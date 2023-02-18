 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Because receding waters are revealing all the junk Arizonans leave behind, a man was reunited with the beloved speedboat he wrecked 46 years ago   (thehill.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fab Rats took one out of Lake Powell, got it running, and put it back on the water.  Found the original owners too.  
Sunken Boat At Bottom of Lake Powell Emerges After 30 Years
Youtube LqesgLNUe4Q
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh good, now they know who to bill for hauling that junk away.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again ? Seems to happen alot lately .
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Again ? Seems to happen alot lately .



I thought this was a repeat, but it is actually a second occurrence.  Scary.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool, cool. Now pick up your farking trash, litterbug.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: RottenEggs: Again ? Seems to happen alot lately .


I thought this was a repeat, but it is actually a second occurrence.  Scary.


No, it's the same boat and same guy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"After days of searching, Nexstar's KLAS was able to track down Buckalew, now 82 and retired, living in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, with his wife, Virginia.
On Tuesday, Nexstar's KLAS was there when Buckalew was reunited with the boat he crashed 46 years ago."

This is what "news" organizations consider worthwhile.
 
