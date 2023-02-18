 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   How dating trends differ across Europe. When you take a trip to Amsterdam, you will have to learn the safe word Fluggaenkoechicebolsen   (euronews.com) divider line
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stereotypes are fun!
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next vacation spot: Iceland! I understand the women are beautiful and also drink a lot.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that Italy doesn't need an explanation.  I guess no one dates there.   LOL
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Stereotypes are fun!


Amsterdam is the only city I've been to with a centralized prostitution section of the city.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I love that Italy doesn't need an explanation.  I guess no one dates there.   LOL


Wait until raerae1980 gets there?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnphantom: BafflerMeal: Stereotypes are fun!

Amsterdam is the only city I've been to with a centralized prostitution section of the city.


Every mid level and up German city has one. And a lot of Western European capital cities have them as well.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd scuttle my yacht in that Marina, if you know what I mean.

/More at reasonably sized sailboat
//But not a dinghy
///Three
 
austerity101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sex first, relationship after seems to be exactly what I'm experiencing right now. Honestly it seems a better way to go than hoping that the sex you eventually have works okay.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Next vacation spot: Iceland! I understand the women are beautiful and also drink a lot.


The funny thing about Iceland is that the population comes in two forms: beautiful, statuesque people and squat trollish types. My theory is there is not much interbreeding between them so they've separated into these two distinct forms
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: raerae1980: I love that Italy doesn't need an explanation.  I guess no one dates there.   LOL

Wait until raerae1980 gets there?


F* ck no!  Im already married.  😄
 
dbrunker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't it spelled Fluggaenkoecchicebolsen?
 
austerity101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: hegelsghost: Next vacation spot: Iceland! I understand the women are beautiful and also drink a lot.

The funny thing about Iceland is that the population comes in two forms: beautiful, statuesque people and squat trollish types. My theory is there is not much interbreeding between them so they've separated into these two distinct forms


Have one of the trolls bathed and sent to my chambers!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: TheDirtyNacho: hegelsghost: Next vacation spot: Iceland! I understand the women are beautiful and also drink a lot.

The funny thing about Iceland is that the population comes in two forms: beautiful, statuesque people and squat trollish types. My theory is there is not much interbreeding between them so they've separated into these two distinct forms

Have one of the trolls bathed and sent to my chambers!


Username checks out.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Isn't it spelled Fluggaenkoecchicebolsen?


Pretty sure it's flüggåәnkб€čhiœßølįên.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: Sex first, relationship after seems to be exactly what I'm experiencing right now. Honestly it seems a better way to go than hoping that the sex you eventually have works okay.


Yep.  Make sure you're compatible in this area before you get emotionally invested.

You can fix/tolerate a lot of things, but someone who is terrible in bed isn't one of em.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Next vacation spot: Iceland! I understand the women are beautiful and also drink a lot.


And they know how to handle a spear, if you know what I mean....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrMaturin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Stereotypes are fun!


Welcome to Fark!
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: BafflerMeal: Stereotypes are fun!

Amsterdam is the only city I've been to with a centralized prostitution section of the city.


"...Amsterdam is the only city I've been to with a centralized prostitution section of the city..."

Amsterdam is the only city I've been to with a SANCTIONEDcentralized prostitution section of the city.

/ ftfy
 
