun island. And I am not a pretty lad.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mr. Shabooboo: Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me down BMW to High School..

[Fark user image image 480x360]


Rory was a trust fund kid. Prove me wrong
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
250,000 college students move in, single newly employed job seekers come for the biotech wealth, the cold weather sets in, it's expensive to live here and go out a lot, the delusional 6's are out and about and think they're a 10 and will accept nothing less than a 12.

The "study" methods were terrible and the actual studies have Massachusetts in the middle of the US, but sure, you could agree the demographics make it ripe for the dating app cycle.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A major problem is that frustrated women have to be in by 12 o'clock.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Mr. Shabooboo: Is anyone REALLY friends with Rhode Island? Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me
down BMW to High School..

I realize this is a joke, but as one who lives in Rhode Island now, I'm struck by how friendly everyone is. Although because of my Texas accent, I'm often met with a weird sense of bemusement: "Wait a sec...you moved to Rhode Island? On purpose?"

Witness protection is always a good answer.


Moving *to* a mob state?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: 250,000 college students move in, single newly employed job seekers come for the biotech wealth, the cold weather sets in, it's expensive to live here and go out a lot, the delusional 6's are out and about and think they're a 10 and will accept nothing less than a 12.

The "study" methods were terrible and the actual studies have Massachusetts in the middle of the US, but sure, you could agree the demographics make it ripe for the dating app cycle.


Another thing I've noticed is that people don't "make friends" here, they "network".  People are only interested in you socially if they think you can do something or provide something for them.  Transactional "friendships".
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "one study"..."which states were googling popular dating apps"

This was really, really reaching, even by local news filler-story standards.  Something tells me people under the age of 45 are not googling "tinder" when they want to use tinder (or bumble, or hinge, or whatever)  They just install it and use it.  Also, I think you'll find a huge proportion of the young single people in Mass. already have the apps installed if they're single.


If that's all they're doing I'd say Massachussets has more poly and non monogamous relationships. Those people are on the dating apps too.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Mr. Shabooboo: Is anyone REALLY friends with Rhode Island? Connecticut is like the rich kid that drives his dads hand me
down BMW to High School..

I realize this is a joke, but as one who lives in Rhode Island now, I'm struck by how friendly everyone is. Although because of my Texas accent, I'm often met with a weird sense of bemusement: "Wait a sec...you moved to Rhode Island? On purpose?"


I like Rhode Island! The fam and I are going back to Bristol for July 4th this summer.
 
