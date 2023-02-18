 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   A new film explores the problematic history of "Surf Nazis". This puts Val Kilmer's skeet surfing in a whole new light   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
51
    More: Strange, Jews, Film, Nazism, Surfing, Film festival, Antisemitism, Documentary film, University of Southern California  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When they shoot the curl, they really shoot the curl.
Top Secret - Soundtrack - Skeet surfing - cancion completa
Youtube OoDYjJ2jmHc
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
first wave
Subby's mom!
second wave
Subby's mom!

/got nothin'
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just wait until they start looking into Grammer Nazis.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't they already make this documentary?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]


A summary.

Surf Nazis Must Die - Good Bad Flicks Episode 60
Youtube zlNiMQiRAJA
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nick Rivers fought the Nazis.
He's a front-line intruding, tic-tac-toe winning, Macy's shopping, nice to your mama, indispensable goddamb American heroe.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image image 850x1329]


If you put "cult" on your poster as a marketing gimmick, it's not a cult.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]


Is it ironic the guy is using an Uzi?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You rang?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, since white supremacists picked up or appropriated a hobby from back in the day, it must glorify the concepts and tenets of white supremacy and it should be abandoned ASAP?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image image 850x1329]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/shakes Leroy's Mama's fist at arriving too late
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Let me guess, since white supremacists picked up or appropriated a hobby from back in the day, it must glorify the concepts and tenets of white supremacy and it should be abandoned ASAP?


Let me guess, you DRTFA and immediately decided to shiatpost because someone used the "N" word on Fark.

/Only WE can use that word!!!!
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image image 850x1329]

[Fark user image 425x239]
/shakes Leroy's Mama's fist at arriving too late


Hey, don't disrespect Leroy's Mama. She all woman.

//WHO RULES THE BEACHES?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gerry don't surf!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's impossible to remove Nazi symbols from their Nazi meaning.  I don't care that somewhere in thailand there's a Hitler Cafe owned and attended by a culture that historically didn't know about the holocaust.  They sure as hell know now.  Believe me, if some skull image that's on my skateboard ends up being adopted as the new icon of the alt-reich, I'm sure as hell getting rid of it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a kid I didn't get the Elvis movie part of "Top Secret!" but it was still funny as hell. It was no "Airplane!" but what is.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Let me guess, since white supremacists picked up or appropriated a hobby from back in the day, it must glorify the concepts and tenets of white supremacy and it should be abandoned ASAP?


Or if you dealt with racist they couldn't do that. So in the end it's your fault.  So hahaha.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image image 850x1329]


Just as an aside, Troma is coming out with a movie that's basically a remake of Heathers, with the main characters killing off a bunch of maga-types, and right-wingers are freaking out. They never figured out that Troma's general political view has always been anti-conservative.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Having been a part of surfing for a period (in the past) of 15+ years, this is utter horse shiat.

There was a guy in the 1960's, Miki Dora, who was highly anti-social and put a swastika on his surfboard.  Later he moved to South Africa and "was an ardent supporter of Apartheid".  Shocker.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: It's impossible to remove Nazi symbols from their Nazi meaning.  I don't care that somewhere in thailand there's a Hitler Cafe owned and attended by a culture that historically didn't know about the holocaust.  They sure as hell know now.  Believe me, if some skull image that's on my skateboard ends up being adopted as the new icon of the alt-reich, I'm sure as hell getting rid of it.


It's cool how you let fascists define your life.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Just as an aside, Troma is coming out with a movie that's basically a remake of Heathers, with the main characters killing off a bunch of maga-types, and right-wingers are freaking out. They never figured out that Troma's general political view has always been anti-conservative.


YES PLEASE
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So then there was Springtime for Hitler.   And there is an entire album just for surfers.

Matzo Ball Soup - Cantor Doug Cotler
Youtube qEAbKXEau1k
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Glorious Golden Ass: It's impossible to remove Nazi symbols from their Nazi meaning.  I don't care that somewhere in thailand there's a Hitler Cafe owned and attended by a culture that historically didn't know about the holocaust.  They sure as hell know now.  Believe me, if some skull image that's on my skateboard ends up being adopted as the new icon of the alt-reich, I'm sure as hell getting rid of it.

It's cool how you let fascists define your life.


What hate imagery you want to help make cool?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Tyrone Slothrop: Glorious Golden Ass: It's impossible to remove Nazi symbols from their Nazi meaning.  I don't care that somewhere in thailand there's a Hitler Cafe owned and attended by a culture that historically didn't know about the holocaust.  They sure as hell know now.  Believe me, if some skull image that's on my skateboard ends up being adopted as the new icon of the alt-reich, I'm sure as hell getting rid of it.

It's cool how you let fascists define your life.

What hate imagery you want to help make cool?


Crucifixes.
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Glorious Golden Ass: It's impossible to remove Nazi symbols from their Nazi meaning.  I don't care that somewhere in thailand there's a Hitler Cafe owned and attended by a culture that historically didn't know about the holocaust.  They sure as hell know now.  Believe me, if some skull image that's on my skateboard ends up being adopted as the new icon of the alt-reich, I'm sure as hell getting rid of it.

It's cool how you let fascists define your life.


So your house is covered in swastikas or something?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Having been a part of surfing for a period (in the past) of 15+ years, this is utter horse shiat.

There was a guy in the 1960's, Miki Dora, who was highly anti-social and put a swastika on his surfboard.  Later he moved to South Africa and "was an ardent supporter of Apartheid".  Shocker.


