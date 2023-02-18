 Skip to content
(NYPost) Walking in the Big Crapple is tracking turd-related pathogens into your home (nypost.com)
    Obvious, Feces, Upper East Side, Bacteria, Puddle, Carpet, Research, Health, Disease  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
outdoor shoes inside is gross AF.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As someone who used to have to walk under the RSD overpass  on the UWS to do some gym classes - you're lucky if it's only shiat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New York City is f*cking dirty and smells like trash
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Greening NYP articles gets shiat pathogens tracked into Fark.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Am epidemiologist once said "the earth is covered in a very thin layer of feces and it's okay."
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you have a bathroom in your house?

Is it in a completely separate room from all other rooms, including the rest of the bathroom, from the rest of your house?

Then congratulations!  You have turd-related pathogens in your home.

Mythbusters Toothbrush Fecal Matter
Youtube nb-_KRh8asM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Do you have a bathroom in your house?

Is it in a completely separate room from all other rooms, including the rest of the bathroom, from the rest of your house?

Then congratulations!  You have turd-related pathogens in your home.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nb-_KRh8asM]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Greening NYP articles gets shiat pathogens tracked into Fark.


just read about halfway through and you'll find out how it's due to willful deliberate actions by biden and democrats to force ruinous tyrannical government regulations onto job creators, specifically to create a cycle of poverty for democrats to exploit for votes.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't imagine living in one of the most densely-populated cities in the US, knowing what it smells like there when it's above 40 degrees, and not already knowing everything is covered in bacteria and shiat. Big city dwellers are noseblind to it, but every one I've been to always smells fetid everywhere. Dense population + antique plumbing & water treatment not meant to handle that amount of shiat + a corrupt & inefficient sanitation dept that leaves trash festering on the street for weeks to months + heavily-polluted urban waterways  = shiat-covered everything. You can have it, and I'll burn all my outerwear after I visit.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: outdoor shoes inside is gross AF.


True.  It doesn't matter if it is human and dog shiat in cities, cow and horse shiat in rural areas, or benzenes and solvents and radioactive dust in the oilfields, there are a lot of things that get dragged in.

But I'm lazy, so I just make a habit of never dropping stuff.  Anything that falls on the floor immediately goes in the dirty clothes sorter, dishwasher (after being rinsed), or garbage can.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: Do you have a bathroom in your house?

Is it in a completely separate room from all other rooms, including the rest of the bathroom, from the rest of your house?

Then congratulations!  You have turd-related pathogens in your home.

[YouTube video: Mythbusters Toothbrush Fecal Matter]


Most studies I've read on the subject found as much in the kitchen as the bathroom, full water closet or not.

The real Tl;Dr is biological life is gross.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: jso2897: Greening NYP articles gets shiat pathogens tracked into Fark.

just read about halfway through and you'll find out how it's due to willful deliberate actions by biden and democrats to force ruinous tyrannical government regulations onto job creators, specifically to create a cycle of poverty for democrats to exploit for votes.


You've been getting high on your own supply again.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: New York City is f*cking dirty and smells like trash


Oh, you forgot we have a real issue with airborne aids too.


Stay away tourists.  Stay far away!
 
