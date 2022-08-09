 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 360 of WW3: There's going to be a speech duel. On the same day as Putin's "victory" speech next Tuesday, President Joe Biden will be "messaging" his Russian counterpart when he speaks in Warsaw. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark Badges. I know very little about them. The subject is, apparently, a mysterious topic, as there is little information available about where they come from and the circumstances of their bestowment. A google search reveals little, except some examples of past badges.

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fark+Badges

Anyway, it occurred to me that if any thread(s) deserved a badge, it is the WW3 Ukrainian war threads. And, of course, there is a need for an award badge to mark the winner of the Orc war anniversary casualty count. So I ripped off a sample of artwork from past Fark badges, and applied my absolutely sucky design skills in Excel to creating two badges that Farkers can copy and display on their Fark account pages.

The first badge is for participation in these threads. The decision as to whether each individual Farker has participated sufficiently in these threads I leave up to each individual Farker. You know who you are. Herewith, therefore, is the Fark Ukrainian War Thread participation badge. If you think you qualify, give a shiat, and don't mind the sucky design, please feel free to immediately copy it to your account page:


Fark user imageView Full Size


The second badge, with much the same problems as the above, is to be awarded to the winner of the casualty count contest. It will be awarded in the 24th of the month. Here it is:

Fark user imageView Full Size

The winner, of course, can display both badges on their account page. Contest status below:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And now for the stats (next post):
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I donated to Razom for Ukraine last month. Can't believe this shiat is still going on nearly a year later.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]


How has the weather been? I wonder how many more succumbed to the elements.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

redbucket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only tangentially related, but I'll never understand some old rich people's desire for power and legacy (i.e. Putin). Give me a ten million and I'll happily vanish into a permanent vacation traveling to temperate beaches and urban culture centers for the rest of my days.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
54-та окрема механізована бригада імені гетьмана Івана Мазепи 🇺🇦🖤💪🏼 за допомогою аеророзвідки знищує російський склад із боєприпасами 💥💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/ueaNYp7yZd
- Illya Ayzin (@Illya_Ayzin) February 18, 2023

translation: boom

OK actual translation: The 54th separate mechanized brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa 🇺🇦🖤💪🏼 destroys a Russian warehouse with ammunition with the help of aerial reconnaissance 💥💣🔥
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xaxor: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 841x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x261]

How has the weather been? I wonder how many more succumbed to the elements.


Good question. Wasn't there someone doing weather updates in these threads a while back?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thomas Theiner did a thread about rifled v. smoothbore barrels/spin stabilized v. fin stabilized ammo (Thread Reader link).  I think the concepts he covers in it are pretty well known to the thread regulars by this point, but damn this picture of an artillery shell in flight where you can see the grooves the barrel made in the driving band is cool:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
.


I've got another one of my war update thingies for you folks here in another post, once I shoe-horn it into the editor.

I have to apologize in advance for its length, I took too long between updates, I've been pulled several directions.


Also, kind of wanted to do a completish one, I don't know how regular I'll continue to be with them.


My passport came.


I've got a few more things to sell off, and a few things to tuck away in storage, then I buy a plane ticket to Warsaw.


I wonder if I'll be able to sleep much the next few weeks.

I'll try and keep my substack updated and drop in here too. I may just be posted to 12 hour shifts at a regular hospital, so I might have enough time to stay on top of the overall progress of the war. At the very least, I'll likely revert to writing about my experiences working in medicine (now, in exiting new locales!), sometimes, there isn't time though.


.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, this is the earliest I've ever gotten into one of these BY FAR... My sleep schedule is seriously farked up.

Not as farked up as another over-1000 dead orcs day with squat for equipment blowed up though.

Are they actually for real running out of parts in rotting Soviet warehouses where they can cobble not-stolen things from N vehicles into one functioning one? At last?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org

Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ooh here's something i found funny, not really war related.

When i looked at Twitter earlier it tells me i gotta pay money for 2fa.
The shiat?



Serious question for tech journalists.

Has there ever been a time in the past when *reducing* security was part of a social media app strategy?
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) February 18, 2023
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gave you a Valentines gift?):

Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Juc: Ooh here's something i found funny, not really war related.

When i looked at Twitter earlier it tells me i gotta pay money for 2fa.
The shiat?

Serious question for tech journalists.

Has there ever been a time in the past when *reducing* security was part of a social media app strategy?
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) February 18, 2023



Got the same message - either turn it off by March 19th or get that twitter blue thing.  So I'll turn it off on the 18th unless he gets his head out of his ass by then and reverses course.
 
