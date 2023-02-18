 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) Today in "I can't believe it's not Mad Libs": 'Cunning' fake priest accused of swindling MILLIONS from churches to buy 'premium llamas'
    United States, Christian Church, Law, Ordination, Imposter Ryan Scott, Baptism  
23 Comments
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
once you try premium you'll never go back to regular.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: once you try premium you'll never go back to regular.


Regular healing llamas make you feel ok but premium healing llamas make you feel great.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol fake priest.  That's like a fake fortune teller.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a mad lib might look like:

Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a Buddhist priest?  I mean, who wouldn't want a genuine lama llama?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get to be a fake priest?

I'm still surprised people pay for water in bottles.

Wonder when we are gonna start thinking for ourselves instead of following influencers.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He moves in, gives them warm fuzzies, takes their money, enriches himself, then moves on. And this is different than most of them how?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, the llamas you get from Aldi are just as good as 'premium' llamas. Often store band and name brand llamas come from the exact same place and are the exact same quality. You're just paying for the name.

/but fark you, mom, Sam's Choice cola is NOT just as good as Coke.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: How do you get to be a fake priest?

I'm still surprised people pay for water in bottles.

Wonder when we are gonna start thinking for ourselves instead of following influencers.


Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God! Not another George Santos story!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the magical llamas perform 2 miracles they're eligible for Sainthood.  Out of curiosity I might pay one visit to the Church of Saint Carl the Healthinator

/Caaaarrrrllll
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who *else* likes premium llamas?
/hint: I am Groot
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why be fake when you can be a universal life minister for free.  You can even get a doctorate if you answer a multiple choice quiz.  I lost. my card, but did "use" it to officiate at a wedding once.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All priests are 'fake' as are all religions.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: All priests are 'fake'


Tell that to little Johnny with the scars that will never heal.  Priests are very real and coming for your children.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here is the Vice video link, in case two paragraphs of information scattered across 18 pages of ridiculous come-ons from the Mirror did not manage to satiate your curiosity.

https://video.vice.com/en_uk/video/the-fake-priest-accused-of-swindling-millions/6322fba1c23f46319f3e4ae3

I really don't understand why we have laws about who can call themselves a priest. Separation of church and state and all.  They want unfettered freedom from taxation, they don't get to burn taxpayer money to protect their brand. And just what, exactly, do you call a fraudster in a fraudulent industry?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Llamas supplied by Llama Fresh Farms...
 
austerity101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He moves in, gives them warm fuzzies, takes their money, enriches himself, then moves on. And this is different than most of them how?


Eh, that's more of a Protestant/megachurch thing. Most of the priests I've known in my life have been pretty poor.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: And just what, exactly, do you call a fraudster in a fraudulent industry?


Senior VP of marketing.
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Swindling stupid religious people? Buying pets? Sounds good to me.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Why be fake when you can be a universal life minister for free.  You can even get a doctorate if you answer a multiple choice quiz.  I lost. my card, but did "use" it to officiate at a wedding once.


For free! For free. For goodness' sake. You know that's worth what you paid for it. Now, I must have spent at least $10 to become an ordained minister in the Church of the Subgenius. Praise Bob!

Got the ordained minister card in my wallet, too, mm hmm. Yes, sir. Uh huh.

So, when I tell people that I am an ordained minister, I'm not lying. They'll probably assume "Christian", which is by far so much their mistake, although I can preach them a right fiery sermon if the mood takes me, and you know, you know I know their scripture and their holy rolling bullshiat better than they do.

'Twas ever thus.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petey4335: 1funguy: How do you get to be a fake priest?

I'm still surprised people pay for water in bottles.

Wonder when we are gonna start thinking for ourselves instead of following influencers.

I miss Father Guido Sarducci. He could really make me laugh.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stolen money from people to provide no real value?

Sounds like a real priest to me.
 