Well that settles it then, everybody. This dude's been doing a thing since 2008. Sounds like a comprehensive and exhaustive knowledge base to me.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
reality

New film explores surfing's humanities' problematic history.

Basically everything that falls out of "humans" will have whatever humans have going on.
surfing is just a sub set of humans, duh it has the human stuff going on there, and speaking as if some do and some do not, is the biggest lie we ever tell.
 
austerity101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've heard all the predictable excuses for this stuff, like that the swastika was an ancient Sanskrit symbol," he wrote in The Times. "Putting a swastika on something to anger people means you know that it angers them and very likely why."

This seems salient, especially given the nonsense surrounding the OK symbol and whatnot.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]


That very movie was shown on Fark Movie Night awhile back.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It does seem like every time a group of people or a band uses Nazi imagery ironically, it turns out they really weren't all that ironic about it at all.

/that, or they completely abandon the imagery once they can no longer get away with trying to justify it as ironic.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]

That very movie was shown on Fark Movie Night awhile back.


Fark has movie nights?

/ I'm serious
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: It does seem like every time a group of people or a band uses Nazi imagery ironically, it turns out they really weren't all that ironic about it at all.


You mean they weren't actually joking?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bostonguy: austerity101: It does seem like every time a group of people or a band uses Nazi imagery ironically, it turns out they really weren't all that ironic about it at all.

You mean they weren't actually joking?


It's "magic symbol that generates outrage".  Nobody under 50 can tell you about WW2 anymore.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

noitsnot: bostonguy: austerity101: It does seem like every time a group of people or a band uses Nazi imagery ironically, it turns out they really weren't all that ironic about it at all.

You mean they weren't actually joking?

It's "magic symbol that generates outrage".  Nobody under 50 can tell you about WW2 anymore.


The older I get, the more likely actual historians try to redefine it as one big giant war w/ a break in the middle, instead of WW1 and WW2.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]

Is it ironic the guy is using an Uzi?


The quintessential 80s gun.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trocadero: The older I get, the more likely actual historians try to redefine it as one big giant war w/ a break in the middle, instead of WW1 and WW2.


That's been a thing for a while. Many are calling it the Second Thirty Years' War.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Creepy Lurker Guy: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]

That very movie was shown on Fark Movie Night awhile back.

Fark has movie nights?

/ I'm serious


Yes.  It started during lockdown, when it happened regularly.  Now, it's pretty sporadic.  The most recent one was last December when we watched The Star Wars Holiday Special.  Drew chooses something public-domain off of YouTube.  In the past we've watched bizarre training films from the 1950s, or houses being blown up by atomic bombs from DOE films.
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image image 850x1329]

Just as an aside, Troma is coming out with a movie that's basically a remake of Heathers, with the main characters killing off a bunch of maga-types, and right-wingers are freaking out. They never figured out that Troma's general political view has always been anti-conservative.


I guess they never actually watched a Troma film.
When you build a studio on talent like Trey Parker/Matt Stone, Samuel L Jackson, Billy Bob Thornton, etc. you are simply not getting particularly reverent or sympathetic portrayals of American culture.
Troma kinda don't bother trying to hide the fact they like winding up conservatives for fun.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Trocadero: noitsnot: bostonguy: austerity101: It does seem like every time a group of people or a band uses Nazi imagery ironically, it turns out they really weren't all that ironic about it at all.

You mean they weren't actually joking?

It's "magic symbol that generates outrage".  Nobody under 50 can tell you about WW2 anymore.

The older I get, the more likely actual historians try to redefine it as one big giant war w/ a break in the middle, instead of WW1 and WW2.


Can't a case be made that sanctions reignited the big war?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait till you find about the smurf nazis.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Growing up in southern california, I can attest that there were a lot of straight up racist nazis in the surfer, punk, and skateboarder communities. Of course, there were also a lot of left wing socialists permeating those same communities too. Come to think of it, you can say the same thing about any subculture where a lot of young suburban males hang out, be it comic fandom, anime fans, soccer fans, etc.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: RolandTGunner: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]

Is it ironic the guy is using an Uzi?

The quintessential 80s gun.


The Monterey Park shooter used a MAC 10. Lots of experts quoted "that's a show gun, it was never as effective as it claimed, but it looked good in movies and TV, so they sold a lot of them."
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Alternate take: Privileged white kid finds out that racists love his hobby, so he makes a documentary movie to proves his wokeness.

Pro tip: Nobody wants to see a documentary movie with a guy talking about his bar mitzvah at a surf museum. (Where's Larry David when we need him?)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm waiting to see the Asian Pacific folks chime in on the cultural appropriation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Waves Apart" made its global debut at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Funny. Santa Barbara is still full of Nazis, with a single batshiat newspaper.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Man On A Mission: Didn't they already make this documentary?

[Fark user image 850x1329]

Is it ironic the guy is using an Uzi?


Nazis are obsessed with taking symbols of other cultures for their own.
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This thread is problematic.

/you heard this in your head with vocal fry.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Growing up in southern california, I can attest that there were a lot of straight up racist nazis in the surfer, punk, and skateboarder communities. Of course, there were also a lot of left wing socialists permeating those same communities too. Come to think of it, you can say the same thing about any subculture where a lot of young suburban males hang out, be it comic fandom, anime fans, soccer fans, etc.


I would go along with the idea that swastikas were somewhat big with the punk scene, and there was crossover between punks and skaters and surfers.

And, as with every pursuit, there are 'scenesters' who just want the cred.  You look at the people actually out doing the thing, they aren't festooned with representative crap the way the scenesters are.
 
